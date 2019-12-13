Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #76: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right. Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom Subrata Dass @moneycontrolcom 1/36 Q1. Mr Eduardo had gone to United States to learn the secrets of his trade when he stumbled upon a board which was one of USA's pet peeves, a Communist influenced organisation . What was written on the board which gave rise to the name of his company which has a now infamous sporting connect? 2/36 Answer: TUC Biscuits (Image: Reuters) 3/36 Q2. Established in 1923, it is an American manufacturer of coats and other apparels . During WW II, the company made waterproof clothing for the US Navy. It is one of the clients of the fictional agency Sterling Cooper and Don Draper, and has Christina Hendricks, the star of the show, as its real life brand ambassador. It is also the name of a phenomenon that plagued a particular city from the medieval ages to late 19th century. Identify the brand. 4/36 Answer: London Frog 5/36 Q3. This term associated with BBC describes certain principles of broadcasting. These include an equal consideration of all viewpoints, probity, universality and a commitment to public service. What is the term? 6/36 Answer: Reithianism (Image: Pixabay) 7/36 Q4. During the 1950s and 1960s, Malaysia was a largely agricultural nation reliant on tin, rubber and palm oil exports. Its market was dominated by British, European, American and Australian cars, as Malayans had long been accustomed to Western cars with the first models arriving as early as the late 19th century. Initially, Japanese cars were not popular when they arrived in the 1950s, and they were perceived as inferior to their Western counterparts. The lightness and thin construction of the cheap Japanese cars drew criticism, and popularized this derogatory term in the 1960s. The term came about when, according to an industry veteran from that time, a workshop had repaired damaged body panels on a Japanese car with scrap metal from old tins, including one from a specific brand. It was possible that the repainting was improperly done and the wording underneath was visible leading to this term for bad cars. 8/36 Answer: Milo Tin 9/36 Q5. The company's name came about from the fact that the founder’s mother used to sew in tags to his clothes. He had 6 siblings and his mother used to mark their clothes as per their birth order. Which company, newly acquired by Accenture, are we referring to? 10/36 Answer: Droga5 11/36 Q6. Connect the two pictures to arrive at a brand name 12/36 Answer: Johnny Rockets. It is named after a combination of Johnny Appleseed and Oldsmobile Rocket 88 13/36 Q7. This is a specific method of auctioning where the end of the auction is signaled by the expiration of ______ _____. It was intended to ensure that no one could know exactly when the auction would end and make a last-second bid.Auction by this method was known in England by 1641, when it is mentioned in the records of the House of Lords. The practice rapidly became popular, and in 1652, John Milton wrote, "The Council thinks it meet to propose the way of selling by inch of _____ , as being the most probable means to procure the true value of the goods." Samuel Pepys's diary of his London life records two occasions when the Admiralty (his employer) sold surplus ships "by an inch of _____" (November 1660 and September 1662). Pepys also relates a hint from a highly successful bidder, who had observed that, just before expiring, a _______ ______ always flares up slightly: on seeing this, he would shout his final - and winning - bid. (Image: Pixabay) 14/36 Answer: Inch of a candle; Candle Wick flame expiration (Image: Reuters) 15/36 Q8. This was a significant meeting place in London in the 17th and 18th centuries, famous as the original site of the London Stock Exchange. It was opened around 1680 by on Mr. Miles in Change Alley, in the City of London. In 1696, several patrons were implicated in a plot to assassinate William III, and it was thought to be associated with the Popish Plots. What are we referring to here? 16/36 Answer: Jonathan’s Coffee House. (Image source: Pixabay) 17/36 Q9. This Bangalore landmark, which is thronged by a lot of visitors during Christmas, was named after this famous statue that was brought from Portugal to Bangalore in the early 1940s.It opened in 1957 on Leonard Road near Johnson Market by VP Francis and his brother VP Thomas, who moved to the city from Kerala. What are we referring to here? 18/36 Answer: Fatima Bakery (Image: Reuters) 19/36 Q10. The Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg in Delhi was earlier known by what sobriquet due to the preponderance of the offices of a specific industry being present there. 20/36 Answer: Akhbaar Road (Image: Reuters) 21/36 Q11. Complete this line by the Fortune Magazine in 1934:As Oil had its Rockefeller, Literature had its ______________, referring to the fiction factory foreman responsible for such literary classics as Nancy Drew and Hardy Boys. (Image: Reuters) 22/36 Answer: Stratemeyer 23/36 Q12. In 2008, Zhang left Kuxun to work for Microsoft, but felt stifled by the corporate rules of the company. He soon left Microsoft to join the startup Fanfou, which eventually failed. Identify him. 24/36 Answer: Zhang Yiming, founder of ByteDance (Image source: Reuters) 25/36 Q13. ‘STR Mobiles’ is located at Thalayari Street in Puttukottai is using an innovative method to sell phones. What does the shop give free with the purchase of a smartphone, to the customers?To let people know, the shop owner had arranged a standee, on which the offer is clear and visible, outside the shop. (Image: Reuters) 26/36 Answer: 1 KG onions free with purchase of a smartphone (Image: PTI) 27/36 Q14. Why were these ads created? 28/36 Answer: Pink Ball test- Indian cricket team played its first Day-Night Test match. (Image: Reuters) 29/36 Q15. ‘The Connoisseur Collection’ launched by this old favourite has flavours like cranberry, lemon, mojito and more. Name tje brand has reinvented itself? 30/36 Answer: Old Monk 31/36 Q16. These 97 acres contains around 16,000,000 square feet of office and retail space. It comprises many open areas, including Canada Square, Cabot Square and Westferry Circus. Together with Heron Quays and Wood Wharf, which really expensive piece of office rental space do they form? 32/36 Answer: Canary Wharf. (Image: Reuters.) 33/36 Q17. This is Pune's very own thick mango milkshake topped with pieces of cut fruit, dry fruit and whipped cream. This name from the legend of the famous Peshwa ruler Bajirao and his lover.According to the proprietor of an age-old joint called Gujjar Cold Drink, initially, when this drink was served to people, they used to appreciatively remark this term meaning awesome. Thus, this drink was called thus.Also, Punekars are extremely proud of their cultural heritage and hence this delicious, famous dessert has been named after the effervescent, beautiful courtesan who stole the mighty Bajirao s heart. What is the name of the drink? 34/36 Answer: Mango Mastani (Image: Reuters) 35/36 Q18. The term derives from the Dzongkha "silver" and a Hindi loanword meaning "money". Identify the term. (Image: Moneycontrol) 36/36 Answer: Ngultrum : Bhutanese currency (Image: Wikimedia Commons.)