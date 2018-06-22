Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #32: Test your knowledge

Q1. Born on August 20, 1976, Sanjeev Juneja always thought of a company dedicated to herbal products developed by using innovative solutions. He started career in 2008 and is now successfully running two firms Divisa Herbal Care and SBS Biotech Unit II. One of the product from his company is an ayurvedic oil which helps to reduce joint pain and endorsed by Javed Akhtar. What is the name of the product?