you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 05:39 PM IST

Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #37: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right.

Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom
Anubhav Chatterjee
Q1. Where would you find these: A — Association of Persons (AOP) B — Body of Individuals (BOI) C — Company F — Firm G — Government H — HUF (Hindu Undivided Family) L — Local Authority J — Artificial Juridical Person P — Individual T — Trust (AOP) K — Krish (Trust Krish)
1/40

Q1. Where would you find these: A — Association of Persons (AOP) B — Body of Individuals (BOI) C — Company F — Firm G — Government H — HUF (Hindu Undivided Family) L — Local Authority J — Artificial Juridical Person P — Individual T — Trust (AOP) K — Krish (Trust Krish)

Answer: PAN card
2/40

Answer: PAN card
Q2. This company was founded by Henry Samueli & Henry Nicholas. The company is a designer, developer and global supplier of products based on analog and digital semiconductor technologies within four primary markets: wired infrastructure, wireless communications, enterprise storage, and industrial & others. What is the name of the company?
3/40

Q2. This company was founded by Henry Samueli & Henry Nicholas. The company is a designer, developer and global supplier of products based on analog and digital semiconductor technologies within four primary markets: wired infrastructure, wireless communications, enterprise storage, and industrial & others. What is the name of the company?

Answer: Broadcom
4/40

Answer: Broadcom (Image: Reuters)
Q3. Founded by Anthony Tan, Tan Hooi Ling, the company is a Singapore-based technology company that offers ride-hailing, ride sharing, and logistics services through its app in Singapore and neighbouring Southeast Asian nations Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand and Myanmar and Cambodia. What is the name of the company?
5/40

Q3. Founded by Anthony Tan, Tan Hooi Ling, the company is a Singapore-based technology company that offers ride-hailing, ride sharing, and logistics services through its app in Singapore and neighbouring Southeast Asian nations Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand and Myanmar and Cambodia. What is the name of the company?
Answer: Grab
6/40

Answer: Grab
Q4. Founded by alumni of IIM-Ahmedabad Raghunandan G and Aprameya Radhakrishnan, they started the initiative of providing radio taxi on demand to solve point to point travel problem. This segment was earlier held by auto rickshaw and rickshaw, etc. What is the name of the company which was later acquired by Ola?
7/40

Q4. Founded by alumni of IIM-Ahmedabad Raghunandan G and Aprameya Radhakrishnan, they started the initiative of providing radio taxi on demand to solve point to point travel problem. This segment was earlier held by auto rickshaw and rickshaw, etc. What is the name of the company which was later acquired by Ola?

Answer: Taxi for sure
8/40

Answer: Taxi for sure
Q5. Daniel "Danny" Mark Lewin was an American–Israeli mathematician and entrepreneur and one of the first victims of the September 11 attacks. Which company did he co-found?
9/40

Q5. Daniel "Danny" Mark Lewin was an American–Israeli mathematician and entrepreneur and one of the first victims of the September 11 attacks. Which company did he co-found?
Answer: Akamai
10/40

Answer: Akamai
Q6. Who accused RBC Capital Markets analyst Joseph Spak of asking "boring, bonehead" questions and cut him off during a call?
11/40

Q6. Who accused RBC Capital Markets analyst Joseph Spak of asking "boring, bonehead" questions and cut him off during a call?
Answer: Elon Musk
12/40

Answer: Elon Musk
Q7. What was originally founded by Richard M. Schulze and James Wheeler in 1966 as an audio specialty store called Sound of Music. In 1983, it was rebranded under its current name with more emphasis placed on consumer electronics. Name the entity. (Image: Reuters)
13/40

Q7. What was originally founded by Richard M. Schulze and James Wheeler in 1966 as an audio specialty store called Sound of Music. In 1983, it was rebranded under its current name with more emphasis placed on consumer electronics. Name the entity.
Answer: Best Buy
14/40

Answer: Best Buy (Image: Reuters)
Q8. How do we better know Kamala Khan - a teenage American Muslim girl of Pakistani descent - in Marvel comic universe?
15/40

Q8. How do we better know Kamala Khan - a teenage American Muslim girl of Pakistani descent - in Marvel comic universe?

