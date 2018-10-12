Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #48: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right. Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom Anubhav Chatterjee 1/40 Q1. Identify this CSR initiative 2/40 Answer: Kinder 3/40 Q2. The company’s “VoluntEARS” program encourages employees to donate time, which has totaled to 2.9 million hours of service since 2012 with a goal of reaching five million hours of employee community service by 2020. The company’s social mission is to strengthen communities “by providing hope, happiness, and comfort to kids and families who need it most.” Which company runs this programme? 4/40 Answer: Walt Disney Company (Image: Reuters) 5/40 Q3. Which company runs this programme? 6/40 Answer: Ferrero (Image: Reuters) 7/40 Q4. The thing is called Portal and it wants to live on your kitchen counter or in your living room or wherever else you’d like friends and family to remotely hang out with you. Portal adjusts to keep its subject in frame as they move around to enable casual at-home video chat. Who has launched this portal? (Image: Facebook page) 8/40 Answer: Facebook (Image: Facebook page) 9/40 Q5. The Water<Less™ process approaches the decisions made in the design process in a different way, reducing the amount of water used in the finishing process. It’s not rocket science, but it is innovative. Since launching the Water<Less™ process in 2011, we have saved more than 1 billion liters of water in the manufacturing of products, including 30 million liters of fresh water saved through reuse and recycling. Which company has launched it? 10/40 Answer: Levi Strauss (Image: Facebook) 11/40 Q6. Which company has implemented the 2020 Legacy of Good Plan as their commitment to “drive human progress” through environmental sustainability, addressing community challenges, global supply chain responsibility, hiring diversity, and, ultimately, a dedication to putting more back than they take out? 12/40 Answer: Dell (Image: Reuters) 13/40 Q7. It was created for a very specific purpose: ease of communication on a nascent mobile internet system developed by Japanese telecom giant NTT DoCoMo. The system offered emails, but they were restricted to 250 characters, so they were a way to say more in a limited space. What was it? (Image: Reuters) 14/40 Answer: Emoji (Image: Reuters) 15/40 Q8. The company has adopted an integrated philanthropic approach called the 1-1-1 model. This means that one percent of the company’s equity is set aside for grants in communities where employees live and work, one percent of the company’s product is donated to non-profit organizations, and one percent of each employee’s time is donated to community initiatives. Name the company.(Image: Reuters) 16/40 Answer: Salesforce (Image: Facebook) 17/40 Q9. The company was founded in 1999 by Nick Swinmurn and launched under the domain name Shoesite.com, the founder says that his initial inspiration came when he failed to find a pair of brown Airwalks at his local mall. Name the company. 18/40 Answer: Zappos.com 19/40 Q10. Which brand takes its name from a river which flows through it? It is also a name of a mythical water-sprite associated with the river which runs adjacent to the former production site. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 20/40 Answer: Lambretta 21/40 Q11. This man created the first traffic light that included a third "warning" position. Who is he? (Image: Reuters) 22/40 Answer: Garrett Morgan 23/40 Q12. HK Firodia, fondly reminisced as the Doyen of Indian Automobile Industry, along with his brother collaborated to start and operate some of India’s most esteemed automobile companies including Bajaj Auto Limited (in partnership with Bajaj Family), Force Motors Limited. With which company will you associate him? 24/40 Answer: Kinetic (Reference Image: website) 25/40 Q13. The company traces its roots to the Schwarzschild & Sulzberger meatpacking company, based in New York. Sulzberger & Sons founded the Ashland Manufacturing Company in 1913 to use animal by-products from its slaughterhouses. It started out making in 1914, tennis racket strings, violin strings, and surgical sutures but soon expanded into baseball shoes and tennis racquets. How is this company known? (Image: Reuters) 26/40 Answer: Wilson (Image: Reuters) 27/40 Q14. Identify the company he founded? 28/40 Answer: Herbalife, founder is Mark Hughes. (Image: Facebook) 29/40 Q15. Identify the graphic designer? 30/40 Answer: Saul Bass (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 31/40 Q16. The company was founded in 1981 under the brand name TTK as a cassette manufacturer, making knock-off TDK cassettes.In 1985, after being sued by TDK for intellectual property violation, the company changed its brand name by taking the initials from Telephone Communication Limited. In July 2003, Chairman Li Dongsheng formally announced a "Dragon and Tiger Plan" to establish two competitive businesses in global markets ("Dragons") and three leading businesses inside China ("Tigers"). Name the company. 32/40 Answer: TCL 33/40 Q17. Who owns this venture capitalist fund? 34/40 Answer: Alphabet Inc (Image: Reuters) 35/40 Q18. Identify the company Ren Zhengfei founded? 36/40 Answer: Huawei (Image: Reuters) 37/40 Q19. Who is this US Army veteran who founded a global pharmaceutical company? 38/40 Answer: Eli Lily 39/40 Q20. Sir Chhotu Ram was the originator of the concept of compensating the farmer for at least the expenses incurred by him on farming. The concept has now evolved into 'Minimum Support Price'. What was his most famous creation? 40/40 Answer: Bhakra Dam (Image: Reuters)