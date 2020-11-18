Moneytap gets Ashutosh Dabral as new chief product officer

Bengaluru-based fintech lending startup Moneytap has appointed Ashutosh Dabral as its new chief product officer (CPO), the company said in a press note on November 18.

Dabral will be responsible for building financial products along with a good user experience for borrowers who are looking for financial support from the platform.

An alumnus of IIM Calcutta, Ashutosh brings more than 18 years of experience at companies like Yahoo, Dell, Target, AOL and others. Before joining Moneytap, Dabral had founded Hush, a venture capital funded startup providing career advice to Indian employees and VoyageUp, a social network for local interactions.

“Access to easy credit is still a challenge that numerous individuals and businesses face in India. We believe in addressing this problem through innovation. Ashutosh’s domain expertise will be immensely valuable for us in this mission,” said Anuj Kacker, cofounder, Moneytap.

Moneytap is an app-based lending platform which gives out a credit line to consumers which can be drawn out whenever needed. It is backed by Sequoia Capital, Prime Venture Partners and other investors. It was started by Bala Parthasarathy, Anuj Kacker and Kunal Varma.