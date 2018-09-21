App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2018 05:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #45: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right.

Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom
Anubhav Chatterjee
Q1. This football league has announced that it has partnered with India On Track (IOT) to launch Football Schools in India to grow and train the next generation of football players. With this announcement, it becomes the first international football league to start a grassroots level programme in the country. Which league is it?
1/40

Q1. This football league has announced that it has partnered with India On Track (IOT) to launch Football Schools in India to grow and train the next generation of football players. With this announcement, it becomes the first international football league to start a grassroots level programme in the country. Which league is it?
Answer: La Liga (Image: Reuters)
2/40

Answer: La Liga (Image: Reuters)
Q2. Mario, the popular video game character, is owned by which company? (Image: Reuters)
3/40

Q2. Mario, the popular video game character, is owned by which company? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Nintendo (Image: Reuters)
4/40

Answer: Nintendo (Image: Reuters)
Q3. Identify this American philanthropist, stockbroker who co-founded a company?
5/40

Q3. Identify this American philanthropist, stockbroker who co-founded a company?

Answer: Charles Merill
6/40

Answer: Charles Merill

Q4. Identify the logo of this apex Indian governmental body created in 1964 to address governmental corruption
7/40

Q4. Identify the logo of this apex Indian governmental body created in 1964 to address governmental corruption
Answer: Central Vigilance Commission
8/40

Answer: Central Vigilance Commission

Q5. The idea for the Hall of Fame was conceived by Carnegie Mellon School of Computer Science dean James H. Morris, who described it as a means of "honor[ing] them that have served an actual or potentially useful function and demonstrated real skill, along with those that entertain and those that have achieved worldwide fame in the context of fiction. To whom is this hall fame dedicated? (Image: Carnegie Mellon University Facebook)
9/40

Q5. The idea for the Hall of Fame was conceived by Carnegie Mellon School of Computer Science dean James H. Morris, who described it as a means of "honor[ing] them that have served an actual or potentially useful function and demonstrated real skill, along with those that entertain and those that have achieved worldwide fame in the context of fiction. To whom is this hall fame dedicated? (Image: Carnegie Mellon University Facebook)
Answer: Robots
10/40

Answer: Robots

Q6. Identify the logo of this financial
11/40

Q6. Identify the logo of this financial

Answer: Stanford Financial Group (Image: Reuters)
12/40

Answer: Stanford Financial Group (Image: Reuters)
Q7. In 1859, Alexander Clavel (1805–1873) took up the production of fuchsine in his factory for silk-dyeing works in Basel. Clavel sold his dye factory to the new company Bindschedler and Busch. In 1884, Bindschedler and Busch was transformed into a joint-stock company with the name “Gesellschaft für Chemische Industrie Basel”. How is this company known to us?
13/40

Q7. In 1859, Alexander Clavel (1805–1873) took up the production of fuchsine in his factory for silk-dyeing works in Basel. Clavel sold his dye factory to the new company Bindschedler and Busch. In 1884, Bindschedler and Busch was transformed into a joint-stock company with the name “Gesellschaft für Chemische Industrie Basel”. How is this company known to us?

Answer: CIBA (Image: Reuters)
14/40

Answer: CIBA (Image: Reuters)
Q8. What are these prototype of?
15/40

Q8. What are these prototype of?

Answer: Cash Register (Image: Reuters)
16/40

Answer: Cash Register (Image: Reuters)
Q9. Identify this Fortune 500 global technology and specialty materials company with its headquarters in Texas. The company is a leading producer of acetyl products, which are intermediate chemicals for nearly all major industries, and is the world's largest producer of vinyl acetate monomer
17/40

Q9. Identify this Fortune 500 global technology and specialty materials company with its headquarters in Texas. The company is a leading producer of acetyl products, which are intermediate chemicals for nearly all major industries, and is the world's largest producer of vinyl acetate monomer

Answer: Celanese Corporation
18/40

Answer: Celanese Corporation

Q10. In interviews with The Wall Street Journal, former employees at this company said they "tried to anticipate his mood by following the news of his personal life, even tracking the hair of actress Talulah Riley when she was his second wife. Which company and who the owner is? (Image: Reuters)
19/40

Q10. In interviews with The Wall Street Journal, former employees at this company said they "tried to anticipate his mood by following the news of his personal life, even tracking the hair of actress Talulah Riley when she was his second wife. Which company and who the owner is? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Space X & Elon Musk (Image: Reuters)
20/40

