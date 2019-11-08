Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #74: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right. Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom Subrata Dass @moneycontrolcom 1/34 Q1. With which company will you associate this penguin? 2/34 Answer: British Gas 3/34 Q2. This music production formula developed by an American record producer at Gold Star Studios in the 1960s, with assistance from engineer Larry Levine and the session musician conglomerate later known as "the Wrecking Crew". The intention was to exploit the possibilities of studio recording to create an unusually dense orchestral aesthetic that came across well through radios and jukeboxes of the era. Name him and his innovative solution. 4/34 Answer: Phil Spector: Wall of Sound 5/34 Q3. It is made with brandy (or sometimes bourbon) and ginger ale, with a long spiral of lemon peel (zest) draped over the edge of an 'old-fashioned' or highball glass. When made with Ale-8-One and Maker's Mark this drink is commonly referred to as a Kentucky Gentleman. A similar Canadian drink, the Rye & Ginger, is made with Canadian whisky and ginger ale. Name the drink. 6/34 Answer: Horse Neck (Image: Reuters) 7/34 Q4. Initially a fruit juice seller in Delhi, he founded this company to sell pirated Bollywood songs before the company eventually began producing new music albums. Their breakthrough came with the soundtrack of the 1988 Bollywood blockbuster Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, which became one of the best-selling Indian music albums of the 1980s, with over 8 million sales. They eventually became a leading music label with the release of Aashiqui. Name him and the company. 8/34 Answer: Gulshan Kumar and T-Series 9/34 Q5. He launched MDLR Airlines around 2006–2007, but it suspended operations in 2009, after accumulating losses and suffering a 2008 tax raid in which numerous employees were convicted. The airline became a part of Emirates Airlines in October 2010.He launched MDLR Airlines around 2006–2007, but it suspended operations in 2009, after accumulating losses and suffering a 2008 tax raid in which numerous employees were convicted. The airline became a part of Emirates Airlines in October 2010. His ancestors were market traders and his surname refers to the iron weights used by people in the markets. Who is he? (Image: Reuters) 10/34 Answer: Gopal Kanda (Image: Pixabay) 11/34 Q6. It is written by Jean-Yves Ferri and drawn by Didier Conrad, the team behind the last three books. They have remained close to the original format started by the writer René Goscinny and cartoonist Albert Uderzo, who mentored both Conrad and Ferri. However, the creation of this character, who seems to have a fortuitous resemblance to Greta Thurnberg, is a big leap away from the blonde, femme fatales who usually turn up in the Asterix comics. Name this character. 12/34 Answer: Adrenaline 13/34 Q7. Identify the model and the product being endorsed. 14/34 Answer: Kabir Bedi: Wills Filter Kings 15/34 Q8. The Madrid Treaty of 1891 first saw the French lay out the rule that only wine from the geographical region of Champagne could call itself “Champagne.” Because of this, they needed to clearly delineate the previously undefined borders of said region. When some areas were left out, locals rioted and destroyed millions of bottles of Champagne. Eventually, the Treaty of Versailles was convened to settle the end of World War I. Here again, the French inserted a bit about their grapes, adding in Article 275, which “regulate(d) the right to regional appellations in respect of wines or spirits.” This was brought on because the region of Champagne, located in the northeast of the country, had been devastated by warfare, and they feared foreign competitors moving in on the market. However, USA found a loophole and does not honor this treaty or the one before that and calls its versions of Sparkling water as Champagne. Why can’t the French sue US for this breach? 16/34 Answer: This is because the US failed to ratify the Treaty of Versailles in opposition to President Woodrow Wilson’s move to found the League of Nations. (Image: Reuters) 17/34 Q9. In airline parlance, what is known as Hidden city ticketing? (Image: Piviso from Pixabay) 18/34 Answer: Hidden city ticketing or skiplagging is a variant of throwaway ticketing. The passenger books a ticket to a destination that they have no plans on traveling to (the "hidden" city) with a connection at the intended destination, walks away at the connection node, and discards the remaining segment. A flight between point A to point C,with a connection node at point B, might be cheaper than a flight between point A and point B. It is then possible to purchase a flight ticket from point A to point C, disembark at the connection node (B), and discard the remaining segment (B to C). (Image: Grégory ROOSE from Pixabay) 19/34 Q10. The Tower of Shoes & Clothing was a business in California which inspired one of the most well-known retailing brands. Name the brand which took inspiration from it. 20/34 Answer: The GAP (Image: Reuters) 21/34 Q11. If Coyote Pizza and Rick Rat’s Pizza were the discarded names, which name was ultimately chosen? (Image: Pixabay) 22/34 Answer: Chuck E Cheese Pizza 23/34 Q12. This is an aphorism on the subject of video game design. How do we better know this?“All the best games are easy to learn and difficult to master. They should reward the first quarter and the hundredth” (Image: Reuters) 24/34 Answer: Bushnells law 25/34 Q13. The ancient Roman Villa Romana del Casale (286–305 AD) in Sicily contains one of the earliest known illustrations of a clothing item. It was one of the earliest known instances of what these days would be known as “Woke” naming. It is also the claim to fame of a former French showgirl who went by the name Micheline Bernardini. (Picture No 13) 26/34 Answer: Bikini 27/34 Q14. I give you a man dedicated to the good things of life, to the gentle, the heartfelt things, to good living, and to the kindly rites with which it is surrounded. In all the clash of a plangent world he holds firm to his ideal – a gracious existence in that country of content "where slower clocks strike happier hours". He stands in spirit on a tall-columned veranda, a hospitable glass in his hand, and he looks over the good and fertile earth, over ripening fields, over meadows of rippling bluegrass. The rounded note of a horn floats through the fragrant stillness. Afar, the sleek and shining flanks of a thoroughbred catch the bright sun. The broad door, open wide with welcome ... the slow, soft-spoken word ... the familiar step of friendship ... all of this is his life and it is good. He brings fair judgment to sterner things. He is proud in the traditions of his country, in ways that are settled and true. In a trying world darkened by hate and misunderstanding, he is a symbol of those virtues in which men find gallant faith and of the good men might distill from life. Here he stands, then. In the finest sense, an epicure ... a patriot ... a man. Gentlemen, I give you, the _____ _____. Fill in the blanks. 28/34 Answer: Colonel Toast : In 1936, New York advertising agency owner Colonel Arthur Kudner wrote a toast to Kentucky colonels. The toast was quickly adopted by the Honorable Order, and it was widely published for use by colonels. The toast has since been ceremoniously presented at each of the Kentucky Colonels' Derby Eve Banquets. (Image: Reuters) 29/34 Q.15 How do we better know the campaign run by SH Benson, illustrated by James Gilroy and conceptualised by an author most famous for her translation of Dante’s Divine Comedy? 30/34 Answer: Guinness Zoo Animals Campaign. 31/34 Q16. She is Karin Hibma, a pioneer in design thinking. What two items of daily use did she name? (Image: Cronan.com) 32/34 Answer: TiVo and Kindle (Image: Reuters) 33/34 Q17. While sharknado fighter Fin Shepard is in Washington DC to receive a Presidential Medal of Freedom from the president, another sharknado strikes, devastating the nation's capital. Fin and the President work together to defeat the sharks, and the storm unexpectedly subsides. This is the premise of Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! Who stars as the President of the US in this movie? 34/34 Answer: Mark Cuban First Published on Nov 8, 2019 04:45 pm