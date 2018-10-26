Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #50: Test your knowledge

Q4. Sara Blakely knew that Coca-Cola and Kodak were two of the most recognized brand names in the world, and that both contained a strong "k" sound. Blakely read that the founder of Kodak liked the sound so much that he used it as the beginning and end of his brand name and then proceeded to create a functioning word based upon this foundation. The name eventually came to Blakely, and she decided to replace the "ks" with an "x", as her research had shown that constructed names were more successful and were easier to register as a trademark. Blakely then used her credit card to purchase the trademark on the USPTO website for US$150. Identify the company. (Image: Reuters)