Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #32: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right. Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom Anubhav Chatterjee 1/40 Q1. Born on August 20, 1976, Sanjeev Juneja always thought of a company dedicated to herbal products developed by using innovative solutions. He started career in 2008 and is now successfully running two firms Divisa Herbal Care and SBS Biotech Unit II. One of the product from his company is an ayurvedic oil which helps to reduce joint pain and endorsed by Javed Akhtar. What is the name of the product? 2/40 Answer: Dr Ortho (Image: Official Website) 3/40 Q2. Identify the football club which is in news for being promoted to I-League? 4/40 Answer: Kashmir FC 5/40 Q3. Alfred launched his pioneering travel agency in Switzerland in 1906. He was a total visionary, an adventurer and explorer, opening up new destinations and experiences across the globe. The travel agency operated the first chartered Concorde flight to the Caribbean. Identify the company. 6/40 Answer: Kuoni (Image: Reuters) 7/40 Q4. What was commissioned by investment firm State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) to advertise for an index fund which comprises gender-diverse companies that have a relatively high percentage of women among their senior leadership? The plaque below the statue states: "Know the power of women in leadership. SHE makes a difference," with "SHE" being both a descriptive pronoun and the fund's NASDAQ ticker symbol? 8/40 Answer: Fearless Girl (Image: Reuters) 9/40 Q5. Identify the company from the logo. 10/40 Answer: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories 11/40 Q6. Name this social networking site. 12/40 Answer: Tinder 13/40 Q7. Google Doodle for which occasion? 14/40 Answer: Father’s Day 15/40 Q8. Identify this French fashion designer whose high-end stiletto footwear incorporates shiny, red-lacquered soles that have become his signature. Initially a freelance designer for fashion houses, he started his own shoe salon in Paris, with his shoes finding favour with celebrity clientele. Who is he? (Image: Reuters) 16/40 Answer: Christian Louboutin (Image: Reuters) 17/40 Q9. The decision of McDonald’s to switch this particular product was due to customer campaign in UK as the product ends up polluting ocean harming seabirds and. The switch will affect McDonald’s 1,361 outlets in the UK, but not the rest of its 36,000 restaurants worldwide. What is the switch that they are going to do? 18/40 Answer: Switching to paper straws (Image: Reuters) 19/40 Q10. Coke launches #WorldCup campaign with numbered cans. What is the significance of the numbered cans? 20/40 Answer: For the Fans so that they can share their score predictions on social media. 21/40 Q11. Identify the advertiser. 22/40 Answer: Verizon 23/40 Q12. They were first introduced by Ferrero in 1969, under the name "Refreshing Mints". In 1970, the name was changed to present form, after the distinctive sound of the mints rattling in their container. Identify the product. (Image: Reuters) 24/40 Answer: Tic Tac (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 25/40 Q13. What is so special with this product? 26/40 Answer: World’s first recyclable shampoo bottle made with beach plastic. 27/40 Q14. Talenthouse is a global creative platform for artists, providing opportunities for recognition, collaboration & compensation. They have collaborated with a brand to create a work of art around it. Name the brand. 28/40 Answer: Vespa (Image: Reuters) 29/40 Q15. Identify the company from the logo. 30/40 Answer: Pernord Ricard 31/40 Q16. Toucans are members of the tree dwelling family Ramphastidae. Toucans are known for their colourful beaks. Which brand from the house of Kellog's has a Toucan as their mascot? (Image: Reuters) 32/40 Answer: Froot Loops (Image: Official Website) 33/40 Q17. Jujiro Matsuda was a Japanese industrialist and businessman who founded an automobile company. He had different businesses like tool manufacturing, artificial cork manufacturing. Ford had a stake in his automobile company. Name the company he founded. 34/40 Answer: Mazda (Image: Reuters) 35/40 Q18. It is an impermeable buoyant material, the phellem layer of bark tissue that is harvested for commercial use primarily from Quercus suber which is endemic to southwest Europe and northwest Africa. It is composed of suberin, a hydrophobic substance and, because of its impermeable, buoyant, elastic, and fire retardant properties, it is used in a variety of products. What is the product that is discussed here? (Image: Reuters) 36/40 Answer: Cork (Image: Reuters) 37/40 Q19. The flag belongs to an economic organization from 1949 to 1991 under the leadership of the Soviet Union that comprised the countries of the Eastern Bloc along with a number of communist states elsewhere in the world. What was the name of the economic organisation? 38/40 Answer: Comecon (Council for Mutual Economic Assistance) 39/40 Q20. Who is he and what did he invent? 40/40 Answer: Arpad Elo & Elo rating First Published on Jun 22, 2018 04:04 pm