you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #42: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right.

Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom
Anubhav Chatterjee
Q1. This international chain of hotels has been putting both the Bible and the Book of Mormon in its rooms since opening its first hotel in the late 1950s. By year's end, it expects to place the books in 300,000 rooms. What is the name of the chain of hotels? (Image: Reuters)
1/40

Q2. These foundation colors are made for people of varying skin tones by a company associated with a famous celebrity. It takes its name from the celebrity’s lesser known surname, which she rarely uses in her professional career. Name the celebrity.
3/40

Q3. This is an eighteenth century painting of which legendary Indian?
5/40

Q4. Which term, recently in news, comes from Latin for "Around/Approximately" and "Day"?
7/40

Q5. In which Indian state would you find these mirrors?
9/40

Q6. Which brand gets its name from the winged horse of Greek mythology?
11/40

Q7. Name the company behind this intern programme.
13/40

Q8. Identify the two famous people in this photograph.
15/40

Q9. The company is the second largest mobile network operator of Bangladesh. It is a joint venture between Axiata Group Berhad, of Malaysia, Bharti Airtel Limited, of India and NTT DoCoMo Inc., of Japan. The company recently pulled out as a sponsor of Bangladesh Cricket Team. Name the company.
17/40

Q10. What is the name given to this falls due to its shape?
19/40

Q11. Identify this creature that gets its name from the ship shown here.
21/40

Q12. What is the significance of this aircraft from Spice-Jet?
23/40

Q13. Which airline owns the loyalty programme TrueBlue?
25/40

Q14. Identify the lady from the picture and the brand she established.
27/40

Q15. Which brand came out with this ad?
29/40

Q16. They are just a marketing gimmick with no health benefits, and they are a major source of contamination of the oceans. They are made of cellulose acetate which takes a decade or more to decompose. What is the gimmick?
31/40

Q17. He shared his apprehension about the most sought-after cryptocurrency - Bitcoin- stating that it is going to "evaporate like a mirage"."I was a scammer. I had it down to science, and it's exactly what's happening with bitcoin. The whole thing is so stupid, these kids have gotten themselves so brainwashed." Who is he?
33/40

Q18. Which tech giant has unveiled Navlekha, a new platform to empower offline publishers to digitise their print publications. The platform needs just a few clicks to work and can be handled even without any knowledge of web publishing?
35/40

Q19. Identify this Romanian born American engineer and management consultant.
37/40

Q20. The print campaign released nationwide on World Water Day created awareness of the problem of acute water shortage faced by 300 million Indians on a daily basis. The poster image was widely shared on social media by influential and millennial. It presented the brand as an answer to a serious environmental problem in the country thus increasing its credibility. Which brand came out with this?
39/40

First Published on Aug 31, 2018 03:15 pm

tags #Business #Business Quiz #Current Affairs #India #Slideshow