Answer: Space X & Elon Musk (Image: Reuters)
Q11. Skywise – which provides a single access point for the sharing of operational and flight data – is about making the right information available at the right time. To do so, it leverages the massive amount of data previously locked in company and functional silos across the industry to improve operational performance and business results for aircraft operators. Which company owns Skywise?
21/40

Q11. Skywise – which provides a single access point for the sharing of operational and flight data – is about making the right information available at the right time. To do so, it leverages the massive amount of data previously locked in company and functional silos across the industry to improve operational performance and business results for aircraft operators. Which company owns Skywise?
Answer: Airbus
22/40

Answer: Airbus

Q12. Who famously said: "I guess I should warn you, if I turn out to be particularly clear, you've probably misunderstood what I've said."
23/40

Q12. Who famously said: "I guess I should warn you, if I turn out to be particularly clear, you've probably misunderstood what I've said."

Answer: Alan Greenspan (Image: Reuters)
24/40

Answer: Alan Greenspan (Image: Reuters)
Q13. Which Co-founder and serial entrepreneur was appointed as Chief Innovation Officer for Telangana state?
25/40

Q13. Which Co-founder and serial entrepreneur was appointed as Chief Innovation Officer for Telangana state?
Answer: Phanindra Sama
26/40

Answer: Phanindra Sama
Q14. Al Jazeera is headquartered in which country? (Image: Reuters)
27/40

Q14. Al Jazeera is headquartered in which country? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Qatar (Image: Reuters)
28/40

Answer: Qatar (Image: Reuters)
Q15. Li Ka-shing retired from leadership role of which company? (Image: Reuters)
29/40

Q15. Li Ka-shing retired from leadership role of which company? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Hutchison Whampoa (Image: Reuters)
30/40

Answer: Hutchison Whampoa (Image: Reuters)
Q16. It is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that works in a similar way to Ethereum and bitcoin. It is a peer-to-peer internet currency that allows for instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. It’s a decentralised payment network that isn’t managed by any central authorities. What is it known as?
31/40

Q16. It is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that works in a similar way to Ethereum and bitcoin. It is a peer-to-peer internet currency that allows for instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. It’s a decentralised payment network that isn’t managed by any central authorities. What is it known as?

Answer: Litecoin (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
32/40

Answer: Litecoin (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Q17. Entrepreneurs who want to excite people and engage hearts and minds should follow Branson's advice--use stories to transfer your ideas to another person. "Storytelling is a great way to get your views across, highlight how you and your company are different than your competitors, and also to work out new ideas," Branson says. He uses an ancient, clever practice to build storytelling skills among his Virgin teams and to elicit the best ideas. What does he do? (Image: Reuters)
33/40

Q17. Entrepreneurs who want to excite people and engage hearts and minds should follow Branson's advice--use stories to transfer your ideas to another person. "Storytelling is a great way to get your views across, highlight how you and your company are different than your competitors, and also to work out new ideas," Branson says. He uses an ancient, clever practice to build storytelling skills among his Virgin teams and to elicit the best ideas. What does he do? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: He narrates stories around fire pit. (Image: Reuters)
34/40

Answer: He narrates stories around fire pit. (Image: Reuters)
Q18. Ather Energy was founded by 2 IITians-Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain in 2013.The company has been funded by Flipkart founders, Hero Motorcorp and Tiger Global. They have 340 and 450 as their product. What do they manufacture?
35/40

Q18. Ather Energy was founded by 2 IITians-Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain in 2013.The company has been funded by Flipkart founders, Hero Motorcorp and Tiger Global. They have 340 and 450 as their product. What do they manufacture?

Answer: Electric Scooter
36/40

Answer: Electric Scooter

Q19. Who owns this tennis academy?
37/40

Q19. Who owns this tennis academy?

Answer: Rafael Nadal (Image: Reuters)
38/40

Answer: Rafael Nadal (Image: Reuters)
Q20. "The Price of Free", directed by Derek Doneen and produced by American film and television personality Davis Guggenheim, follows this Nobel Laureate and his team through secret raids and missions to rescue children. Who is the protagonist of the movie?
39/40

Q20. "The Price of Free", directed by Derek Doneen and produced by American film and television personality Davis Guggenheim, follows this Nobel Laureate and his team through secret raids and missions to rescue children. Who is the protagonist of the movie?

Answer: Kailash Satyarthi (Image: Reuters)
40/40

Answer: Kailash Satyarthi (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Sep 21, 2018 05:21 pm

tags #Business #Business Quiz #Current Affairs #India #moneycontrol ultimate business quiz #Slideshow

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.