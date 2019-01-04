App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 04, 2019 04:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #58: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right.

Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom
Anubhav Chatterjee
Q1. Founded in Germany by 3 partners, this company initially manufactured optical glasses for microscopes, telescopes and binoculars. The company developed borosilicate glass products featuring a low thermal expansion coefficient and high chemical resistance very suitable for laboratory equipment, which was later marketed under the DURAN brand. Identify the company. (Image: Reuters)
1/40

Q1. Founded in Germany by 3 partners, this company initially manufactured optical glasses for microscopes, telescopes and binoculars. The company developed borosilicate glass products featuring a low thermal expansion coefficient and high chemical resistance very suitable for laboratory equipment, which was later marketed under the DURAN brand. Identify the company. (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Schott Glass (Image: Reuters)
2/40

Answer: Schott Glass (Image: Reuters)
Q2. By 2016, a new real estate omnibus law, the Real Estate Regulation and Development Act(RERA), put many conditions on how developers can use the money they get from homebuyers. This made finding cheap capital even more difficult for real estate companies. Those who can still eke out some credit from banks will do so. Some can seek institutional investors such as Blackstone or GIC, but these investors usually look to invest in large developers with a diversified portfolio of commercial and residential real estate. They spotted this distress and packaged it as an opportunity. They tied up with real estate developers desperate for cash, but unwilling to drop prices in public, and started offering discounted rates in private to investors. Their website lists numerous properties in which you can invest, but almost none have any identifiable locations, brands or details. The developers only want genuine buyers, says the founder. So only investors who have evinced strong interest get details of the projects personally. What is the name of the website?
3/40

Q2. By 2016, a new real estate omnibus law, the Real Estate Regulation and Development Act(RERA), put many conditions on how developers can use the money they get from homebuyers. This made finding cheap capital even more difficult for real estate companies. Those who can still eke out some credit from banks will do so. Some can seek institutional investors such as Blackstone or GIC, but these investors usually look to invest in large developers with a diversified portfolio of commercial and residential real estate. They spotted this distress and packaged it as an opportunity. They tied up with real estate developers desperate for cash, but unwilling to drop prices in public, and started offering discounted rates in private to investors. Their website lists numerous properties in which you can invest, but almost none have any identifiable locations, brands or details. The developers only want genuine buyers, says the founder. So only investors who have evinced strong interest get details of the projects personally. What is the name of the website?
Answer: SmartOwner brokers the sale and repurchase of property, fetches returns to would-be investors.
4/40

Answer: SmartOwner brokers the sale and repurchase of property, fetches returns to would-be investors.
Q3. Another possible explanation is that the phrase draws its origins from William Shakespeare's play The Merchant of Venice, in which the antagonist Shylock stipulates that the protagonist Antonio must promise a pound of his own flesh as collateral, to be exacted by Shylock in the event that Antonio's friend Bassanio defaults on the loan to which Antonio is guarantor. Which phrase? (Image: Reuters)
5/40

Q3. Another possible explanation is that the phrase draws its origins from William Shakespeare's play The Merchant of Venice, in which the antagonist Shylock stipulates that the protagonist Antonio must promise a pound of his own flesh as collateral, to be exacted by Shylock in the event that Antonio's friend Bassanio defaults on the loan to which Antonio is guarantor. Which phrase? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Skin in the game (Image: Reuters)
6/40

Answer: Skin in the game (Image: Reuters)
Q4. The Deutsche Bundespost was a German state-run postal service business founded in 1947. It was initially the second largest federal employer during its time. After staff reductions in the 1980s, the staff was reduced to roughly 543,200 employees in 1985. The corporation was dissolved in 1995 under the first and second postal reforms that took place in the German Post Office. Following the reforms, the former Deutsche Bundespost was broken into three publicly traded corporations: Deutsche Post AG (German Post), Deutsche Postbank AG (German Post Bank) and what else? (Image: Reuters)
7/40

