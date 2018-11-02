Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #51: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right. Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom Anubhav Chatterjee 1/40 Q1. Inspired by the name of the posthumous compilation of Tagore’s political treatises, which product’s final edition was published on October 31 owing to “acute resource and financial crunch”? (Image source: Reuters) 2/40 Answer: Kalantar (Image source: Wikimedia Commons) 3/40 Q2. The movie is based on Andrew Ross Sorkin's non-fiction book by the same name. It was first broadcast on HBO. What was being salvaged in the movie and name the film? (Image source: Reuters) 4/40 Answer: Too Big to Fail. The television film chronicles the behind-the-scene actions to salvage the situation arisen before and after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008. The plot revolves around the efforts of the US treasury and Federal Reserves to contain the fallout. The movie is based on Andrew Ross Sorkin's non-fiction book by the same name. It was first beamed on HBO. (Image source: Wikimedia Commons) 5/40 Q3. It is important to note that every year, Americans spend a whopping $14 billion or more on this. Social contract. Class catharsis. An off-the-book economic transfer of excess money. This is a chimaera that no one’s been able to quite grasp. The modern construct of this in India comes from the British. In 17th and 18th century England as probably an extended version of noblesse. What is it? 6/40 Answer: Tipping (image source: Wikimedia Commons) 7/40 Q4. It is a joint venture public limited company with 40% ownership by Suri family of India and 13 percent ownership by Denso Corporation and Suzuki Motor Corporation each. It is the leading manufacturer of thermal products such as air conditioning for automotive applications in India, in technical collaboration with Denso. Identify the company. (Image source: Reuters) 8/40 Answer: Subros (Wikimedia Commons) 9/40 Q5. It was formerly a trademark belonging to Parker Brothers, and has subsequently become a trademark of Hasbro, Inc. in the United States, but is often used generically to refer to any talking board. According to Hasbro, players take turns asking questions. It is a flat board marked with the letters of the alphabet, the numbers 0–9, the words "yes", "no", "hello" (occasionally), and "goodbye", along with various symbols and graphics. What is it called? (Image source: Wikimedia Commons) 10/40 Answer: Ouija Board (Wikimdia Commons) 11/40 Q6. This Indian apparel brand was born in 1983. Brainchild of Rajesh and Rajiv Batra, brothers, tennis players and sports enthusiasts who identified the gap in the Indian market for good quality Indian sportswear. Identify the brand. (Image source: Wikimedia Commons) 12/40 Answer: Proline 13/40 Q7. During the incredible 2 hr 36 min journey, the train made three stops so that the students on board could get on and off and drivers could swap round. Yuri Kogen Railway in Akita offered to support the company to meet the 20 km minimum requirement set by Guinness World Records. A huge crowd of supporters were waiting at the finish to witness the once in a life time attempt, and an Official Guinness World Records adjudicator was on hand to confirm the new record achievement of 22.615 km. This challenge was subsequently made into a TV advertisement, as a short story to motivate and to spread EVOLTA’s brand values. Which company came out with this? 14/40 Answer: Panasonic 15/40 Q8. It is the world's greatest football tournament for children between the ages of 10 and 12 it is organized every year since 2000. Zinedine Zidane is the brand ambassador. Which company organises it? 16/40 Answer: Danone (Image source: Wikimedia Commons) 17/40 Q9. Hygge is a lifestyle defined by making everyday moments with your family and friends more beautiful, meaningful and special, by living cozily, every day. Hygge typically involves simple practices, far from the clutter of technology and the fast-paced noises of the modern world. Where did this word originate? 18/40 Answer: Denmark 19/40 Q10. Identify the person whose technology has been used by George Lucas. In February 1999, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awarded a Technical Academy Award him for advances in digital cinematography. 20/40 Answer: Bala.S.Manian 21/40 Q11. Identify the digital privacy company 22/40 Answer: Gemalto 23/40 Q12. In 1983, Gary Burrell recruited Min H. Kao from Magnavox to form which a company which acquired South Africa's iKubu Ltd. for its Backtracker on-bicycle low power radar system. Which company did they start and who was their first customer? (Image source: Reuters) 24/40 Answer: Garmin and U S Army - Garmin is an acronym of the first names of its two founders, Gary Burrell and Min H. Kao. In 1991, the U.S. Army became their first customer. 25/40 Q13. Founded in 1947 as KLM Interinsulair Bedrijf, the airline is now one of the world's leading airlines and the 20th member of the global airline alliance SkyTeam. It is the second largest airline of Indonesia after Lion Air and it operates regularly scheduled flights to a large number of destinations in Southeast Asia, East Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, Australia and Europe from its main hub in Jakarta, Soekarno–Hatta International Airport. After which Indian mythological character is it named? 26/40 Answer: Garuda 27/40 Q14. What specific custom-built "item" would you get when you put all of these together? 28/40 Answer: The Golden Gun in the movie Man with the Golden Gun - The Golden Gun is the signature weapon of assassin Francisco Scaramanga. It first appeared as the titular weapon in Ian Fleming's posthumously published novel -The Man with the Golden Gun. 29/40 Q15. It is based on the conceptual theory proposed by Carl Jung, who had speculated that humans experience the world using four principal psychological functions – sensation, intuition, feeling, and thinking – and that one of these four functions is dominant for a person most of the time. Upon meeting her future son-in-law, she observed marked differences between his personality and that of other family members. Katharine Cook embarked on a project of reading biographies, and subsequently developed a typology wherein she proposed four temperaments: meditative (or thoughtful), spontaneous, executive, and social. Later her daughter joined her. What did they come by or create? 30/40 Answer: The Myers–Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) is an introspective self-report questionnaire with the purpose of indicating differing psychological preferences in how people perceive the world around them and make decisions. 31/40 Q16. Mechai Viravaidya’s extraordinary life and work in global health has helped improve the lives of millions of people in Thailand. What is he called in his home country? 32/40 Answer: Condom King 33/40 Q17. Who is he and which 3 letter committee is he a part of currently with Diana Edulji? 34/40 Answer: Vinod Rai is a former Indian IAS officer who served as the 11th Comptroller and Auditor General of India. He assumed office on 7 January 2008 till 22 May 2013Known for Audits on 2G spectrum allocation, coal allocation, he is currently Committee of Administrators, appointed by the Supreme Court of India to oversee the implementation of reforms in BCCI, has come down hard on State Associations not adopting the new constitution and providing a compliance report. 35/40 Q18. It was planned to be the largest in the world. It has 2 sisters - Atatürk and Sabiha Gökçen. Where is this airport and who is inaugurating this new one? 36/40 Answer: Istanbul - Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks as he inaugurates a new aviation hub in Istanbul 37/40 Q19. A machine repair shop named Tarmo was established in Finland’s capital, Helsinki, in 1908. On October 27, 1910, it was incorporated as to what it is called now. The machine shop started refurbishing and selling used Strömberg motors under the current name from a converted stable. It also imported and installed elevators from Graham Brothers in Sweden. How do we know the company? 38/40 Answer: Kone 39/40 Q20. Which company's logo is this? 40/40 Answer: King Power (Image: Facebook) First Published on Nov 2, 2018 07:58 pm