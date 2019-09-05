Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #70: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right. Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom Subrata Dass @moneycontrolcom 1/36 Q1. The FBI is using a former dentist to open and run a restaurant in a sting operation designed to catch 280-pound loan shark “Sally Wig'' Patera-a crazed Mafioso assigned to do the Don's dirty work. The deluded dentist thinks he really runs the Dreadnaught Grill and blows FBI cash on dumb marketing schemes instead of paying Sally's dues and vig. Meanwhile, Sally's nephew, Tommy Pagano, sous chef at the Dreadnaught, who loathes both his uncle and mob life, still feels loyal to the Family and so gives Sally after-hours use of the kitchen to "talk some business.'' But Tommy isn't happy when Sally and Skinny di Milito-who strips naked before his hits to cut down on blood-spatter cleanup-kill a fellow mobster and cut up the body with the chef's knife. Though the FBI pressures Tommy hard to sell out his uncle, he stays loyal, at least until the restaurant, the chef and his cooking career are threatened by Sally and Skinny, pushing him into unexpected action. This is largely the premise of a piece of fiction called "Bone in the Throat" Who is the author? 2/36 Answer: Anthony Bourdain 3/36 Q2. This is the understanding of the scoring system of which major event?Judges were blind tasting, judging and scoring each item individually during 8 minutes based on the following four main segments and eleven sub sections:- Sight: Color (0 point), Visual appeal (5 points)- Nose: Intensity and complexity (15 points), Distinctiveness of aromas (10 points), Balance of aromas (10 points)- Taste/Mouth Feel: Palate and balance (10 points), Body and complexity (10 points),Distinctiveness of flavors (10 points), Balance between flavors (10 points)- Finish: Length and finish (10 points), Quality of finish (10 points) 4/36 Answer: International Whisky Competition 2019 5/36 Q3. One of these companies chose a Ticker name which is the exact opposite of their brand name in meaning....while the other Australian company known for its Project Management software took a ticker name which is much more mundane. However, when you combine the two tickers you get an English work which is much appreciated in corporate offices and Sports and is usually taken as one of the secret ingredients of success.This is also something that the two companies want to achieve together in their own partnership where one of the companies has made an equity investment in the other while the second company has acquired some IP from the first. Name the company and the tickers. 6/36 Answer: Slack (Work ) and Atlassian (Team) – Combined – Teamwork 7/36 Q4. What is the significance of this triangle on airline window seats? What are these seats called? 8/36 Answer: The seats below the triangles can also sometimes be referred to as "William Shatner's seat”. The phrase is taken from an episode of The Twilight Zone where Shatner sees a goblin out on the wing of his airplane 9/36 Q5. On whose polyamorous life is this story based on? 10/36 Answer: This is from a movie called : Prof Marston and the Wonder Women, based on the life of William Moulton Marston, the inventor of Polygraph and the writer of Wonder Woman. 11/36 Q6. Who sells this brand of edible products? 12/36 Answer: Amazon 13/36 Q7. While auto companies are down in the dumps and even Parle is not able to sell biscuits worth 5 rupees, L'Oréal India is growing in "high double digits" . 35-40 percent of its sales are from color cosmetics, as per the company spokesperson. Rising awareness and education about makeup are responsible for the growth, with YouTube and social media playing an important role in it as per the company. L'Oréal's drugstore brand, Maybelline, has also been driving volumes in categories like “creamy matt” which costs around Rs 299. Nykaa’s chief business officer also agrees that the business is doing great for them. With new consumers entering the market, Nykaa clocked 115 percent growth in 2018-19. What are these high sales volumes indicative of? It is a term coined by Leonard Lauder, chairman of the board of Estee Laude. 14/36 Answer: Brands like Lakme and L’oreal are indicating at the “lipstick index” through their growth rates in the country.The rationale of this index dates back to 2001 when the chairman of Estée Lauder, Leonard Lauder, discovered that they were selling more lipsticks when the economy was tanking. Several colour cosmetic brands indicated similar trends in 2001 and 2008 slowdown. 15/36 Q8. Which company which has lately been on an acquisition spree, bought the Hooters Casino Hotel Las Vegas? 16/36 Answer: Oyo Hotels 17/36 Q9. In 2005, who took over the management of The Pierre, one of New York's luxury landmark hotels in mid-town Manhattan for an estimated $50 million? 18/36 Answer: Taj Group of Hotels 19/36 Q10. This brand new Fall Winter 2019-20 collection is not only inspired by rich flowers and foliage but also the queens of the Baroque era. Who brought it out? 20/36 Answer: Dolce and Gabbana (Image: Reuters) 21/36 Q11. Which 2 giants have come together and launched Millennia, a range of cards catering exclusively to the lifestyles and aspirations of millennials. With millennials accounting for 34% of India’s population, the cards come loaded with benefits and rewards specifically for the digital-first generation? 22/36 Answer: HDFC Bank and Mastercard 23/36 Q12. What happy occurrence, mostly once a year gets its name from Latin, and means "a good thing"? 24/36 Answer: Bonus 25/36 Q13. Decipher the actions of the lady and the background of the place where people are to come up with the name of this painting. 26/36 Answer: A Peep at Christie's Miss Farren and Lord Derby, both in profile to the right, walk together inspecting pictures. She, very thin and tall, looks over his head through a glass at a picture in the second row of 'Zenocrates & Phryne'. He looks at the picture immediately below, 'The Death', a huntsman holding up a fox to the hounds. The frame is decorated by an earl's coronet with horses, cf. BMSat 9074, &c. Lord Derby, much caricatured, very short and obese, wears riding-dress with spurred boots and holds a whip. Miss Farren wears no hat, a dress hanging from the shoulders and trailing behind her, short sleeves and gloves. Both hold an open 'Catalogue'. 27/36 Q14. Identify the logo of this newly formed organisation which is trying to provide more transparency to a class of people 28/36 Answer: National Freight Index, started by Rivigo. 29/36 Q15. On Google Book search, you can find two books by historian A. Wyatt Tilby who had used the expression in 1914. The media giant Sumner Redstone claims to have also been the first to use this phrase somewhere in the mid-1970s.It is Bill Gates however, who comes on top of the search list in Google searches, if you are searching for the origin of this phrase. Gates is said to have written an essay with the same title in around 1996 and which was printed in Microsoft website.Which phrase are we talking about? 30/36 Answer: Content is King. 31/36 Q16. In economics, this condition occurs when someone increases their exposure to risk when insured, especially when a person takes more risks because someone else bears the cost of those risks. This may occur where the actions of one party may change to the detriment of another after a financial transaction has taken place.A party makes a decision about how much risk to take, while another party bears the costs if things go badly, and the party isolated from risk behaves differently from how it would if it were fully exposed to the risk.It usually occurs under a type of information asymmetry where the risk-taking party to a transaction knows more about its intentions than the party paying the consequences of the risk.More broadly, it can occur when the party with more information about its actions or intentions has a tendency or incentive to behave inappropriately from the perspective of the party with less information.What are we talking about? 32/36 Answer: Moral Hazard. 33/36 Q17. Identify this brand mascot. Hint: He usually knocks on your doors!! 34/36 Answer: Mr. Opportunity from Honda 35/36 Q18. In the world of business, who is a Zythologist? 36/36 Answer: Zythology is the study of beer and beer making. It is to beer what 'oenology' is to wine. A zythologist is a true beer connoisseur who can share many interesting facts about an immensely complex and sophisticated beverage, its ingredients, and the roles they play in the brewing process First Published on Sep 5, 2019 02:00 pm