App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 05:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #39: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right.

Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom
Anubhav Chatterjee
Q1. In Reality in Advertising, Rosser Reeves laments that this concept which he conceptualised is widely misunderstood and gives a precise definition in three parts: Each advertisement must make a __________ to the consumer. Not just words, not just product puffery, not just show-window advertising. The ___________ must be one that the competition either cannot, or does not, offer. The ___________ must be so strong that it can move the mass millions, i.e., pull over new customers to your product. What was he talking about?
1/42

Q1. In Reality in Advertising, Rosser Reeves laments that this concept which he conceptualised is widely misunderstood and gives a precise definition in three parts: Each advertisement must make a __________ to the consumer. Not just words, not just product puffery, not just show-window advertising. The ___________ must be one that the competition either cannot, or does not, offer. The ___________ must be so strong that it can move the mass millions, i.e., pull over new customers to your product. What was he talking about?
Answer: USP, Unique Selling Proposition/Point
2/42

Answer: USP, Unique Selling Proposition/Point

Q2. Which cosmetic company got into trouble for erasing Israel from the map but showed Palestinian territories in it on their website in 2011?
3/42

Q2. Which cosmetic company got into trouble for erasing Israel from the map but showed Palestinian territories in it on their website in 2011?

Answer: Nivea. Israeli model Becky Griffin discovered this mistake when she was browsing the website. Griffin wrote a letter to Nivea which she publicized on her Facebook page, beginning a boycott of Nivea products. Nivea added Israel back on the map soon after.
4/42

Answer: Nivea. Israeli model Becky Griffin discovered this mistake when she was browsing the website. Griffin wrote a letter to Nivea which she publicized on her Facebook page, beginning a boycott of Nivea products. Nivea added Israel back on the map soon after.
Q3. In 1830's a local landowner, Alexander, saw the opportunity to produce a special type of cheviot cloth. He had all the essentials around him - fine Cheviot wool from hills, water from the river Wauchope and local craftsmen. His business flourished, so that he invited Joseph, a financier to join him. Which company was thus formed?
5/42

Q3. In 1830's a local landowner, Alexander, saw the opportunity to produce a special type of cheviot cloth. He had all the essentials around him - fine Cheviot wool from hills, water from the river Wauchope and local craftsmen. His business flourished, so that he invited Joseph, a financier to join him. Which company was thus formed?

Answer: Reid & Taylor. Alexander Reid and Joseph Taylor were the founders.
6/42

Answer: Reid & Taylor. Alexander Reid and Joseph Taylor were the founders.

Q4. The Navsari buildings and Navsari Chambers were becoming too small to accommodate all the businesses. In the early 1900s, they purchased a plot of ground that was put up by the Municipality for sale. The consulting architect to the government joined as the head of the company’s engineering arm and designed and constructed a building for them in 1924. Who is he and what did he construct?
7/42

Q4. The Navsari buildings and Navsari Chambers were becoming too small to accommodate all the businesses. In the early 1900s, they purchased a plot of ground that was put up by the Municipality for sale. The consulting architect to the government joined as the head of the company’s engineering arm and designed and constructed a building for them in 1924. Who is he and what did he construct?
Answer: George Wittet and Bombay House, the headquarters of Tata Group
8/42

Answer: George Wittet and Bombay House, the headquarters of Tata Group

Q5. The Barclays Capital Skyscraper Index was recently proposed and analysed in detail by economists. The concept behind the index being that a rush of skyscraper constructions presages financial crises and/or economic downturn in a country. The Index singled out one 17th century sky-scraper for special mention as it had nothing to do with the emperor's core business. Which skyscraper was this?
9/42

Q5. The Barclays Capital Skyscraper Index was recently proposed and analysed in detail by economists. The concept behind the index being that a rush of skyscraper constructions presages financial crises and/or economic downturn in a country. The Index singled out one 17th century sky-scraper for special mention as it had nothing to do with the emperor's core business. Which skyscraper was this?

Answer: Taj Mahal. The researchers concluded that: The Taj was a monument to love, but was also equally a project driven by ego. As Shah Jahan says, “my beloved deserves a tomb that befits her and my love for her, and resources at my command will be used for that purpose.” As history notes, the end of Taj Mahal's construction almost coincided with the beginning of Shah Jahan's fall. (Image: Reuters)
10/42

Answer: Taj Mahal. The researchers concluded that: The Taj was a monument to love, but was also equally a project driven by ego. As Shah Jahan says, “my beloved deserves a tomb that befits her and my love for her, and resources at my command will be used for that purpose.” As history notes, the end of Taj Mahal's construction almost coincided with the beginning of Shah Jahan's fall. (Image: Reuters)
Q6. They are an American family engaged in entrepreneurship and philanthropy, and one of the wealthiest families in the United States of America, being near the top of Forbes magazine's "America's Richest Families" list since the magazine began listings in 1982. The family owns the Hyatt hotel chain, and the Marmon Group, a conglomerate of manufacturing and industrial service companies that has since been sold to Berkshire Hathaway. Other holdings have included the Superior Bank of Chicago, which collapsed in 2001, the TransUnion credit bureau, Braniff airlines, McCall's magazine, and the Royal Caribbean cruise line. Identify the family? (Image: Reuters)
11/42

Q6. They are an American family engaged in entrepreneurship and philanthropy, and one of the wealthiest families in the United States of America, being near the top of Forbes magazine's "America's Richest Families" list since the magazine began listings in 1982. The family owns the Hyatt hotel chain, and the Marmon Group, a conglomerate of manufacturing and industrial service companies that has since been sold to Berkshire Hathaway. Other holdings have included the Superior Bank of Chicago, which collapsed in 2001, the TransUnion credit bureau, Braniff airlines, McCall's magazine, and the Royal Caribbean cruise line. Identify the family? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Pritzker family
12/42