Q4. The Deutsche Bundespost was a German state-run postal service business founded in 1947. It was initially the second largest federal employer during its time. After staff reductions in the 1980s, the staff was reduced to roughly 543,200 employees in 1985. The corporation was dissolved in 1995 under the first and second postal reforms that took place in the German Post Office. Following the reforms, the former Deutsche Bundespost was broken into three publicly traded corporations: Deutsche Post AG (German Post), Deutsche Postbank AG (German Post Bank) and what else? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Deutsche Telekom (Image: Reuters)
8/40

Answer: Deutsche Telekom (Image: Reuters)
Q5. Name the production house on whom the book is based
9/40

Q5. Name the production house on whom the book is based
Answer: MGM
10/40

Answer: MGM

Q6. The registration of this logo was part of the industrialisation of watchmaking in Switzerland in the last third of the 19th century, in which this company played a leading role. Initially, the trademark chosen by them – the winged hourglass – served to authenticate the company’s products. But it quickly became a means of fighting against counterfeiters who hoped to take advantage of the excellent reputation built up by the St. Imier watch manufacturer. What is the name of the brand? (Image: Reuters)
11/40

Q6. The registration of this logo was part of the industrialisation of watchmaking in Switzerland in the last third of the 19th century, in which this company played a leading role. Initially, the trademark chosen by them – the winged hourglass – served to authenticate the company’s products. But it quickly became a means of fighting against counterfeiters who hoped to take advantage of the excellent reputation built up by the St. Imier watch manufacturer. What is the name of the brand? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Longines (Image: Reuters)
12/40

Answer: Longines (Image: Reuters)
Q7. Identify this interactive whiteboard developed by Google
13/40

Q7. Identify this interactive whiteboard developed by Google
Answer: Jamboard
14/40

Answer: Jamboard
Q8. This role catapulted the male lead into Bollywood. Identify both the actors and the play which “transported” the lead hero into the orbit he desired. A large part of his first brush with Hindi cinema ended up on the editing table but brought great fame to the director and the lead actress.
15/40

Q8. This role catapulted the male lead into Bollywood. Identify both the actors and the play which “transported” the lead hero into the orbit he desired. A large part of his first brush with Hindi cinema ended up on the editing table but brought great fame to the director and the lead actress.

Answer: Dalip Tahil (ramani) Sabira Merchant, who hosted What’s the good word on DD Play: Street Car Named Desire Director: Alyque Padamsee Dalip Tahil made his debut in Ankur. It got laurels for both Shabana Azmi and Shyam Benegal. The 1980 blockbuster was Shaan - It was his performance in Streetcar that catapulted Dalip into Bollywood. Javed Akhtar, after sitting through his performance, took him to meet Ramesh Sippy. The result was Shaan. “My role in the film wasn’t a great one,” says Dalip, “but Shaan was a huge film. It had Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor in it, and it was quite an experience watching Ramesh Sippy work.
16/40

Answer: Dalip Tahil (ramani) Sabira Merchant, who hosted What’s the good word on DD Play: Street Car Named Desire Director: Alyque Padamsee Dalip Tahil made his debut in Ankur. It got laurels for both Shabana Azmi and Shyam Benegal. The 1980 blockbuster was Shaan - It was his performance in Streetcar that catapulted Dalip into Bollywood. Javed Akhtar, after sitting through his performance, took him to meet Ramesh Sippy. The result was Shaan. “My role in the film wasn’t a great one,” says Dalip, “but Shaan was a huge film. It had Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor in it, and it was quite an experience watching Ramesh Sippy work.
Q9. Which brand was in the ire for missing out on its kisses?
17/40

Q9. Which brand was in the ire for missing out on its kisses?
Answer: Hershey’s (Image: Reuters)
18/40

Answer: Hershey’s (Image: Reuters)
Q10. It's an award that doubles as a ranking of the people and institutions who undermined this already troubled industry or actively worked against a free press, and it was devised with high hopes for a better 2019. Recipients of this award are ranked on a scale of one to five. One denotes an annoyance, and five go to those who have undermined the news media or the general discourse. Identify the award. (Image: PTI)
19/40

Q10. It's an award that doubles as a ranking of the people and institutions who undermined this already troubled industry or actively worked against a free press, and it was devised with high hopes for a better 2019. Recipients of this award are ranked on a scale of one to five. One denotes an annoyance, and five go to those who have undermined the news media or the general discourse. Identify the award. (Image: PTI)
Answer: Grinchy Award (Image: Pixabay)
20/40

