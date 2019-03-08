Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #64: Test your knowledge

Q4. Lashing out at the Modi government, Chidambaram said, "No penalty clause for undue influence, no clause against agency commission, no clause for access to suppliers' accounts, and Dassault goes laughing all the way to the bank." Citing the media report, Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "Modiji, after waiving off sovereign guarantee in Rafale deal, you also waived off the 'anti-corruption measure' of a 'safeguard Escrow A/c'! What is the corruption you wanted to hide? (sic)" The whole country is abuzz that "chowkidar chor hai", he said. Does this resonate Quis custodiet ipsos custodes? a Latin phrase found in the work of the Roman poet Juvenal from his Satires. Which not so money making venture of 2010 by Marvel has its origins in this statement? (Albeit originally was conceptually a literary phenomenon)