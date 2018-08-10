Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #39: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right. Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom Anubhav Chatterjee 1/42 Q1. In Reality in Advertising, Rosser Reeves laments that this concept which he conceptualised is widely misunderstood and gives a precise definition in three parts: Each advertisement must make a __________ to the consumer. Not just words, not just product puffery, not just show-window advertising. The ___________ must be one that the competition either cannot, or does not, offer. The ___________ must be so strong that it can move the mass millions, i.e., pull over new customers to your product. What was he talking about? 2/42 Answer: USP, Unique Selling Proposition/Point 3/42 Q2. Which cosmetic company got into trouble for erasing Israel from the map but showed Palestinian territories in it on their website in 2011? 4/42 Answer: Nivea. Israeli model Becky Griffin discovered this mistake when she was browsing the website. Griffin wrote a letter to Nivea which she publicized on her Facebook page, beginning a boycott of Nivea products. Nivea added Israel back on the map soon after. 5/42 Q3. In 1830's a local landowner, Alexander, saw the opportunity to produce a special type of cheviot cloth. He had all the essentials around him - fine Cheviot wool from hills, water from the river Wauchope and local craftsmen. His business flourished, so that he invited Joseph, a financier to join him. Which company was thus formed? 6/42 Answer: Reid & Taylor. Alexander Reid and Joseph Taylor were the founders. 7/42 Q4. The Navsari buildings and Navsari Chambers were becoming too small to accommodate all the businesses. In the early 1900s, they purchased a plot of ground that was put up by the Municipality for sale. The consulting architect to the government joined as the head of the company’s engineering arm and designed and constructed a building for them in 1924. Who is he and what did he construct? 8/42 Answer: George Wittet and Bombay House, the headquarters of Tata Group 9/42 Q5. The Barclays Capital Skyscraper Index was recently proposed and analysed in detail by economists. The concept behind the index being that a rush of skyscraper constructions presages financial crises and/or economic downturn in a country. The Index singled out one 17th century sky-scraper for special mention as it had nothing to do with the emperor's core business. Which skyscraper was this? 10/42 Answer: Taj Mahal. The researchers concluded that: The Taj was a monument to love, but was also equally a project driven by ego. As Shah Jahan says, “my beloved deserves a tomb that befits her and my love for her, and resources at my command will be used for that purpose.” As history notes, the end of Taj Mahal's construction almost coincided with the beginning of Shah Jahan's fall. (Image: Reuters) 11/42 Q6. They are an American family engaged in entrepreneurship and philanthropy, and one of the wealthiest families in the United States of America, being near the top of Forbes magazine's "America's Richest Families" list since the magazine began listings in 1982. The family owns the Hyatt hotel chain, and the Marmon Group, a conglomerate of manufacturing and industrial service companies that has since been sold to Berkshire Hathaway. Other holdings have included the Superior Bank of Chicago, which collapsed in 2001, the TransUnion credit bureau, Braniff airlines, McCall's magazine, and the Royal Caribbean cruise line. Identify the family? (Image: Reuters) 12/42 Answer: Pritzker family 13/42 Q7. Dustin Moskovitz and Eduardo Saverin were co-founders of which company? (Image: Reuters) 14/42 Answer: Facebook 15/42 Q8. Started by Elizabeth Holmes, which health technology company is known for its false claims to have devised revolutionary blood tests that used very small amounts of blood to detect multiple diseases? (Image: Reuters) 16/42 Answer: Theranos (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 17/42 Q9. John Lasseter began his career as an animator with The Walt Disney Company. After being fired from Disney for promoting computer animation, he joined Lucasfilm, where he worked on the then-groundbreaking use of CGI animation. Which iconic studio came out of the sale of his division to Steve Jobs? (Image: Reuters) 18/42 Answer: Pixar (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 19/42 Q10. Who owns this production house? 20/42 Answer: Mukta Arts 21/42 Q11. Identify this luxury hotel from the logo? 22/42 Answer: Waldorf Astoria 23/42 Q11. Which brand takes its name from the Punjabi endearment for pretty women? 24/42 Answer: Biba (Image: Company website) 25/42 Q12. It was founded as a playing card company by Fusajiro Yamauchi on 23 September 1889.Based in Kyoto, the business produced and marketed Hanafuda cards. The handmade cards soon became popular, and Yamauchi hired assistants to mass-produce cards to satisfy demand. Identify the company. 26/42 Answer: Nintendo (Image: Reuters) 27/42 Q13. Which company was founded in 1901 in St. Louis, Missouri, by John Francis Queeny? 28/42 Answer: Monsanto (Photo: Reuters) 29/42 Q14. Who was the author of ‘Concept of the Corporation’, which popularised GM's multidivisional structure? (Image: Reuters) 30/42 Answer: Peter Drucker (Image: Reuters) 31/42 Q15. Who is this person? Hint: He has written the book - The Fifth Discipline. 32/42 Answer: Peter M Senge 33/42 Q16. This chef earned 30 Michellin stars, making the world's best mashed potato? Identify him. 34/42 Answer: Joël Robuchon 35/42 Q17. Which bank was set up by the Government of Singapore in July 1968? (Image: Reuters) 36/42 Answer: DBS (Image: Reuters) 37/42 Q18. In 1964, Douglas and Susie Tompkins started this company as a mail order and retail company, selling rock climbing and camping equipment. The early years set the design standard of good quality sleeping bags, backpacks, and mountaineering tents. The Tompkinses designed tents that were some of the first to avoid a pole in the middle, by using bendable rods threaded through exterior sleeves instead. This design also increased the strength of the tent because the domed shape allowed the wind to roll over it. Which company did they found? 38/42 Answer: North Face (Image: Company website) 39/42 Q19. Which company, part of Amazon, experimented with a flat, self-managed organisation structure called Holacracy? (Image: Reuters) 40/42 Answer: Zappos (Pictured here is Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh. Image: Reuters)

Q20. Which magazine covering banking, economics, finance, etc, was first published in 1969 by Sir Patrick Sergeant?

Answer: Euromoney