Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #50: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right. Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom Anubhav Chatterjee 1/40 Q1. Known as a paragon of purism, its history dates back to 1870 and its founder Salvatore Condurro sold pizza fritta (deep-fried pizza) on the street outside his home in Naples. Their handcrafted pizzas have distorted shapes and an uneven distribution of toppings. The pizzeria creates amazing cartwheel pizzas (with a diameter larger than that of the plate beneath it). Their signature Marinara pizza has a doughy crust with crunchy bubbles on top. It has zero cheese; instead, it is slathered liberally with a slightly sweet Marinara sauce made using yellow onions, plum tomatoes and herbs like oregano and basil. Which 3 word film based on some prose as "fuelled by a mix of intelligence, wit and colloquial exuberance that is close to irresistible" brought it to recent fame? 2/40 Answer: There is a huge hype surrounding this pizzeria—its Naples flagship is where Julia Roberts' character in Eat Pray Love satiates her love for Italian food. (Image: Reuters) 3/40 Q2. The brand was introduced as chewing tobacco in the United States in 1871 by the company RA Patterson. The brand's founder was inspired by the era's rush for gold searching. Only some of the gold diggers were fortunate enough to find gold. Which brand gets its name? 4/40 Answer: Lucky Strike. (Image: Reuters) 5/40 Q3. From the world of advertising, who is this person? 6/40 Answer: Albert Laskar. 7/40 Q4. Sara Blakely knew that Coca-Cola and Kodak were two of the most recognized brand names in the world, and that both contained a strong "k" sound. Blakely read that the founder of Kodak liked the sound so much that he used it as the beginning and end of his brand name and then proceeded to create a functioning word based upon this foundation. The name eventually came to Blakely, and she decided to replace the "ks" with an "x", as her research had shown that constructed names were more successful and were easier to register as a trademark. Blakely then used her credit card to purchase the trademark on the USPTO website for US$150. Identify the company. (Image: Reuters) 8/40 Answer: Spanx. (Image: Facebook) 9/40 Q5. The solution was to create Glass and a Half Full Productions, a content-led campaign including ‘Gorilla’, ‘Eyebrows’ and ‘Trucks’. The new direction moved the company from being a manufacturer of chocolate to a producer of joy. It also created a debate around whether creating ‘joyful’ content rather than ‘persuasive’ advertising featuring chocolate actually works or not. Name the brand. 10/40 Answer: Cadbury. 11/40 Q6. Founded by Entrepreneur Ravi Modi in 1999 under his company Vedant Fashions. It offers Sherwanis, Kurtas and indo-western wear for men. The brand started with a 150 sq feet shop in Kolkata and has now expanded to over 350 stores across 180 cities in India and Abroad. Identify the brand. (Image: Facebook) 12/40 Answer: Manyavar. (Image: Facebook) 13/40 Q7. This person started a famous car rental company. Who is he? 14/40 Answer: Warren Avis. 15/40 Q8. He is among the most celebrated graphic designers in the United States. He has had the distinction of one-man-shows at the Museum of Modern Art and the Georges Pompidou Center. Identify him. 16/40 Answer: Milton Glaser. 17/40 Q9. It was founded by longtime friends Alex Zhu and Luyu Yang. Before launching the app, Zhu and Yang teamed up to build an education social network app, through which users could both teach and learn different subjects through short-form videos. Identify the app. 18/40 Answer: Musical.ly. (Image: Facebook) 19/40 Q10. Who owns this magazine? 20/40 Answer: Harrods. (Image: Reuters) 21/40 Q11. Which brand was originally named the "Open Kettle" doughnut shop? 22/40 Answer: Dunkin Donuts. (Image: Facebook) 23/40 Q12. Identify the company from the logo. 24/40 Answer: Zerodha. (Image: Facebook) 25/40 Q13. Identify this financial institution in India, headquartered in Lucknow and having its offices all over the country. Its purpose is to provide refinance facilities and short-term lending to industries, and serves as the principal financial institution in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector. 26/40 Answer: SIDBI. 27/40 Q14. In 1911, the Paris couturier Paul Poiret introduced these as part of his efforts to reinvent and 'liberate' Western female fashion. His "Style Sultane" included the jupe-culotte or made with full legs tied in at the ankle. Alternative names included jupe-sultane (sultan skirt), and jupe-pantalon (trouser-skirt). These designs were seen as controversial as Western women typically did not wear trousers. What did he introduce? 28/40 Answer: Harem Pants. (Image: Amazon.com) 29/40 Q15. Which company came out with this car which was first produced in 1988? 30/40 Answer: Nissan. 31/40 Q16. Which hospitality brand is the sponsor of West Indies cricket team? 32/40 Answer: Sandals. 33/40 Q17. The term styling may have derived from the wartime practice in Germany of adding full-length tread armor along each side of a tank, attached primarily on the top edge. What is it called? 34/40 Answer: Ponton. 35/40 Q18. Identify the Formula 1 company from the logo. 36/40 Answer: Mclaren. (Image: Reuters) 37/40 Q19. Which state in India became world’s first organic state? 38/40 Answer: Sikkim. (Image: Reuters) 39/40 Q20. Identify the logo. 40/40 Answer: Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018. First Published on Oct 26, 2018 04:29 pm