Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #33: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right.

Q1. The aim to install the statue at Bristol-Myers Squibb Children's Hospital at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick will comfort pediatric patients. The bankrupt company put the 550-pound fiberglass figure up for sale along with other items from its Wayne headquarters. What is it being discussed? (Representative image: Reuters)

Answer: The 16-foot tall statue of Geoffrey the Giraffe that greeted visitors at Toys R Us headquarters (Image: Reuters)

Q2. Over 80,000 mobile phones and other small electronic devices have already been donated directly to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) building alone, with the organizations involved hoping it will make the nation feel like active participants in the Games. This effort is just one small part of TMG’s own challenge to become a more sustainable city for Tokyo 2020 and beyond. What will TMG do with the mobile phones? (Image: Reuters) 4/40 Answer: Make medals for Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020. (Image: Reuters) 5/40 Q3. What was created by inventor Gilmore Schjeldahl for Northwest Orient Airlines in 1949, a small bag commonly provided to passengers on board airplanes? (Representative image: Reuters) 6/40 Answer: Sickness Bag (Image: Reuters) 7/40 Q4. It is a Chinese multinational major appliance and electronics manufacturer headquartered in Qingdao, China. Official sponsor of 2018 FIFA World Cup. Identify the company. (Image: Reuters) 8/40 Answer: Hisense. (Image: Reuters) 9/40 Q5. It is a game of physical skill created by Leslie Scott, and currently marketed by Hasbro. Players take turns removing one block at a time from a tower constructed of 54 blocks. Each block removed is then placed on top of the tower, creating a progressively taller and more unstable structure. Name the game. (Image: Reuters) 10/40 Answer: Jenga (Image: Reuters) 11/40 Q6. Identify the pharma company from the logo. 12/40 Answer: Lupin. 13/40 Q7. He was originally named Fried Vilmos, he worked as a newsboy in the fur and garment industry as a youth, then later changed his name after his mother's maiden name. How do we know him? 14/40 Answer: William Fox 15/40 Q8. This person’s name is associated with a famous publication. Identify the person. 16/40 Answer: Condé Montrose Nast 17/40 Q9. The company was founded in Detroit by Dr. Samuel P. Duffield, a physician and pharmacist. In 1860 Dr. Duffield owned a small drugstore at the corner of Gratiot and Woodward Avenues. Dr. Duffield made a variety of pharmaceutical preparations, including Hoffman’s anodyne and mercurial ointment, but was overwhelmed by the operations of the business. Dr Duffield had a partnership with 2 more people whose surname lends to the name of the company. What is the name of the company? (Representative image: Reuters) 18/40 Answer: Parke, Davis and Company (Representative image: Reuters) 19/40 Q10. This is a 1988 non-fiction book whose topic is the careers of several prominent film producers of a certain community in the early years of Hollywood. The book explains that the business background of the these producers in theatre-ownership, retail distribution, and the garment industry shaped the approach these studio owners took to crafting movies for a popular audience, one similar to the marketing of films as commodities as well as works of art. On which community is the book based? 20/40 Answer: Jews (Representative image: Reuters) 21/40 Q11. In 1914, the Dadha family ventured into pharmaceutical retailing business and entered into drug manufacturing in 1972. The manufacturing unit, Tamil Nadu Dadha Pharmaceuticals, was later merged with Sun Pharma in 1996. This company has forayed into an e-commerce company selling medicine online. What is the name of the e-commerce company? (Representative image: Reuters) 22/40 Answer: Netmeds (Representative image: Reuters) 23/40 Q12. Established in Mumbai in the year 1942 by the late Shri Ranchodbhai Vitthalbhai Patel, the brand is the largest manufacturer of dermatological OTC pharma products in India. Identify the company. (Representative image: Reuters) 24/40 Answer: B-Tex (Representative image: Reuters) 25/40 Q13. The iconic Kraft Heinz owned gelatin brand is now launching , a line of edible toy molds for its gelatins that are designed to engage kids ages 4 to 12 years old in “free play and fun to use their imagination. Which iconic brand is foraying into this segment? (Image: Reuters) 26/40 Answer: Jell-O (Image:Reuters) 27/40 Q14. The official Wimbledon poster celebrating 150 years of The All England Lawn Tennis Club has been created using a unique mosaic approach drawn from the entire historic photographic archive of The Club. Who has created this poster? 28/40 Answer: IBM - Official tech partner of Wimbledon (Image: Reuters) 29/40 Q15. The CS-10A was the world's first electronic desktop calculator using all-transistor diodes. In 1960, upon urging from young engineers , the company had embarked on research into areas including computers and semiconductors. With the release in 1964 of the CS-10A, the company achieved its long-held goal of downsizing computers into a compact calculator that could be used by anyone, anywhere, and anytime. What is the name of the company? 30/40 Answer: Sharp (Image: Reuters) 31/40 Q16. The Yum! Brands fast food restaurant announced the limited-time “summer sequel” of Nacho Fries will coincide with the 25th anniversary of the film “Demolition Man.”The 1993 sci-fi movie, which featured Sylvester Stallone, Sandra Bullock and Wesley Snipes, "all restaurants are ____" in the year 2032, as it was the only one to survive “the franchise wars.”Identify the brand. 32/40 Answer: Taco Bell (Image: Reuters) 33/40 Q17. Dr. Kenzo Kase developed this Taping Method in the 1970s to fill a void in the treatment options that were available at that time. He was searching for a way to facilitate the body’s natural healing process and prolong the benefits of his treatment after his patients left his clinic. Through his education as a chiropractor, his innate ability to sense internal pain and dysfunction through the skin and his creative therapeutic mind, Dr. Kase was able to develop new methods of treating his diagnoses. What did he invent? 34/40 Answer: Kinesio (Representative image: Reuters) 35/40 Q18. Who owns this quarterly magazine? 36/40 Answer: Grow by Facebook. 37/40 Q19. Which brand was invented by an industrial chemist Thomas Mayne out of concern that children were not getting the nourishment they needed as Australia slowly recovered from the great economic depression of the late 1920s and early 1930s.The brand is named after a 6th century Greek wrestler of Crotona who was famous for his strength? 38/40 Answer: Milo (Image: Reuters) 39/40 Q20. Adjavis Venture Limited was incorporated in 2013. It is a customer-focused organisation led by Mr. Devendra Patel who has over two decades of experience in building and launching some of India’s foremost brands in the FMCG and OTC segments. Which brand of deodrand & perfumes do they own? 40/40 Answer: Layer’r (Representative image: Reuters) First Published on Jun 29, 2018 09:06 pm