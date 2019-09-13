Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #71: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom Subrata Dass @moneycontrolcom 1/36 Q1. Initially, this word was used as a word for "bottom," both literally, as in "the X of a bottle," and figuratively, "the X of the soul." Then, borrowing on a sense of its French root, the word was used for supply or stock of material things, like "X of brandy" or "X of timber”, as well as immaterial things. It was around the end of the 17th century that “X” began accumulating lexical stock as a monetary term. Identify X. 2/36 Answer: Fund 3/36 Q2. The original model — Baron George Wrangell — was a genuine Russian aristocrat and New York columnist. The second — Colin Leslie Fox — was originally a London bookmaker, boxer and race car driver who left to sail the globe in his 23-foot yacht. Both interesting, sophisticated, ‘can-do’ guys. What were they more famously known as? 4/36 Answer: The Hathaway Man 5/36 Q3. This brand did not originate from a fashion design house, it had humble origins being a small perfume business created by two entrepreneurs. The name is another form of the Italian name Giovanni. It was chosen because it sounded European and had a similarity to a combination of Revlon and Avon. Identify the brand. 6/36 Answer: Jovan Musk 7/36 Q4. On September 10, he will hold centre stage at his farewell party in the 80,000-capacity Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre stadium to the accompaniment of music and celebrity performances. Whose farewell party are we referring to? (Image: Wikicommons) 8/36 Answer: Jack Ma 9/36 Q5. Which is India's most expensive luxury residential location in the primary residential real estate market, with properties commanding an average price tag of Rs 56,200 per sq. ft., followed by Worli and Mahalaxmi at Rs 41,500 and Rs 40,000 per sq. ft. respectively, as per ANAROCK? 10/36 Answer: Tardeo (Wikicommons) 11/36 Q6. Earlier this year he was the lead in Telugu thriller-comedy Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya, one of the year’s most celebrated sleeper hits, which he also co-wrote. He has now made his Bollywood debut in Nitesh Tiwari’s ensemble Chhichhore. Who is this YouTube star? (Image: Imdb) 12/36 Answer: Naveen Polishetty 13/36 Q7. It also may refer to a Christian tradition regarding Saint Peter. According to the apocryphal Acts of Peter (Vercelli Acts XXXV), Peter flees from crucifixion in Rome at the hands of the government, and along the road outside the city, he meets the risen Jesus. In the Latin translation, Peter asks Jesus, this question. He replies, "Rōmam eō iterum crucifīgī” (I am going to Rome to be crucified again). How would you associate this with the brand Bata in India? 14/36 Answer: Quo vadis. A Latin phrase meaning "Where are you marching?" Quovadis is a brand of Bata men’s leather flip flops and thong sandals. 15/36 Q8. When Pizza Hut introduced the stuffed crust Pizza in 1995, they oddly turned to a celebrity from Britain to introduce this concept to the American public. The related ad sees him attempting to reunite “The Boys” as he keeps calling them throughout the ad in celebration of this new development in pizza, only for a mix up to result in the arrival of the 3 band members from the US band Monkees. Weirdly, he had never eaten a slice of Pizza in real life due to severe allergies to onion, garlic and spices and can be glimpsed at the very end of the ad trying very hard not to actually insert a slice of the pizza in his mouth. Who is he? 16/36 Answer: Ringo Starr of The Beatles 17/36 Q9. This wild Texan was every marketers dream. From winning the 1959, 24 hours Le Mans to being the Sports Illustrated driver of the year, he had done it all. Unfortunately, a bad heart condition which had afflicted him since childhood, ultimately led to his retirement from active sports. He, however, is remembered in the business world for an entirely different reason. Who is he? 18/36 Answer: Carol Shelby (Image: Wikipedia) 19/36 Q10. In internet parlance, what are chumboxes? (Image: Wikicommon) 20/36 Answer: A chumbox (or chumbucket) is a form of online advertising that uses a grid of thumbnails and captions to drive traffic to other sites and webpages. This form of advertising is often associated with low quality 'clickbait' links and articles. The term has been derived from fishing terms such as chumming – referring to the use of (fish) meat as a lure for fish. 21/36 Q11. He worked for a long time in the circulation department of The Times of India while trying to gain a foothold in the film industry. He looked after circulation of the paper in Bengal, Orissa and Bihar and was required to tour 20 days a month. He used to cut his touring time by calling the agents to come and meet him at the station so that he could quickly return. This way a tour that would normally take 20 days would get completed in 12, and he would spend the rest of the time trying to pursue his passion. At that time, circulation of TOI was also low in many of these places: Who is he? 22/36 Answer: Prem Chopra, the actor 23/36 Q12. Who was this book based on? 24/36 Answer: Glenn Curtis 25/36 Q13. This plaque can be found in the Midland hotel in Manchester. What does this depict? (Image: WIkicommons) 26/36 Answer: The meeting of Rolls and Royce, which sparked the partnership 27/36 Q14. Which fast-food restaurant chain will you associate with these artwork based on ketchup? 28/36 Answer: Johnny Rockets 29/36 Q15. The founder of this beverage calls it the WTF moment in the industry. Identify the founder and expand WTF. 30/36 Answer: K Vaitheeswaran. WTF stands for Wholesome Tasty Filling. 31/36 Q16. When the RMS Lusitania sank, it took with it a lot of promising personalities. One of them was the scion of a business family who owned the Sagamore Farms, a thoroughbred horse breeding farm in Baltimore Maryland. Identify the owner. Also, which businessman has now bought the Sagamore farms and started a brand of whiskey called the Sagamore whiskey? 32/36 Answer: Alfred G Vanderbilt Jr and Kevin Plank. 33/36 Q17. This Mosaic Mural can be found in the town of San Mateo. Whose life does it depict? 34/36 Answer: AP Gianini, founder of Bank of America. 35/36 Q18. She was a South African singer, also known as Mama Africa. Levis Strauss recently came up with an ad which used a song with her name. Identify her. 36/36 Answer: Miriam Makeba First Published on Sep 13, 2019 02:27 pm