Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #75: Test your knowledge

Q1. On March 12 1951, a character called X first appeared in US Comics. On the same, the British comic book The Beano contained a comic strip character called Y appeared for the first time. Both characters were created by totally unrelated writers and have no connection to each other, apart from their names. The American comic took the world by storm. The British one did not. Name the comic.(Image: Reuters) 2/36 Answer: Dennis the Menace 3/36 Q2. In the mid-70s, both the French Air Force (Armée de l'Air) and Navy (Marine Nationale) had requirements for a new generation of fighters to replace those in or about to enter service. As their requirements were similar, and to reduce cost, both departments issued a common request for proposal. In 1975, the French Ministry of Aviation initiated studies for a new aircraft to complement the upcoming and smaller Dassault Mirage 2000, with each aircraft optimized for differing roles. The French Ministry of Defence required an aircraft capable of air-to-air and air-to-ground, all-day and adverse weather operations, unlike other contemporary European fighter projects that required some level of international collaboration and cost-sharing. What came about because of this? (Image: Reuters) 4/36 Answer: Dassault Rafale 5/36 Q3. Studying in BEM High School, Palakkad, The competition between the two in studies was fierce, but they were good friends. In the SSLC examination in 1947, one came first with an aggregate of 452 marks and the other was second with 451 marks. So, who were these two friends? 6/36 Answer: TN Seshan and E Sreedharan 7/36 Q4. It also is known as hubous or mortmain property and is an inalienable charitable endowment under Islamic law, which typically involves donating a building, plot of land or other assets for Muslim religious or charitable purposes with no intention of reclaiming the assets. The donated assets may be held by a charitable trust. The person making such dedication is known as a donor. In Ottoman Turkish law, and later under the British Mandate of Palestine, it was defined as usufruct State land (or property) of which the State revenues are assured to pious foundations. Identify this four-letter term in the news. 8/36 Answer: Waqf 9/36 Q5. This is a Hong Kong-based smartphone manufacturer founded in 2013 by Transsion Holdings. The company has research and development centers sprawling between France and Korea and designs its phones in France. Its mobile phones are manufactured in Hong Kong, France, Korea, China and India and are available in Asia and in about 30 countries in the Middle East and Africa, including Morocco, Bangladesh, Kenya, Nigeria, Egypt, Pakistan and Algeria. In 2017, it gained market shares in Egypt, rising to third place after Samsung and Huawei. Name the company. 10/36 Answer: Infinix 11/36 Q6. The holiday has become the largest offline and online shopping day in the world, with Alibaba shoppers exceeding 168.2 billion yuan ($25.4 billion) in spending during the 2017 celebration. Rival JD.com hosts an eleven-day shopping festival as well, which garnered $19.1 billion, bringing the Chinese total to $44.5 billion. Which holiday? 12/36 Answer: Singles day or Guanggun Jie -The date, November 11 (11/11), was chosen because the number "1" resembles an individual who is alone. 13/36 Q7. The first part of this surname, like Tamil Nadu, is a word that stands for a territorial unit or division or region. During the Kannada Kadamba and Vijayanagara dynasties, this title meant a village accountant or an officer who wrote accounts of a given village or mahal(taluka). They in particular maintained land records. What is this famous surname? (Image: Pixabay) 14/36 Answer: Nadkarni 15/36 Q8. He was the only non-American to have headed Walter Thompson [JWT] USA’s Madras, Bengaluru and Kolkata offices since the days of HTA. He also headed JWT San Francisco and served on the operating boards of JWT, India, and the USA. He initiated JWT in Colombo, started JWT affiliates’ networking in West Asia, Egypt and Bangladesh and blueprinted JWT USA’s startup operation in Dallas. He founded Wysiwyg communications in Kolkata. Name this advertising legend who is no more. 16/36 Answer: Ram Ray 17/36 Q9. A 1971 commercial featured another catch-phrase from Cohen (along with Bob Pasqualina), "Try it, you'll like it!" It was remade with Kathy Griffin in 2006. In 1972, an actor (Milt Moss) spent the commercial moaning, "I can't believe I ate that who-o-o-o-o-ole thing," while his wife (Lynn Whinic) made sarcastic comments and finally advised him to take some X. In 2005, this ad was also remade, featuring Peter Boyle and Doris Roberts from the 1996–2005 TV sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond.Sammy Davis, Jr. recorded two versions of the famous "Plop Plop Fizz Fizz" jingle in 1978, one of which (the "big band" version) was featured on a television commercial. Both the big band and rock versions had additional lyrics (with at least one verse unique to each song) written by Tom Dawes, former lead singer of The Cyrkle who wrote the original jingle. Which product is being sung about here? 18/36 Answer: Alka Seltzer 19/36 Q10. Diedrich X is an American literary character who originated from the novel A History of New-York from the Beginning of the World to the End of the Dutch Dynasty, by Diedrich X (1809). He is a Dutch-American historian who is dressed in a specific type of baggy-kneed trousers which coined the eponym. The word is also used to refer to people who live in Manhattan and also is a part of the name of a famous club. (Image: Pixabay) 20/36 Answer: Knicker Bocker 21/36 Q11. In Italian it means 'I love you'. Its founders described it thus in an interview “See, we were not big businessmen, we liked something, we chose it. (Laughs) When I see a beautiful and pretty lady, I cannot say 'love you', I can say ‘X'. What is the name of the company? (Image: Reuters) 22/36 Answer: Emami 23/36 Q12. Connect the six logos. 