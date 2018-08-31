Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #42: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right. Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom Anubhav Chatterjee 1/40 Q1. This international chain of hotels has been putting both the Bible and the Book of Mormon in its rooms since opening its first hotel in the late 1950s. By year's end, it expects to place the books in 300,000 rooms. What is the name of the chain of hotels? (Image: Reuters) 2/40 Answer: Marriott 3/40 Q2. These foundation colors are made for people of varying skin tones by a company associated with a famous celebrity. It takes its name from the celebrity’s lesser known surname, which she rarely uses in her professional career. Name the celebrity. 4/40 Answer: Rihanna (Robyn Rihanna Fenty being her full name) The products are sold under the name ‘Fenty’. 5/40 Q3. This is an eighteenth century painting of which legendary Indian? 6/40 Answer: Rani Padmini/Padmavati 7/40 Q4. Which term, recently in news, comes from Latin for "Around/Approximately" and "Day"? 8/40 Answer: Circadian 9/40 Q5. In which Indian state would you find these mirrors? 10/40 Answer: Kerala. These are Aranmula kannadi (mirror). They are handmade metal-alloy mirror, made in Aranmula, a small town in Kerala. (Image: WikiMedia Commons) 11/40 Q6. Which brand gets its name from the winged horse of Greek mythology? 12/40 Answer: Asus 13/40 Q7. Name the company behind this intern programme. 14/40 Answer: Perfetti Van Melle 15/40 Q8. Identify the two famous people in this photograph. 16/40 Answer: Ernest Hemingway and Fidel Castro at Cojímar, Cuba, May 15, 1960. 17/40 Q9. The company is the second largest mobile network operator of Bangladesh. It is a joint venture between Axiata Group Berhad, of Malaysia, Bharti Airtel Limited, of India and NTT DoCoMo Inc., of Japan. The company recently pulled out as a sponsor of Bangladesh Cricket Team. Name the company. 18/40 Answer: Robi Axiata Limited 19/40 Q10. What is the name given to this falls due to its shape? 20/40 Answer: Horse Shoe Falls. The three waterfalls that make Niagara Falls are the Horseshoe Falls, the American Falls and the Bridal Veil Falls. 21/40 Q11. Identify this creature that gets its name from the ship shown here. 22/40 Answer: Portuguese man o' war. It is a jellyfish-like cnidarian that gets its name because of its resemblance to a man-of-war ship at full sail. 23/40 Q12. What is the significance of this aircraft from Spice-Jet? 24/40 Answer: India’s 1st biojet fuel run flight 25/40 Q13. Which airline owns the loyalty programme TrueBlue? 26/40 Answer: Jet Blue 27/40 Q14. Identify the lady from the picture and the brand she established. 28/40 Answer: Edna Emme. Brand – TRESemme 29/40 Q15. Which brand came out with this ad? 30/40 Answer: Fiat 31/40 Q16. They are just a marketing gimmick with no health benefits, and they are a major source of contamination of the oceans. They are made of cellulose acetate which takes a decade or more to decompose. What is the gimmick? 32/40 Answer: Cigarette butts are just a marketing gimmick with no health benefits, and they are a major source of contamination of the oceans. 33/40 Q17. He shared his apprehension about the most sought-after cryptocurrency - Bitcoin- stating that it is going to "evaporate like a mirage"."I was a scammer. I had it down to science, and it's exactly what's happening with bitcoin. The whole thing is so stupid, these kids have gotten themselves so brainwashed." Who is he? 34/40 Answer: Jordan Belfort (Image: Reuters) 35/40 Q18. Which tech giant has unveiled Navlekha, a new platform to empower offline publishers to digitise their print publications. The platform needs just a few clicks to work and can be handled even without any knowledge of web publishing? 36/40 Answer: Google 37/40 Q19. Identify this Romanian born American engineer and management consultant. 38/40 Answer: Joseph Juran 39/40 Q20. The print campaign released nationwide on World Water Day created awareness of the problem of acute water shortage faced by 300 million Indians on a daily basis. The poster image was widely shared on social media by influential and millennial. It presented the brand as an answer to a serious environmental problem in the country thus increasing its credibility. Which brand came out with this? 40/40 Answer: Rin First Published on Aug 31, 2018 03:15 pm