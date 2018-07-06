Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #34: Test your knowledge

Q8. Developed and built by Luther George Simjian and installed way back in 1939 in New York, the first of its kind was removed after 6 months due to the lack of customer acceptance and remained in disuse for over 25 years, until De La Rue developed the first electronic prototype of the same ,which was installed in Enfield Town in North London on June 27, 1967. The first person to use it was Reg Varney of "On the Buses" fame, a British Television programme from the 1960s. What is this almost indispensable object we are talking about?