Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #58: Test your knowledge

Q2. By 2016, a new real estate omnibus law, the Real Estate Regulation and Development Act(RERA), put many conditions on how developers can use the money they get from homebuyers. This made finding cheap capital even more difficult for real estate companies. Those who can still eke out some credit from banks will do so. Some can seek institutional investors such as Blackstone or GIC, but these investors usually look to invest in large developers with a diversified portfolio of commercial and residential real estate. They spotted this distress and packaged it as an opportunity. They tied up with real estate developers desperate for cash, but unwilling to drop prices in public, and started offering discounted rates in private to investors. Their website lists numerous properties in which you can invest, but almost none have any identifiable locations, brands or details. The developers only want genuine buyers, says the founder. So only investors who have evinced strong interest get details of the projects personally. What is the name of the website?