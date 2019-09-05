Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #70: Test your knowledge

Q16. In economics, this condition occurs when someone increases their exposure to risk when insured, especially when a person takes more risks because someone else bears the cost of those risks. This may occur where the actions of one party may change to the detriment of another after a financial transaction has taken place.

A party makes a decision about how much risk to take, while another party bears the costs if things go badly, and the party isolated from risk behaves differently from how it would if it were fully exposed to the risk.

It usually occurs under a type of information asymmetry where the risk-taking party to a transaction knows more about its intentions than the party paying the consequences of the risk.

More broadly, it can occur when the party with more information about its actions or intentions has a tendency or incentive to behave inappropriately from the perspective of the party with less information.

What are we talking about?