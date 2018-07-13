Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #35: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right. Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom Anubhav Chatterjee 1/38 Q1. It dates back to the 19th century and refers to a line scratched on the ground to mark the spot that a competitor with no handicap or advantage would begin a race from. What common term has originated from this practice? (Image: Reuters) 2/38 Answer: Starting from scratch. 3/38 Q2. The name was created by Harley Procter, the founder’s son, who was inspired by Psalms 45:8 in the Bible: "All thy garments smell of myrrh, and aloes, and cassia, out of the ____palaces whereby they have made thee glad”.Identify the product? (Image: Reuters) 4/38 Answer: Ivory (Image: Reuters) 5/38 Q3. The magical 4.25 oz Discovery Box holds 10 wild flavors, each in its own pocket, is the Number 2 candy on the Top 5 bestsellers of the Jelly Belly Company USA. Name the candy? (Image: Reuters) 6/38 Answer: Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans! The wild flavor lineup includes the brand new flavors of Bacon and Rotten Egg, along with other gross favorites like Dirt, Earwax, Earthworm, and Vomit. (Image: Reuters) 7/38 Q4. Beijing had brought out a book titled “Don’t be shy, just try”, targeted at 4 million of its 14 million inhabitants. What is this book all about? (Image: Reuters) 8/38 Answer: It is the official Olympic English textbook, so that some degree of fluency in English is achieved before the 2008 Olympics. (Image: Reuters) 9/38 Q5. A synonymous feature of this company has seen its customers receiving 45,000 units of its product for free. However, the company has seen a 40 % month-on-month growth in sales in India, which stems from this very feature. Which company? 10/38 Answer: Domino's Pizza and its 30 minute delivery promise. 11/38 Q6. Identify the company from its logo? 12/38 Answer: Massey Ferguson 13/38 Q7. This was the world's largest steel producer in terms of turnover and the second largest in terms of steel output. The company was created by a merger of the former companies Aceralia (Spain), Usinor (France) and Arbed (Luxembourg) in 2002. Identify the company? (Image: Reuters) 14/38 Answer: Arcelor (Image: Reuters) 15/38 Q8. Which company was founded in New Delhi in 1983 as a Time Recorder unit in technical collaboration with Maruzen Corporation, Japan and Moser Baer Sumiswald, Switzerland? 16/38 Answer: Moser Baer 17/38 Q9. It was one of the world's first online banks. Its deposits were insured with FDIC. It had a partnership with Barclays.It was initially funded by Musk and his business mentor Greg Kouri, who went on to fund Musk's later startups Tesla and SpaceX. What was it? (Image: Reuters) 18/38 Answer: X.com 19/38 Q10. Quess Corp Limited is a provider of business services with headquarters based in Bangalore. Quess Corp operates in five sectors Industrials, Integrated Facility Management, People Services, Global Technology Solutions and Internet Business. It is a subsidiary of Thomas Cook India.on 5th July’18, they inked a partnership with a football club of India. Identify the club? (Image: Reuters) 20/38 Answer: East Bengal Football Club (Image: Reuters) 21/38 Q11. M.A.Jinnah Pakistan's founding father, realized the importance of financial intermediation while he was campaigning for the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims. He persuaded the this family to establish a commercial bank that could serve the Muslim community. His initiative resulted in the creation of this Bank in 1941, with head office in Bombay and fixed capital of 25,000 rupees. The bank played an important role in mobilizing funds from the Muslim community to finance the All-India Muslim League's campaign for the establishment of Pakistan. Identify the bank? (Image: Reuters) 22/38 Answer: Habib Family 23/38 Q12. This is a district or Stadtteil of Frankfurt am Main, Germany and lies at the mouth of the Nidda River 10km west of downtown Frankfurt.In contrast to most other Stadtteile,it is an old historical city (with town privileges since 1355) and is still the most important subcenter in the western part of Frankfurt. Until 1987 it was the administration seat of an independent Landkreis. Höchst is now the center of the Ortsbezirk Frankfurt-West with 120,000 residents. How does the world of brands know this place? (Image: Reuters) 24/38 Answer: The name Höchst was known worldwide through the major life sciences corporation Hoechst AG (1863-1999). With a short interruption (1925-1952), Höchst was the home seat of the company 25/38 Q13. He was a prominent German polymath and philosopher in the history of mathematics and the history of philosophy. His most notable accomplishment was conceiving the grand ideas of differential and integral calculus independently and simultaneously with Isaac Newton's similar conceptions. Who was he? 26/38 Answer: Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz 27/38 Q14. It was meant to signify fluidity; it may also be seen as a fountain of knowledge, as also a tree of trust under which people can take refuge. What is it? 28/38 Answer: The now ubiqitous blue-coloured Tata logo was designed by the Wolff Olins consultancy. The logo was meant to signify fluidity; it may also be seen as a fountain of knowledge, as also a tree of trust under which people can take refuge. (Image: Reuters) 29/38 Q15.Identify the person from the picture whose company owns numerous leading lifestyle brands such as Mercury Marine, Life Fitness, and Hammer Strength? 30/38 Answer: Brunswick 31/38 Q16. Identify the advertiser? 32/38 Answer: Evian Water 33/38 Q17. His family founded the Alborz Investment Company, a diversified conglomerate involved in pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food, distribution, packaging, trading, and services. In 1978, just before the Iranian Revolution, his family was targeted for its wealth and his mother decided to leave everything behind and flee the country. Who is he? (Image: Reuters) 34/38 Answer: Dara Khosrowshahi (Image: Reuters) 35/38 Q18.Who along-with Elon Musk has launched this world’s 100% Self-Praising Car? 36/38 Answer: Bono (Image: Reuters) 37/38 Q19. Started in 1926 with a humble Soda Fountain outlet in Ahmedabad,this company is India’s one of the largest Ice-Cream players. They have two ice cream production facilities – one at Pundhra in Gandhinagar district, Gujarat and the other one at Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. Identify the company? 38/38 Answer: Vadilal First Published on Jul 13, 2018 06:08 pm