Answer: Pritzker family

Q7. Dustin Moskovitz and Eduardo Saverin were co-founders of which company? (Image: Reuters)
13/42

Q7. Dustin Moskovitz and Eduardo Saverin were co-founders of which company? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Facebook
14/42

Answer: Facebook
Q8. Started by Elizabeth Holmes, which health technology company is known for its false claims to have devised revolutionary blood tests that used very small amounts of blood to detect multiple diseases? (Image: Reuters)
15/42

Q8. Started by Elizabeth Holmes, which health technology company is known for its false claims to have devised revolutionary blood tests that used very small amounts of blood to detect multiple diseases? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Theranos (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
16/42

Answer: Theranos (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Q9. John Lasseter began his career as an animator with The Walt Disney Company. After being fired from Disney for promoting computer animation, he joined Lucasfilm, where he worked on the then-groundbreaking use of CGI animation. Which iconic studio came out of the sale of his division to Steve Jobs? (Image: Reuters)
17/42

Q9. John Lasseter began his career as an animator with The Walt Disney Company. After being fired from Disney for promoting computer animation, he joined Lucasfilm, where he worked on the then-groundbreaking use of CGI animation. Which iconic studio came out of the sale of his division to Steve Jobs? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Pixar (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
18/42

Answer: Pixar (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Q10. Who owns this production house?
19/42

Q10. Who owns this production house?

Answer: Mukta Arts
20/42

Answer: Mukta Arts

Q11. Identify this luxury hotel from the logo?
21/42

Q11. Identify this luxury hotel from the logo?

Answer: Waldorf Astoria
22/42

Answer: Waldorf Astoria

Q11. Which brand takes its name from the Punjabi endearment for pretty women?
23/42

Q11. Which brand takes its name from the Punjabi endearment for pretty women?
Answer: Biba (Image: Company website)
24/42

Answer: Biba (Image: Company website)
Q12. It was founded as a playing card company by Fusajiro Yamauchi on 23 September 1889.Based in Kyoto, the business produced and marketed Hanafuda cards. The handmade cards soon became popular, and Yamauchi hired assistants to mass-produce cards to satisfy demand. Identify the company.
25/42

Q12. It was founded as a playing card company by Fusajiro Yamauchi on 23 September 1889.Based in Kyoto, the business produced and marketed Hanafuda cards. The handmade cards soon became popular, and Yamauchi hired assistants to mass-produce cards to satisfy demand. Identify the company.

Answer: Nintendo (Image: Reuters)
26/42

Answer: Nintendo (Image: Reuters)
Q13. Which company was founded in 1901 in St. Louis, Missouri, by John Francis Queeny?
27/42

Q13. Which company was founded in 1901 in St. Louis, Missouri, by John Francis Queeny?

Answer: Monsanto (Photo: Reuters)
28/42

Answer: Monsanto (Photo: Reuters)
Q14. Who was the author of ‘Concept of the Corporation’, which popularised GM's multidivisional structure? (Image: Reuters)
29/42

Q14. Who was the author of ‘Concept of the Corporation’, which popularised GM's multidivisional structure? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Peter Drucker (Image: Reuters)
30/42

Answer: Peter Drucker (Image: Reuters)
Q15. Who is this person? Hint: He has written the book - The Fifth Discipline.
31/42

Q15. Who is this person? Hint: He has written the book - The Fifth Discipline.

Answer: Peter M Senge
32/42

Answer: Peter M Senge

Q16. This chef earned 30 Michellin stars, making the world's best mashed potato? Identify him.
33/42

Q16. This chef earned 30 Michellin stars, making the world's best mashed potato? Identify him.
Answer: Joël Robuchon
34/42

Answer: Joël Robuchon

Q17. Which bank was set up by the Government of Singapore in July 1968? (Image: Reuters)
35/42

Q17. Which bank was set up by the Government of Singapore in July 1968? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: DBS (Image: Reuters)
36/42

Answer: DBS (Image: Reuters)
Q18. In 1964, Douglas and Susie Tompkins started this company as a mail order and retail company, selling rock climbing and camping equipment. The early years set the design standard of good quality sleeping bags, backpacks, and mountaineering tents. The Tompkinses designed tents that were some of the first to avoid a pole in the middle, by using bendable rods threaded through exterior sleeves instead. This design also increased the strength of the tent because the domed shape allowed the wind to roll over it. Which company did they found?
37/42

Q18. In 1964, Douglas and Susie Tompkins started this company as a mail order and retail company, selling rock climbing and camping equipment. The early years set the design standard of good quality sleeping bags, backpacks, and mountaineering tents. The Tompkinses designed tents that were some of the first to avoid a pole in the middle, by using bendable rods threaded through exterior sleeves instead. This design also increased the strength of the tent because the domed shape allowed the wind to roll over it. Which company did they found?
Answer: North Face (Image: Company website)
38/42

Answer: North Face (Image: Company website)
Q19. Which company, part of Amazon, experimented with a flat, self-managed organisation structure called Holacracy? (Image: Reuters)
39/42

Q19. Which company, part of Amazon, experimented with a flat, self-managed organisation structure called Holacracy? (Image: Reuters)

Answer: Zappos (Pictured here is Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh. Image: Reuters)
40/42

Answer: Zappos (Pictured here is Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh. Image: Reuters)
Q20. Which magazine covering banking, economics, finance, etc, was first published in 1969 by Sir Patrick Sergeant?
41/42

Q20. Which magazine covering banking, economics, finance, etc, was first published in 1969 by Sir Patrick Sergeant?

Answer: Euromoney
42/42

Answer: Euromoney

First Published on Aug 10, 2018 05:47 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #moneycontrol ultimate business quiz #world

most popular

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.