Answer: Miss Marvel
16/40

Answer: Miss Marvel
Q9. What is the name the energy drink introduced by Hansen Natural Company?
17/40

Q9. What is the name the energy drink introduced by Hansen Natural Company?
Answer: Monster Energy
18/40

Answer: Monster Energy (Image: Reuters)
Q10. See’s Candies was in midst of a banter between which big shareholder of the company and another entrepreneur, Elon Musk? (Image: Reuters)
19/40

Q10. See's Candies was in midst of a banter between which big shareholder of the company and another entrepreneur, Elon Musk?
Answer: Warren Buffet
20/40

Answer: Warren Buffet
Q11. Identify the person in the picture who remains controlling shareholder of both CBS and the beleaguered Viacom? (Image: Reuters)
21/40

Q11. Identify the person in the picture who remains controlling shareholder of both CBS and the beleaguered Viacom?
Answer: Sumner Redstone
22/40

Answer: Sumner Redstone (Image: Reuters)
Q12. Identify the businessman who got his start on Wall Street in 1966 with an entry level job at investment bank Salomon Brothers. He was fired 15 years later. (Image: Reuters)
23/40

Q12. Identify the businessman who got his start on Wall Street in 1966 with an entry level job at investment bank Salomon Brothers. He was fired 15 years later.
Answer: Michael Bloomberg
24/40

Answer: Michael Bloomberg (Image: Reuters)
Q13. Identify the company from the logo?
25/40

Q13. Identify the company from the logo?
Answer: Novartis
26/40

Answer: Novartis (Image: Reuters)
Q14. Thrive Global is a behavior change media and technology company offering science-based solutions to lower stress, and enhance well-being and performance. Which famous personality leads it?
27/40

Q14. Thrive Global is a behavior change media and technology company offering science-based solutions to lower stress, and enhance well-being and performance. Which famous personality leads it?
Answer: Arianna Huffington
28/40

Answer: Arianna Huffington (Image: Reuters)
Q15. The company was originally organized as an aerospace engineering firm started in the top floor offices of the Daily Planet building in Metropolis, founded by Lex Luthor. Sometime after this, it became one of the most profitable aerospace engineering businesses in the world, which enabled it to purchase the Daily Planet building to use as its corporate headquarters. What is the name of the company?
29/40

Q15. The company was originally organized as an aerospace engineering firm started in the top floor offices of the Daily Planet building in Metropolis, founded by Lex Luthor. Sometime after this, it became one of the most profitable aerospace engineering businesses in the world, which enabled it to purchase the Daily Planet building to use as its corporate headquarters. What is the name of the company?
Answer: LexCorp
30/40

Answer: LexCorp
Q16. Identify the brand from the logo?
31/40

Q16. Identify the brand from the logo?
Answer: Hermes
32/40

Answer: Hermes
Q17. On whose life is the book based?
33/40

Q17. On whose life is the book based?
Answer: Chris Gardner
34/40

Answer: Chris Gardner
Q18. Which Mumbai-based charity, which works in slums, is one of the seven charities that the royal couple Harry and Markle has asked people to give aid to?
35/40

Q18. Which Mumbai-based charity, which works in slums, is one of the seven charities that the royal couple Harry and Markle has asked people to give aid to?
Answer: Myna Mahila Foundation
36/40

Answer: Myna Mahila Foundation
Q19. Whose mascot is an anthropomorphised "octocat" with five octopus-like arms. The character was created by graphic designer Simon Oxley as clip art to sell on iStock, a website that enables designers to market royalty-free digital images?
37/40

Q19. Whose mascot is an anthropomorphised "octocat" with five octopus-like arms. The character was created by graphic designer Simon Oxley as clip art to sell on iStock, a website that enables designers to market royalty-free digital images?
Answer: Github
38/40

Answer: Github
Q20. Founded by Travis VanderZanden, formerly an executive at Lyft and at Uber, this company is mainly into electric scooters. What is the name of the company?
39/40

Q20. Founded by Travis VanderZanden, formerly an executive at Lyft and at Uber, this company is mainly into electric scooters. What is the name of the company?
Answer: Bird
40/40

Answer: Bird

First Published on Jul 27, 2018 05:16 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #moneycontrol ultimate business quiz #Slideshow #world

