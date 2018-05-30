App
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 10:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Monnet Ispat Q4 net loss widens to Rs 751 cr

Monnet Ispat and Energy Ltd today reported a loss of Rs 751 crore on standalone basis during the quarter ended March 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Monnet Ispat and Energy Ltd today reported a loss of Rs 751 crore on standalone basis during the quarter ended March 2018. Its net loss stood at Rs 449.52 crore during January-March 2017, the company said in a BSE filing.

The company's total income, however, increased to Rs 440.97 crore in the reported quarter compared to Rs 389 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 17.08 on the BSE, down 4.95 percent from their previous close.
First Published on May 30, 2018 09:45 pm

