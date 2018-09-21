Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #45: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right. Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom Anubhav Chatterjee 1/40 Q1. This football league has announced that it has partnered with India On Track (IOT) to launch Football Schools in India to grow and train the next generation of football players. With this announcement, it becomes the first international football league to start a grassroots level programme in the country. Which league is it? 2/40 Answer: La Liga (Image: Reuters) 3/40 Q2. Mario, the popular video game character, is owned by which company? (Image: Reuters) 4/40 Answer: Nintendo (Image: Reuters) 5/40 Q3. Identify this American philanthropist, stockbroker who co-founded a company? 6/40 Answer: Charles Merill 7/40 Q4. Identify the logo of this apex Indian governmental body created in 1964 to address governmental corruption 8/40 Answer: Central Vigilance Commission 9/40 Q5. The idea for the Hall of Fame was conceived by Carnegie Mellon School of Computer Science dean James H. Morris, who described it as a means of "honor[ing] them that have served an actual or potentially useful function and demonstrated real skill, along with those that entertain and those that have achieved worldwide fame in the context of fiction. To whom is this hall fame dedicated? (Image: Carnegie Mellon University Facebook) 10/40 Answer: Robots 11/40 Q6. Identify the logo of this financial 12/40 Answer: Stanford Financial Group (Image: Reuters) 13/40 Q7. In 1859, Alexander Clavel (1805–1873) took up the production of fuchsine in his factory for silk-dyeing works in Basel. Clavel sold his dye factory to the new company Bindschedler and Busch. In 1884, Bindschedler and Busch was transformed into a joint-stock company with the name “Gesellschaft für Chemische Industrie Basel”. How is this company known to us? 14/40 Answer: CIBA (Image: Reuters) 15/40 Q8. What are these prototype of? 16/40 Answer: Cash Register (Image: Reuters) 17/40 Q9. Identify this Fortune 500 global technology and specialty materials company with its headquarters in Texas. The company is a leading producer of acetyl products, which are intermediate chemicals for nearly all major industries, and is the world's largest producer of vinyl acetate monomer 18/40 Answer: Celanese Corporation 19/40 Q10. In interviews with The Wall Street Journal, former employees at this company said they "tried to anticipate his mood by following the news of his personal life, even tracking the hair of actress Talulah Riley when she was his second wife. Which company and who the owner is? (Image: Reuters) 20/40 Answer: Space X & Elon Musk (Image: Reuters) 21/40 Q11. Skywise – which provides a single access point for the sharing of operational and flight data – is about making the right information available at the right time. To do so, it leverages the massive amount of data previously locked in company and functional silos across the industry to improve operational performance and business results for aircraft operators. Which company owns Skywise? 22/40 Answer: Airbus 23/40 Q12. Who famously said: "I guess I should warn you, if I turn out to be particularly clear, you've probably misunderstood what I've said." 24/40 Answer: Alan Greenspan (Image: Reuters) 25/40 Q13. Which Co-founder and serial entrepreneur was appointed as Chief Innovation Officer for Telangana state? 26/40 Answer: Phanindra Sama 27/40 Q14. Al Jazeera is headquartered in which country? (Image: Reuters) 28/40 Answer: Qatar (Image: Reuters) 29/40 Q15. Li Ka-shing retired from leadership role of which company? (Image: Reuters) 30/40 Answer: Hutchison Whampoa (Image: Reuters) 31/40 Q16. It is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that works in a similar way to Ethereum and bitcoin. It is a peer-to-peer internet currency that allows for instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. It’s a decentralised payment network that isn’t managed by any central authorities. What is it known as? 32/40 Answer: Litecoin (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 33/40 Q17. Entrepreneurs who want to excite people and engage hearts and minds should follow Branson's advice--use stories to transfer your ideas to another person. "Storytelling is a great way to get your views across, highlight how you and your company are different than your competitors, and also to work out new ideas," Branson says. He uses an ancient, clever practice to build storytelling skills among his Virgin teams and to elicit the best ideas. What does he do? (Image: Reuters) 34/40 Answer: He narrates stories around fire pit. Answer: Electric Scooter

Q19. Who owns this tennis academy?

Answer: Rafael Nadal

Q20. "The Price of Free", directed by Derek Doneen and produced by American film and television personality Davis Guggenheim, follows this Nobel Laureate and his team through secret raids and missions to rescue children. Who is the protagonist of the movie?

Answer: Kailash Satyarthi