Q1. Connect both these individuals. Answer: The connection is -- guides. Michelin - To increase the demand for cars and, accordingly, car tyres, car tyre manufacturers, brothers Édouard and André Michelin published a guide for French motorists in 1900, the Michelin Guide. Victor Green best known for developing and writing what became known as The Green Book, a travel guide for African Americans in the United States. During the time the book was published, choices of lodging, restaurants and even gas stations were limited for black people in many places, both in the South and outside it. It was first published as The Negro Motorist Green Book and later as The Negro Travelers' Green Book. The books were published from 1936 to 1966. Q2. How would you connect a market place instituted by Khwaja Abdullah Lalazar Qureshi during the reign of Islam Shah (Salim Shah), the son of Sher Shah Suri to a locality in Mumbai aptly named because of its proximity to the sea to a tea time snack to a bowl of leafy unedible trash to drippy concoction in a hospital to your bank accounts in the beginning of the month? Explain all. Answer: Khari Baoli is the spice market as it comes from its proximity to a salt well Khar is the Mumbai locality while Khari is the salty biscuit bowl of leafy unedible trash. Drippy concoction in hospital is Saline Bank account is salary - Romans were paid their salaries in salt. All have the underlying connect of originating from salt. Q3. Legend has it, from February 13 to 15, the Romans celebrated the feast of Lupercalia. It was an ancient, perhaps even Pre-Roman pagan festival where the men sacrificed a goat and a dog, then whipped women with the hides of the animals they had just slain. Yep, whipped. Noel Lenski, a historian at the University of Colorado, told NPR that the Roman romantics "were drunk and naked." Lenski added that young women would actually lineup for the men to hit them. They believed this would make them fertile. This merry festival also included a lottery. How did the lottery work? How is it similar to a present day rage? Answer: This merry festival also included a matchmaking lottery, in which young men drew the names of women from a jar. The couple would then be joined for the duration of the festival — or longer, if the match was right. Swipin' right, Roman style. Some claim the Christian church may have decided to place St. Valentine's feast day in the middle of February in an effort to "Christianize" the pagan celebration of Lupercalia. Q4. Lashing out at the Modi government, Chidambaram said, "No penalty clause for undue influence, no clause against agency commission, no clause for access to suppliers' accounts, and Dassault goes laughing all the way to the bank." Citing the media report, Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "Modiji, after waiving off sovereign guarantee in Rafale deal, you also waived off the 'anti-corruption measure' of a 'safeguard Escrow A/c'! What is the corruption you wanted to hide? (sic)" The whole country is abuzz that "chowkidar chor hai", he said. Does this resonate Quis custodiet ipsos custodes? a Latin phrase found in the work of the Roman poet Juvenal from his Satires. Which not so money making venture of 2010 by Marvel has its origins in this statement? (Albeit originally was conceptually a literary phenomenon) Answer: Watchman. Q5. Arguably this preparation, popular in India and now a indicator thanks to a Madina Hotel may have its name because it resonates in a physical form that which has the following classical Arabic connotations: to be forbearing, mild, lenient, clement; to be forgiving, gentle, deliberate; to be leisurely in manner, not hasty; to be calm, serene; to manage one's temper; or to exhibit moderation. Having " X" can be understood to have a wisdom and a forbearance that allows a person to control their anger. This is supposedly the culinary manifestation of this sentiment resonated through its ingredients. What is it? Answer: Haleem. Hyderabadi Haleem officially introduced in Madina Hotel by Aga Hussain Zabeth, the Iranian founder of the hotel in 1956. The hotel which opened in 1947 in the Waqf property named Madina Building at Pathargatti which the rent from it was used to serve Haj pilgrims, Madina hotel is one of the oldest restaurants in the Hyderabad. After the renovation of Madina hotel, it was inaugurated by the last Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan in 1956. Q6. Which company's logo is this? Answer: Skymet. Q7. Identify this Indian publishing house, founded in 1957 as an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education of the Government of India. Answer: National Book Trust. Q8. Identify this Medical Rehab Centre is dedicated to ensuring that people walk out free of bone and joint pains by using intricate, intense exercises executed in a precise manner so as to attain the most accurate results. Answer: Abhinav Bindra Targeting Performance. Q9. Identify this freight company from the logo. Answer: TCI. Q10. The sweets were invented in 1864 by an Austrian immigrant working at Fryers of Lancashire and were originally marketed as "Unclaimed Babies". By 1918 they were produced by Bassett's in Sheffield as "Peace Babies" to mark the end of World War I. Bassett's themselves have supported the "Peace Babies" part. Production was suspended during World War II due to wartime shortages. How was the brand re-launched? Answer: Jelly Babies. Q11. Identify the advertiser. Answer: Maxwell House Coffee. Q12. It was founded in 1994 by former Gap CEO Millard "Mickey" Drexler to compete with rivals that were undercutting Gap's prices. He named the discount brand after a bar in Paris. Which brand? Answer: Old Navy. Q13. Hebrew for "in a beginning," the first word in the parashah, is the first weekly Torah portion (פָּרָשָׁה, parashah) in the annual Jewish cycle of Torah reading. The parashah consists of Genesis 1:1–6:8. Why is this Hebrew word figuring in conversations lately? Answer: Israel's first mission to the Moon takes off. The Beresheet probe weighs 1,290 pounds (585 kg), is about the size of a dishwasher, and, if the launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida is successful, will make Israel the fourth nation to achieve a lunar spacecraft landing. Q14. Christian fellowship or communion, with God or, more commonly, with fellow Christians. Why is this Greek word finding a lot of acceptance in the circle of gourmets? Answer: Koinonia Coffee Roasters has been started off by a threesome of three different nationalities; Shanon D'Souza (Australia), Sidhartha Marchant (India) and Clement Sissia (France). Q15. It was launched by London's Five Rivers International Ltd in 1996. The company registered a US trademark for the brand in 2001, although it lapsed two years later. The company traded erratically, and the brand is now owned by an England-based company ( which shares its name with the product) and it first entered the Canadian market with the blend before coming home. Name the blend. Answer: Kuch Nahi whiskey. Q16. If you have been visiting a friend in Japan who owns either an Impreza or a Forester vehicle, what weird request with regard to personal hygiene would/could the host make when he/she is driving you around? Answer: Wearing perfumes, nail polish any chemicals with Olfactory effects. Subaru Corp said it plans to recall as many as 2.3 million Impreza and Forester vehicles world-wide after discovering that certain chemical compounds released by everyday products such as cosmetics, fabric softener or polish could cause parts to malfunction. Q17. Which Hollywood star owns this production house? Answer: Tom Cruise. Q18. Identify the brand from the logo. Answer: Holden. Q19. Who owns this? Answer: Marriott. Q20. EVA is the most basic measure of whether a company is earning sufficient profits on the capital invested by shareholders to truly reward those owners. Its a trademark and service of ISS, a global leader in corporate governance and analytics. The idea behind EVA is that a company isn't really profitable unless it's generating returns greater than what a shareholder could garner from another, equally risky investment. What does EVA stand for? Answer: Economic Value Added.