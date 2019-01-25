Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #61: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right. Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom Anubhav Chatterjee 1/40 Q1. This Goan-themed restaurant in Connaught Place, Delhi, was recently opened by restaurateur AD Singh of the Olive Group. Inspired by beaches of Goa, and considered to be the only "all-Goan" restaurant of Delhi, it is called "Lady _____". 2/40 Answer: Lady Baga. 3/40 Q2. The product costs Rs 250 per tonne. What is this? Who is the seller and who is the buyer? 4/40 Answer: Demonetised notes. Buyer: Western India Plywoods, Seller: RBI. Western India Plywoods in Kerala is using the shredded Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes to make hardboard, soft board and pressboard. The currency notes are being carefully mixed with wooden pulp and are made into hard board. 5/40 Q3. What does this chart show? 6/40 Answer: Restaurants that serve Coca-Cola vs Pepsi. 7/40 Q4. These are a geological formation in the Bohol province of the Philippines. Their name comes from what they look like in the dry season. What are they called and why? 8/40 Answer: Chocolate Hills, inspired by Hershey ‘s kisses. During the dry season, the grass-covered hills dry up and turn chocolate brown. This transforms the area into seemingly endless rows of Hershey’s "chocolate kisses". Hence the name Chocolate Hills. 9/40 Q5. Of the 3 billion trips being made, about 2.5 billion will be by land, 356 million by train, 58.3 million by plane and 43.5 million by boat. What are we talking about, which is considered "world's largest human migration"? 10/40 Answer: Chinese New Year (Jan 28th to Feb 21st), when all the workers return from industrial areas to their native villages to celebrate. 11/40 Q6. This person is the face of which brand? 12/40 Answer: Manny Gutierrez, makeup artist extraordinaire and the first man to be chosen to represent the makeup brand Maybelline. (Image: Company website) 13/40 Q7. It is the first backwater property of its kind and also owns Acquana, the city's first floating restaurant. Dubbed "Paradise on Earth“, it was the garden of unearthly delights for a selected few. Identify the property. 14/40 Answer: Golden Bay resorts, ECR, Chennai 15/40 Q8. "Hen", "Cherub with Chariot", "Nécessaire" are the first three of which set of known 65? This brand is entering India soon. 16/40 Answer: Fabergé egg. 17/40 Q9. Completed in 1974, it was designed by New York City-based architectural firm Johnson/Burgee. This centrally air-conditioned building was the first in India to have an escalator. It is said that a board once hung at the entrance that said "Nariman had a point and we’re on it!". What is the name of the iconic building? 18/40 Answer: Air India building, Mumbai. 19/40 Q10. This global brand has been telling men and women over the years, 'what to wear', 'what to eat' and all about love and sex. In 1999, they decided to launch a Yogurt brand, because they believed sex sells and they should be able to sell diary. Identify the brand and the company. 20/40 Answer: Cosmopolitan. 21/40 She is Lila Poonawalla - first woman head of an engineering MNC in India. Which Swedish MNC acquired by Tetra Pak was she the MD of? 22/40 Answer: Alfa Laval. 23/40 Q12. Kokeshi dolls are 200-years-old wooden dolls from Japan. It was a tradition started by wood cutters who worked in mountainous regions. In winter, when they couldn't cut trees and earn a living, they would sells these dolls and make money. What in the world of gaming did these dolls, “with their bulbous, oversized heads on thin, smooth bodies”, inspire? 24/40 Answer: Nintendo’s Mii avatars. The game's designer Shigeru Miyamo says that the digital avatars on the Wii platform are based on kokeshi dolls. He was inspired by their oversized heads, and thin bodies and modelled Mii avatars on these dolls. 25/40 Q13. Who has come out with these uniquely designed cans of their product under the ‘København Collection’ to appeal to the millennials? The three designs are abstract representations of three vital ingredients of the product. Which three? 26/40 Answer: Carlsberg. København is the local name for Copenhagen. The three designs represent barley, hops and brewer’s yeast. 27/40 Q14. In 2014, Homi Jehangir Bhabha’s bungalow “Meherangir” was sold for Rs.372 crore in an auction.a) Which famous business family emerged as the buyer with the highest bid?b) Which institution, which took over the property in 2007, was the unlikely seller? 28/40 Answer: The Godrej family bought it. Smita Crishna-Godrej, who is Jamshyd Godrej's sister bought it. NCPA – National Centre for the Performing Arts was the seller. 29/40 Q15. This is an artwork by Shaun Richards, depicting a famous businessman. Identify the man in the image and his innovation. 30/40 Answer: Frank McNamara and Diner's Club. 31/40 Q16. In 1912, this company launched three products that they called “ Trio”. One was named after a poem - Mother Goose , the other was named after the city of Verona. Both failed. The third could possibly be named after Greek for Mountain of French for Gold and it took off. What was the third? 32/40 Answer: Oreo. Oreo, Mother Goose and Verona were launched by National Biscuit Company. 33/40 Q17. Felice Schwartz’s 1989 article in the Harvard Business Journal compared the higher cost of employing women to men in management, which is primarily due to gendered expectations of the workplace and women’s duties in raising children. What two worded term did this article introduce? 34/40 Answer: Mommy Track - an interrupted or delayed career path followed by women as the result of bringing up a family. 35/40 Q18. Up until the 1950s, when the first adequate treatment for this medical condition arrived on the market – a 'cigarette' would be what your doctor would offer you. What medical condition did Dr. Batty’s cigarette cure? 36/40 Answer: Asthma. Inhalation of smoke to control asthma symptoms is represented in most ancient Greek, Roman and Ayurvedic branches of medicine. It seems to have originated from the belief that asthma is a product of cold and that the best treatment is to warm the lungs sufficiently. 37/40 Q19. What famous brand slogan from early 1900s inspired the movie tagline? 38/40 Answer: The tagline was used by the brand to illustrate the fact that Morton Salt was free flowing even in rainy weather, without absorbing moisture and clumping. Such open air structures made of reeds or branches used to provide shades in parks, beaches, picnic areas is called what? 40/40 Answer: Ramada. Spanish word 'rama' means branch and such open air structures are called 'ramadas'. (Image: Website)