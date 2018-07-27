Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #37: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right. Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom Anubhav Chatterjee 1/40 Q1. Where would you find these: A — Association of Persons (AOP) B — Body of Individuals (BOI) C — Company F — Firm G — Government H — HUF (Hindu Undivided Family) L — Local Authority J — Artificial Juridical Person P — Individual T — Trust (AOP) K — Krish (Trust Krish) 2/40 Answer: PAN card 3/40 Q2. This company was founded by Henry Samueli & Henry Nicholas. The company is a designer, developer and global supplier of products based on analog and digital semiconductor technologies within four primary markets: wired infrastructure, wireless communications, enterprise storage, and industrial & others. What is the name of the company? 4/40 Answer: Broadcom (Image: Reuters) 5/40 Q3. Founded by Anthony Tan, Tan Hooi Ling, the company is a Singapore-based technology company that offers ride-hailing, ride sharing, and logistics services through its app in Singapore and neighbouring Southeast Asian nations Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand and Myanmar and Cambodia. What is the name of the company? 6/40 Answer: Grab 7/40 Q4. Founded by alumni of IIM-Ahmedabad Raghunandan G and Aprameya Radhakrishnan, they started the initiative of providing radio taxi on demand to solve point to point travel problem. This segment was earlier held by auto rickshaw and rickshaw, etc. What is the name of the company which was later acquired by Ola? 8/40 Answer: Taxi for sure 9/40 Q5. Daniel "Danny" Mark Lewin was an American–Israeli mathematician and entrepreneur and one of the first victims of the September 11 attacks. Which company did he co-found? 10/40 Answer: Akamai 11/40 Q6. Who accused RBC Capital Markets analyst Joseph Spak of asking "boring, bonehead" questions and cut him off during a call? 12/40 Answer: Elon Musk 13/40 Q7. What was originally founded by Richard M. Schulze and James Wheeler in 1966 as an audio specialty store called Sound of Music. In 1983, it was rebranded under its current name with more emphasis placed on consumer electronics. Name the entity. (Image: Reuters) 14/40 Answer: Best Buy (Image: Reuters) 15/40 Q8. How do we better know Kamala Khan - a teenage American Muslim girl of Pakistani descent - in Marvel comic universe? 16/40 Answer: Miss Marvel 17/40 Q9. What is the name the energy drink introduced by Hansen Natural Company? 18/40 Answer: Monster Energy (Image: Reuters) 19/40 Q10. See’s Candies was in midst of a banter between which big shareholder of the company and another entrepreneur, Elon Musk? (Image: Reuters) 20/40 Answer: Warren Buffet 21/40 Q11. Identify the person in the picture who remains controlling shareholder of both CBS and the beleaguered Viacom? (Image: Reuters) 22/40 Answer: Sumner Redstone (Image: Reuters) 23/40 Q12. Identify the businessman who got his start on Wall Street in 1966 with an entry level job at investment bank Salomon Brothers. He was fired 15 years later. (Image: Reuters) 24/40 Answer: Michael Bloomberg (Image: Reuters) 25/40 Q13. Identify the company from the logo? 26/40 Answer: Novartis (Image: Reuters) 27/40 Q14. Thrive Global is a behavior change media and technology company offering science-based solutions to lower stress, and enhance well-being and performance. Which famous personality leads it? 28/40 Answer: Arianna Huffington (Image: Reuters) 29/40 Q15. The company was originally organized as an aerospace engineering firm started in the top floor offices of the Daily Planet building in Metropolis, founded by Lex Luthor. Sometime after this, it became one of the most profitable aerospace engineering businesses in the world, which enabled it to purchase the Daily Planet building to use as its corporate headquarters. What is the name of the company? 30/40 Answer: LexCorp 31/40 Q16. Identify the brand from the logo? 32/40 Answer: Hermes 33/40 Q17. On whose life is the book based? 34/40 Answer: Chris Gardner 35/40 Q18. Which Mumbai-based charity, which works in slums, is one of the seven charities that the royal couple Harry and Markle has asked people to give aid to? 36/40 Answer: Myna Mahila Foundation 37/40 Q19. Whose mascot is an anthropomorphised "octocat" with five octopus-like arms. The character was created by graphic designer Simon Oxley as clip art to sell on iStock, a website that enables designers to market royalty-free digital images? 38/40 Answer: Github 39/40 Q20. Founded by Travis VanderZanden, formerly an executive at Lyft and at Uber, this company is mainly into electric scooters. What is the name of the company? 40/40 Answer: Bird First Published on Jul 27, 2018 05:16 pm