Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #59: Test your knowledge

Q4. The company has its origins in a challenge from a wife to her husband. “My mother had a Braun blender from Germany but the motor burnt out as it was not meant for the heavy-duty grinding Indian cooking calls for. Since there were no Braun service centres in India then, she told my father that if he really was an engineer, he should be able to repair it,” Mathur says. His father, Satya Prakash Mathur, did one better, he designed a mixie with a motor powerful enough to withstand the rigors of Indian grinding. Bolstered by the positive feedback from his wife and friends, Mathur Senior took permission from his bosses at Siemens to float a company in 1963 to manufacture the mixies - Power Company Appliances, registered in the name of his wife, Madhuri. Identify the brand that he founded. (Image source: Pixabay)