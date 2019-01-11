Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #59: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right. Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom Anubhav Chatterjee 1/40 Q1. The brand’s logo, designed by founder Alan Green and John Law in 1973, was inspired by Japanese painter Hokusai's woodcut The Great Wave off Kanagawa. It depicts a large wave with a mountain on a red background. Identify the brand. (Image source: Wikimedia Commons) 2/40 Answer: Quiksilver (Image source: Wikimedia Commons) 3/40 Q2. The company traces its roots to the Schwarzschild & Sulzberger meat packing company based in New York that operated meat packing slaughterhouses. Sulzberger & Son's founded the Ashland Manufacturing Company in 1913 to use animal by-products from its slaughterhouses. It started out in 1914 making tennis racket strings, violin strings, and surgical sutures but soon expanded into baseball shoes and tennis racquets. Identify the company, now a famous sports equipment manufacturer. (Image source: Pixabay) 4/40 Answer: Wilson (Image source: Wikimedia Commons) 5/40 Q3. It is an American manufacturer of golf equipment, based in Phoenix, Arizona. The company was founded by Karsten Solheim, following a career as an engineer at General Electric. In 1959, he started making putters in his garage in Redwood City, California. In 1967, he resigned from his job at General Electric. What is the name of the company? (Image source: Pixabay) 6/40 Answer: Ping (Image source: Wikimedia Commons) 7/40 Q4. The company has its origins in a challenge from a wife to her husband. “My mother had a Braun blender from Germany but the motor burnt out as it was not meant for the heavy-duty grinding Indian cooking calls for. Since there were no Braun service centres in India then, she told my father that if he really was an engineer, he should be able to repair it,” Mathur says. His father, Satya Prakash Mathur, did one better, he designed a mixie with a motor powerful enough to withstand the rigors of Indian grinding. Bolstered by the positive feedback from his wife and friends, Mathur Senior took permission from his bosses at Siemens to float a company in 1963 to manufacture the mixies - Power Company Appliances, registered in the name of his wife, Madhuri. Identify the brand that he founded. (Image source: Pixabay) 8/40 Answer: Sumeet. (Image source: Sumeet) 9/40 Q5. The company was formerly known as Maya Appliances (P) Ltd. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Chennai, India. It has sales and service facilities in India, the United States, Sri Lanka, and the Middle East. Currently owned by Philips. Name the brand. (Image source: Pixabay) 10/40 Answer: Preethi Kitchen Appliances (Image source: Wikimedia Commons) 11/40 Q6. Two products predominantly originating from Europe get their names from translations for “water of life”. Name the products and the languages of origin. 12/40 Answer: Whisky from Gaelic for “water of life” Aquavit is derived from the Latin aqua vitae, meaning “water of life.” In the 1300s, a Spanish alchemist believed he had discovered a healing liquid after distilling a batch. The spirit supposedly helped ward off disease and old age, and it appears that it was commonly used as medicine during the Black Death period. By the 15th century, aquavit was (ironically) considered a cure for alcoholism, and today, it’s still believed to help digest rich food. (Image source: WIkimedia Commons) 13/40 Q7. Called “The Cube”, this is a favourite "bento box" kind of a salad meal box served on which airlines? What value proposition (5, 4) does “The Cube” made with fresh local ingredients like salmon/arctic char /lamb /veal and veggies promise? 14/40 Answer: SAS / value proposition: Square Meal 15/40 Q8. This is pretty nice and strong beer. What claim to fame does this beer have considering its POA? What does IPA stand for? 16/40 Answer: This beer is an Indian Pale Ale brewed in Svalbard. Svalbard Bryggeri is a microbrewery in Longyearbyen at the island of Spitsbergen, the archipelago of Svalbard, Norway. Svalbard Bryggeri at 78° North is the northernmost commercial brewery in the world. (Image source: Pixabay) 17/40 Q9. Tesco, Paddy Power, Adidas and PornHub are among the brands to have made the most of this event last year. The ingredients in the one sausage consist of beef, while a set of seven is made of pork and bacon. Its selling price is €4. What did it celebrate? 18/40 Answer: Germany’s 7-1 win over Brazil - Germans will commemorate the historic 7-1 win against Brazil (8th July) during the last edition of the World Cup four years ago, with the production of a sausage packet. The packet consists of eight sausages – seven white ones for the seven German goals and a white sausage for the goal scored by Brazil. The packet also has the two countries’ flags with the result of the match. Its selling price is €4. (Image source: Reuters) 19/40 Q10. Herta Heuwer mixed certain ingredients with other spices and poured it over grilled pork sausage. Heuwer started selling the cheap but filling snack at a street stand in the Charlottenburg district of Berlin, where it became popular with construction workers rebuilding the devastated city. She patented her sauce under the name "Chillup" in 1951.At its height the stand was selling 10,000 servings per week. She later opened a small restaurant which operated until 1974.On 30 June 2013 Heuwer's 100th birthday was celebrated with a Google Doodle. What did she invent? 20/40 Answer: Currywurst: The invention of currywurst is attributed to Herta Heuwer in Berlin in 1949, after she obtained ketchup (or possibly Worcestershire sauce) and curry powder from British soldiers in Germany. (Image source: Wikipedia) 21/40 Q11. Identify the brand brought into recent focus by Michelle Obama’s inimitable style. 22/40 Answer: Balenciaga: She really made heads turn with a pair of glittering Balenciaga thigh-high boots. (Image source: Wikimedia Commons) 23/40 Q12. This is Dolly Jain and her clients include Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and more. She started her career serendipitously when she caught the eyes of Sandeep Khosla while helping a bride at a wedding with a very heavy dupatta. Sandeep Khosla of the designer duo ‘Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla’ saw her work. He was so impressed that he started recommending her to celebrities. So what is the exact nature of her job? 24/40 Answer: Dolly Jain is a professional saree and dupatta draper. She can drape a saree in just 18.5 seconds and has made it to Limca Book of Records for draping a saree in 125 different ways. 25/40 Q13. The company’s name is China National Tobacco. What is its claim to fame? 26/40 Answer: World’s Largest manufacturer of tobacco products. 27/40 Q14. The company was a workshop for the construction of appliances. From the very beginning, the company was characterized by its progressive ideas, innovative product solutions, and its use of the latest technical developments. The company entered the radio industry, initially developing detectors for radio receivers, and then manufacturing complete radio sets. Identify the company. 28/40 Answer: Braun (Image source: Wikimedia Commons) 29/40 Q15. Which company manufacturers this product? 30/40 Q16. Identify this firm which was opened in 1982 to supply quality chicken to Mumbai. 31/40 Answer: Zorabian 32/40 Q17. Identify this app based Office bus service. 33/40 Answer: Shuttl 34/40 Q18. Which word derived from the Old French word meaning a scrap of paper or a scroll of parchment indicated the deed that a third party held until a transaction was completed? 35/40 Answer: Escrow (Image source: Flickr/stubblepatrol.com) 36/40 Q19. Which urban body is listed as IMC on NSE? 37/40 Answer: Indore Municipal Corporation 38/40 Q20. Who has introduced this reward programme? 39/40 Answer: Zomato 40/40 Answer: Zomato First Published on Jan 11, 2019 04:54 pm