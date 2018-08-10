Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #39: Test your knowledge

Q1. In Reality in Advertising, Rosser Reeves laments that this concept which he conceptualised is widely misunderstood and gives a precise definition in three parts: Each advertisement must make a __________ to the consumer. Not just words, not just product puffery, not just show-window advertising. The ___________ must be one that the competition either cannot, or does not, offer. The ___________ must be so strong that it can move the mass millions, i.e., pull over new customers to your product. What was he talking about?