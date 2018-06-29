Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #33: Test your knowledge

Q17. Dr. Kenzo Kase developed this Taping Method in the 1970s to fill a void in the treatment options that were available at that time. He was searching for a way to facilitate the body’s natural healing process and prolong the benefits of his treatment after his patients left his clinic. Through his education as a chiropractor, his innate ability to sense internal pain and dysfunction through the skin and his creative therapeutic mind, Dr. Kase was able to develop new methods of treating his diagnoses. What did he invent?