24/36 Answer: The only 6 beers allowed to be served in Oktoberfest (Image: Reuters) 25/36 Q13. It was a busy day at the then 25-year-old Baidyanath factory in Kolkata and office work was on in full swing. But Pandit Ram Dayal Joshi, the owner, was livid. It was August 8, 1942, and Ram Dayal was wondering why his workers were in office while everyone else was participating in the X. The 3,500 sq ft factory in Kolkata doubled up as both office and residence for Ram Dayal Joshi. In the 1930s and 40s, it also functioned as a safe house for several freedom fighters.Seventy-one years later, when Ameev Sharma, Ram Dayal’s grandson, called the team in Kolkata in August to get a few details, he realised it was a holiday. August 8 went on to be observed as a holiday at the Baidyanath factory till 2013. What was the reason? (Image: Website) 26/36 Answer: Celebrated Quit India Movement (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 27/36 Q14. To compile the numbers, they talk to industry insiders, including agents, lawyers, producers and other experts, to come up with an estimate for what each person earned between May 1 of previous year and May 1 of the present year. Earnings consist of pretax gross income. Management, agent and attorney fees are not deducted. Online exposure is measured using Google blogs. Print media mentions come from Factiva, and we use Lexis/Nexis to find out how many times each person was mentioned on television and on the radio. They comb through dozens of magazines from the past 12 months to count how many times each star appeared on covers. Covers are an important part of the algorithm. What are we referring to here? 28/36 Answer: Erstwhile calculations for Forbes Celebrity 100 list (Image: Website) 29/36 Q15. The data for this analysis are taken from HOLT ValueSearch, a corporate performance and valuation advisory service of Credit Suisse. The computations and analysis are the work of Michael J. McConnell, Ph.D., formerly director of research for Credit Suisse HOLT but now retired. It is calculated first by projecting a company’s income (cash flows, in this case) from existing businesses, plus anticipated growth from those businesses, and look at the net present value (NPV) of those cash flows. Companies with a current market cap above the NPV of cash flows have an X built into their stock. What are we referring to here? 30/36 Answer: Forbes 100 innovative companies (Image: website.) 31/36 Q16. It is one of the most famous of the odes of the Roman lyric poet Horace, published in 23 BCE as Poem 37 in the first book of Horace’s collected “Odes” or “Carmina”. The poem is a song of triumph over the defeat and death of Queen Cleopatra of Egypt, and probably dates from the autumn of 30 BCE, when the news of Cleopatra’s suicide reached Rome. What are we referring to here? 32/36 Answer: Nunc est bibendum” (“Now is the time for drinking”) 33/36 Q17. The method was developed at the beginning of the Cold War to forecast the impact of technology on warfare. In 1944, General Henry H. Arnold ordered the creation of the report for the U.S. Army Air Corps on the future technological capabilities that might be used by the military. Different approaches were tried, but the shortcomings of traditional forecasting methods, such as theoretical approach, quantitative models or trend extrapolation, quickly became apparent in areas where precise scientific laws have not been established yet. To combat these shortcomings, this method was developed by Project RAND during the 1950-1960s (1959) by Olaf Helmer, Norman Dalkey, and Nicholas Rescher. Experts were asked to give their opinion on the probability, frequency, and intensity of possible enemy attacks. Other experts could anonymously give feedback. This process was repeated several times until a consensus emerged.What are we talking about, the name of which the authors were not really happy about given its occultist connotation? (Image: Pixabay) 34/36 Answer: Delphi method 35/36 Q18. It was a rich and powerful Greek city in Aeolis. It was a rich and powerful Greek city in Aeolis. During the Hellenistic period, it became the capital of the Kingdom under the Attalid dynasty in 281–133 BC, who transformed it into one of the major cultural centers of the Greek world. Many remains of its impressive monuments can still be seen. It was also an Oxford-based publishing house, founded by Paul Rosbaud and Robert Maxwell, that published scientific and medical books and journals. Originally called Butterworth-Springer, it is now an imprint of Elsevier. 36/36 Answer: Pergamon Press (Image: Reuters)