Answer: Grinchy Award (Image: Pixabay)
Q11. Identify the company from the logo
21/40

Q11. Identify the company from the logo
Answer: Theranos (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
22/40

Answer: Theranos (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Q12. Laika Entertainment, LLC, is an American stop-motion animation studio specializing in feature films, commercial content for all media, music videos, and short films. The studio is best known for its stop-motion feature films Coraline, ParaNorman, The Boxtrolls and Kubo and the Two Strings. Which famous co-founder of a shoe brand owns this?
23/40

Q12. Laika Entertainment, LLC, is an American stop-motion animation studio specializing in feature films, commercial content for all media, music videos, and short films. The studio is best known for its stop-motion feature films Coraline, ParaNorman, The Boxtrolls and Kubo and the Two Strings. Which famous co-founder of a shoe brand owns this?
Answer: Phil Knight (Image: Reuters)
24/40

Answer: Phil Knight (Image: Reuters)
Q13. This is an American independent nonprofit organization whose stated mission is to create, find, and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children. What is the name of the organisation?
25/40

Q13. This is an American independent nonprofit organization whose stated mission is to create, find, and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children. What is the name of the organisation?
Answer: Ronald McDonald House of Charity (Image: Pixabay)
26/40

Answer: Ronald McDonald House of Charity (Image: Pixabay)
Q14. Who owns this production house?
27/40

Q14. Who owns this production house?
Answer: John Abraham
28/40

Answer: John Abraham
Q15. Founded by Girish Ramdas & Vijaykumar Radhakrishnan in 2010, the company works with 3,400 publishers in more than 50 languages from over 175 countries. Identify the company.
29/40

Q15. Founded by Girish Ramdas & Vijaykumar Radhakrishnan in 2010, the company works with 3,400 publishers in more than 50 languages from over 175 countries. Identify the company.
Answer: Magzter
30/40

Answer: Magzter
Q16. Identify the organization from the logo.
31/40

Q16. Identify the organization from the logo.
Answer: Indian Broadcasting Foundation (Image: Twitter/@ibf_india)
32/40

Answer: Indian Broadcasting Foundation (Image: Twitter/@ibf_india)
Q17. Charles Glass, founder of the company, began selling beer to the miners after noticing a gap in the market. The new beer soon became popular amongst the prospectors of the gold rush, and in 1889 one of Johannesburg's early newspapers, the Digger's News, declared it "a phenomenal success. Identify the company.
33/40

Q17. Charles Glass, founder of the company, began selling beer to the miners after noticing a gap in the market. The new beer soon became popular amongst the prospectors of the gold rush, and in 1889 one of Johannesburg's early newspapers, the Digger's News, declared it "a phenomenal success. Identify the company.
Answer: Castle Lager (Image: Reuters)
34/40

Answer: Castle Lager (Image: Reuters)
Q18. TTS:IO is led by Radha, Raakhe and Roshini, the three daughters of Mr. Rana Kapoor is an institutionally organized family office founded with the stated objective of incubating ‘new-age’ creative businesses. What does TTS:IO stand for?
35/40

Q18. TTS:IO is led by Radha, Raakhe and Roshini, the three daughters of Mr. Rana Kapoor is an institutionally organized family office founded with the stated objective of incubating ‘new-age’ creative businesses. What does TTS:IO stand for?
Answer: Three Sisters Institutional Office
36/40

Answer: Three Sisters Institutional Office
Q19. Identify this lady who was the first Indian woman to win a Michelin star rating. (Image: Reuters)
37/40

Q19. Identify this lady who was the first Indian woman to win a Michelin star rating. (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Garima Arora (Image: Reuters)
38/40

Answer: Garima Arora (Image: Reuters)
Q20. Name this ambitious project of creating a unified software platform to bring India's population into the digital age.
39/40

Q20. Name this ambitious project of creating a unified software platform to bring India's population into the digital age.
Answer: India Stack
40/40

Answer: India Stack
First Published on Jan 4, 2019 04:33 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #moneycontrol ultimate business quiz #Slideshow #world

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.