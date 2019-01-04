Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #58: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right. Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom Anubhav Chatterjee 1/40 Q1. Founded in Germany by 3 partners, this company initially manufactured optical glasses for microscopes, telescopes and binoculars. The company developed borosilicate glass products featuring a low thermal expansion coefficient and high chemical resistance very suitable for laboratory equipment, which was later marketed under the DURAN brand. Identify the company. (Image: Reuters) 2/40 Answer: Schott Glass (Image: Reuters) 3/40 Q2. By 2016, a new real estate omnibus law, the Real Estate Regulation and Development Act(RERA), put many conditions on how developers can use the money they get from homebuyers. This made finding cheap capital even more difficult for real estate companies. Those who can still eke out some credit from banks will do so. Some can seek institutional investors such as Blackstone or GIC, but these investors usually look to invest in large developers with a diversified portfolio of commercial and residential real estate. They spotted this distress and packaged it as an opportunity. They tied up with real estate developers desperate for cash, but unwilling to drop prices in public, and started offering discounted rates in private to investors. Their website lists numerous properties in which you can invest, but almost none have any identifiable locations, brands or details. The developers only want genuine buyers, says the founder. So only investors who have evinced strong interest get details of the projects personally. What is the name of the website? 4/40 Answer: SmartOwner brokers the sale and repurchase of property, fetches returns to would-be investors. 5/40 Q3. Another possible explanation is that the phrase draws its origins from William Shakespeare's play The Merchant of Venice, in which the antagonist Shylock stipulates that the protagonist Antonio must promise a pound of his own flesh as collateral, to be exacted by Shylock in the event that Antonio's friend Bassanio defaults on the loan to which Antonio is guarantor. Which phrase? (Image: Reuters) 6/40 Answer: Skin in the game (Image: Reuters) 7/40 Q4. The Deutsche Bundespost was a German state-run postal service business founded in 1947. It was initially the second largest federal employer during its time. After staff reductions in the 1980s, the staff was reduced to roughly 543,200 employees in 1985. The corporation was dissolved in 1995 under the first and second postal reforms that took place in the German Post Office. Following the reforms, the former Deutsche Bundespost was broken into three publicly traded corporations: Deutsche Post AG (German Post), Deutsche Postbank AG (German Post Bank) and what else? (Image: Reuters) 8/40 Answer: Deutsche Telekom (Image: Reuters) 9/40 Q5. Name the production house on whom the book is based 10/40 Answer: MGM 11/40 Q6. The registration of this logo was part of the industrialisation of watchmaking in Switzerland in the last third of the 19th century, in which this company played a leading role. Initially, the trademark chosen by them – the winged hourglass – served to authenticate the company’s products. But it quickly became a means of fighting against counterfeiters who hoped to take advantage of the excellent reputation built up by the St. Imier watch manufacturer. What is the name of the brand? (Image: Reuters) 12/40 Answer: Longines (Image: Reuters) 13/40 Q7. Identify this interactive whiteboard developed by Google 14/40 Answer: Jamboard 15/40 Q8. This role catapulted the male lead into Bollywood. Identify both the actors and the play which “transported” the lead hero into the orbit he desired. A large part of his first brush with Hindi cinema ended up on the editing table but brought great fame to the director and the lead actress. 16/40 Answer: Dalip Tahil (ramani) Sabira Merchant, who hosted What’s the good word on DD Play: Street Car Named Desire Director: Alyque Padamsee Dalip Tahil made his debut in Ankur. It got laurels for both Shabana Azmi and Shyam Benegal. The 1980 blockbuster was Shaan - It was his performance in Streetcar that catapulted Dalip into Bollywood. Javed Akhtar, after sitting through his performance, took him to meet Ramesh Sippy. The result was Shaan. “My role in the film wasn’t a great one,” says Dalip, “but Shaan was a huge film. It had Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor in it, and it was quite an experience watching Ramesh Sippy work. 17/40 Q9. Which brand was in the ire for missing out on its kisses? 18/40 Answer: Hershey’s (Image: Reuters) 19/40 Q10. It's an award that doubles as a ranking of the people and institutions who undermined this already troubled industry or actively worked against a free press, and it was devised with high hopes for a better 2019. Recipients of this award are ranked on a scale of one to five. One denotes an annoyance, and five go to those who have undermined the news media or the general discourse. Identify the award. (Image: PTI) 20/40 Answer: Grinchy Award (Image: Pixabay) 21/40 Q11. Identify the company from the logo 22/40 Answer: Theranos (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 23/40 Q12. Laika Entertainment, LLC, is an American stop-motion animation studio specializing in feature films, commercial content for all media, music videos, and short films. The studio is best known for its stop-motion feature films Coraline, ParaNorman, The Boxtrolls and Kubo and the Two Strings. Which famous co-founder of a shoe brand owns this? 24/40 Answer: Phil Knight (Image: Reuters) 25/40 Q13. This is an American independent nonprofit organization whose stated mission is to create, find, and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children. What is the name of the organisation? 26/40 Answer: Ronald McDonald House of Charity (Image: Pixabay) 27/40 Q14. Who owns this production house? 28/40 Answer: John Abraham 29/40 Q15. Founded by Girish Ramdas & Vijaykumar Radhakrishnan in 2010, the company works with 3,400 publishers in more than 50 languages from over 175 countries. Identify the company. 30/40 Answer: Magzter 31/40 Q16. Identify the organization from the logo. 32/40 Answer: Indian Broadcasting Foundation (Image: Twitter/@ibf_india) 33/40 Q17. Charles Glass, founder of the company, began selling beer to the miners after noticing a gap in the market. The new beer soon became popular amongst the prospectors of the gold rush, and in 1889 one of Johannesburg's early newspapers, the Digger's News, declared it "a phenomenal success. Identify the company. 34/40 Answer: Castle Lager (Image: Reuters) 35/40 Q18. TTS:IO is led by Radha, Raakhe and Roshini, the three daughters of Mr. Rana Kapoor is an institutionally organized family office founded with the stated objective of incubating ‘new-age’ creative businesses. What does TTS:IO stand for? 36/40 Answer: Three Sisters Institutional Office 37/40 Q19. Identify this lady who was the first Indian woman to win a Michelin star rating. (Image: Reuters) 38/40 Answer: Garima Arora (Image: Reuters) 39/40 Q20. Name this ambitious project of creating a unified software platform to bring India's population into the digital age. 40/40 Answer: India Stack First Published on Jan 4, 2019 04:33 pm