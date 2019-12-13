Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #76: Test your knowledge

Q7. This is a specific method of auctioning where the end of the auction is signaled by the expiration of ______ _____. It was intended to ensure that no one could know exactly when the auction would end and make a last-second bid.

Auction by this method was known in England by 1641, when it is mentioned in the records of the House of Lords. The practice rapidly became popular, and in 1652, John Milton wrote, "The Council thinks it meet to propose the way of selling by inch of _____ , as being the most probable means to procure the true value of the goods." Samuel Pepys's diary of his London life records two occasions when the Admiralty (his employer) sold surplus ships "by an inch of _____" (November 1660 and September 1662). Pepys also relates a hint from a highly successful bidder, who had observed that, just before expiring, a _______ ______ always flares up slightly: on seeing this, he would shout his final - and winning - bid. (Image: Pixabay)