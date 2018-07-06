Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #34: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right. Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom Anubhav Chatterjee 1/40 Q1. First introduced in test markets in 1946 with national distribution reached in 1949, it was touted as "America's Washday Favorite". It quickly gained dominance in the market, dwarfing the sales of its own products (such as Ivory Snow) as well as the competition. Originally, it was a white powdered solid, but the brand line was later expanded to include a liquid form. Which famous brand are we talking about? (Image:Reuters) 2/40 Answer: TIDE. Tide is recognized for its distinctive orange-and-yellow bulls eye logo. Tide was the first product to be nationally packaged using Day-Glo colors, strikingly eye catching when first introduced. The logo people see today was a product of a slight modification for the product's fiftieth anniversary in 1996. Currently, the Tide brand is given to over half a dozen powders and liquid detergents in the United States alone (Image:Reuters) 3/40 Q2. Which corporate honcho's career began at Mettur Beardsell and a later role included being product manager of Stayfree sanitary napkins? 4/40 Answer: Indra Nooyi (Image:Reuters) 5/40 Q3. What English word has its root from a Latin word meaning 'Oil Press'? (Image:Reuters) 6/40 Answer: Factory ( Latin 'factorium') (Image:Reuters) 7/40 Q4. Which widely used product derives its name from the Gardenia herb and the crocus flower? (Image:Reuters) 8/40 Answer: Crocin (Image:Reuters) 9/40 Q5. It's a term that is used to describe employees who create a mini-company within a company without leaving the parent company. What is the term? 10/40 Answer: Intrapreneur 11/40 Q6. Electrical Cables and Allied Products was established in 1924, at Torino, in Italy. It started out with making cables for telephones and railways. Name the company. 12/40 Answer: CEAT (Cavi Electrici Affini Torino) which translates to Electrical Cables and Allied Products 13/40 Q7. Ironically he worked for Children's Activities, then took his biggest gamble in 1953 by loaning his furniture for $400 and raising $10,000 from 45 investors - including $1,000 from his mother ("Not because she believed in the venture," he told E! in 2006. "But because she believed in her son.") What did he start? 14/40 Answer: Playboy 15/40 Q8. Developed and built by Luther George Simjian and installed way back in 1939 in New York, the first of its kind was removed after 6 months due to the lack of customer acceptance and remained in disuse for over 25 years, until De La Rue developed the first electronic prototype of the same ,which was installed in Enfield Town in North London on June 27, 1967. The first person to use it was Reg Varney of "On the Buses" fame, a British Television programme from the 1960s. What is this almost indispensable object we are talking about? 16/40 Answer: The ATM machine 17/40 Q9. According to the company, the two lower case characters are meant to resemble two people standing side by side, representing players gathering together as well as to represent the console's controllers. The company when asked why they had named the product so, said that it can easily be remembered by the people around the world, no matter what language they speak. Which brand is this? 18/40 Answer: Wii (Image:Reuters) 19/40 Q10. What connects Thompson, Krishna, Sharad, Sonics, Thash Ganesh, Crimson, Red Globe and Bangalore Blue? 20/40 Answer: All are types of Grapes (Image:Reuters) 21/40 Q11. Henry Lumsden, a Lieutenant with the British army in India invented it in 1846. Kevin Costner in 'Tin Cup', Robin Williams in 'Flubber' popularised it. Jimmy Carter and George Bush ( Sr ) were noted admirers of this product. Name the product. (Image:Reuters) 22/40 Answer: Khakis (Image:Reuters) 23/40 Q12. Some people may find it a bid odd that Elizabeth Taylor has been married eight times. We, on the other hand, salute her unending quest for perfection". Identify the brand. 24/40 Answer: Zodiac (Image:Reuters) 25/40 Q13. What are Chetanahalli Estate, Kudregundi Estate and Devdarshini Estate the varieties of? 26/40 Answer: They are the three new brands of coffee powder released by Café Coffee Day. 27/40 Q14. With more than Rs 11,000 crore in sales, this company has the largest number of dedicated outlets with 7,050 outlets spread across the whole country. "Kamaye Dukhatmanam, Praninam Atirnashanam" is the motto of this Indian company, which employs nearly 72 lakh people. Identify the company. 28/40 Answer: Khadi Village Industries Corporation 29/40 Q15. It is 'Mywife' at Microsoft and McAfee, 'Blackmal' at Symantec and CA and some refer to it as 'Kasper'. It seemed to cause a bigger furore because of its name rather than it's action. What is its popular name? 30/40 Answer: The Kama Sutra Virus 31/40 Q16. Which company got its name from the colour of the walls of its first office? 32/40 Answer: Grey Worldwide 33/40 Q17. Roman man of letters, Marcus Tarentius Varro, back in 43 B.C. noted down the phrase "Canis Caninam Non Est", as a means of explaining a particular aspect. However, a modern day phrase indicating the opposite of what he was trying to suggest stemmed from this statement of his. What is the name of the modern-day phrase? 34/40 Answer: "Canis Caninam Non Est" meaning "Dog does not eat dog" was noted by Marcus Tarentius Varro, meaning that even a (supposedly) lowly creature like the dog has limits, if not principles, and will not destroy its own kind. However, modern times have seen the relevance of the opposite in human society and the phrase, "Dog eat dog" has found common usage. 35/40 Q18. What was Forbes describing when it noted that, "The service comes at an amazingly cheap fee of about $3 US/month. What can 12 cents per day buy in America," for efficiency levels that "businesses can only aspire to?" 36/40 Answer: Dabbawallahs (Image:Reuters) 37/40 Q19. The founder of this company founded in 1914, whose first name was Charles, played semi-pro baseball prior to coming to Wall Street. The name of this company was formed from the Founder's last name and the last name of a Soda Fountain salesman. What is the name of the company? (Image:Reuters) 38/40 Answer: Merrill Lynch. The Lynch is from Edward Lynch, a soda fountain salesman. 39/40 Q20. "Congratulations," said Ron Daniel, "I'm very happy for the firm." That's all this dude needed to hear on the telephone while on vacation in Colorado (US). After 21 years of working for the world's most influential and prestigious management consultancy firm, this man had finally got his due. Completing most of his education with the help of scholarships, he passed out of New Delhi’s Modern School and was ranked 15th in the all-India IIT entrance test in 1966. At IIT-D, he earned not only a five-year mechanical engineering degree, but also met his future wife: Anita Mattoo, an electrical engineering student who was two years his junior. Who is he? 40/40 Answer: Rajat Gupta First Published on Jul 6, 2018 05:15 pm