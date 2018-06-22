Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #26: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right. Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom Anubhav Chatterjee 1/40 Q1. It is a term used by economists when referring to rescheduling of bad debt in the wake of a bank's rise of bad debt provision. This comes from the supposed habit of this bird hiding when faced with attack by predators. What term? 2/40 Answer: Ostrich strategy 3/40 Q2. He was the governor of Chukotka from 2000 to 2008. It has been estimated that he spent over $1.3 billion of his own money on the region, which now has one of the highest birth rates in that country. Under him, living standards improved, schools and housing were restored and new investors were being drawn to the region. Who is this man who has the habit of spending his money big? (Image: Reuters) 4/40 Answer: Roman Abromovich (Image: Reuters) 5/40 Q3. It runs through the middle of the walled city, from the Lahori Darwaza of the Red Fort to Fatehpuri Masjid. Originally a canal ran through the middle of the street as a part of the water supply scheme now known all together for different reasons. It is said that moonlight reflecting on its canal, earned it its name. Name the place? 6/40 Answer: Chandni Chowk 7/40 Q4. The initial release of Oracle was Oracle 2, although there was no Oracle 1. Why was it released in this way? (Image: Reuters) 8/40 Answer: The release number was intended to imply that all of the bugs had been worked out of an earlier version. (Image: Reuters) 9/40 Q5. In 1994 the personal letters of the fascist activist Per Engdahl were made public after his death, and it was revealed that this person had joined Engdahl's pro-Nazi group in 1942. He had raised funds for and recruited members to said group at least as late as September 1945. Since the public revelation he has said that he bitterly regrets that part of his life, calling it his greatest mistake and he subsequently wrote letters of apology to all his employees of Jewish descent. Identify the man. 10/40 Answer: Ingvar Kamprad (Image: Facebook) 11/40 Q6. Which company was started by George Batten, Bruce Fairchild Barton, Roy Sarles Durstine and Alex Faickney Osborn? 12/40 Answer: BBDO (Image: BBDO website) 13/40 Q7. According to Warren Buffet he is what he is because of two prominent investment gurus. He says he’s 85% Benjamin Graham and 15% ____? 14/40 Answer: Philip Arthur Fisher 15/40 Q8. Who runs the website www.page3.com? 16/40 Answer: The Sun. Owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corporation, the concept of Page3 was first introduced by him in the newspaper, The Sun. (Image: Reuters) 17/40 Q9. Researchers in China have developed a filter that removes salt from water up to three times as fast as conventional filters. The membrane has a unique nanostructure of tubular strands, inspired by the mathematical-biology work of codebreaker known for his exploits for the UK government during the Second World War, and as the father of computer science and artificial intelligence. Identify on whose work is the water filter based on? (Image: Reuters) 18/40 Answer: Alan Turing (Image: Reuters) 19/40 Q10. Mary Anderson's invention came about during a trip to New York City when the Alabama-born inventor noticed that streetcar drivers had to open the windows of their cars when it rained in order to see. What did she invent? (Image: Reuters) 20/40 Answer: Windshield wiper (Image: Reuters) 21/40 Q11. The picture shows a mother carrying her baby on her back. This picture inspired Ann Moore to design a carrier which could hold baby facing the mother thereby creating an emotional bond. What did she create? 22/40 Answer: Snugli 23/40 Q12. Being the main manufacturer in Indonesia, Tuk Tuk in this country is commonly referred to by this company's name. Which company? (Image: Pixabay) 24/40 Answer: Bajaj 25/40 Q13. The Construction World Annual 2008 Awards given out by the leading construction magazine Construction World has awarded which company the 'Fastest Growing Construction Company in India' award for the third year in a row in 2008. They won it under the Small size category in 2006, Medium size in 2007 and Large size in 2008. Identify the company. (Image: Reuters) 26/40 Answer: Maytas Infra Limited (Representative Image) 27/40 Q14. This meat company, owned by Kraft Heinz, recently issued digital tokens called Bacoins. Identify the company. 28/40 Answer: Oscar Mayer 29/40 Q. 15 Safe cap looks like a baseball cap, but it's really a piece of wearable technology that keeps drivers from falling asleep at the wheel. Safe cap is equipped with sensors to interpret those head movements, and issues three warnings to alert the driver when imminent sleep is detected. If the cap's vibration doesn't jerk the driver awake, there's also sound and light. Name the company behind this innovation. (Representative Image) 30/40 Answer: Ford (Image: Reuters) 31/40 Q16. It is one of the oldest traditional sweet shops in India. It has catered to Mughal emperors, Presidents and Prime Ministers of India. It was founded by Lala Sukh Lal Jain, who had arrived in the walled city of Delhi from Amber. The shop is now run by his descendants. There are a couple of theories about how it got its name. According to one, it was so named by Emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar himself, who asked his servants to get sweets from the shop below the bell. What is the name of the shop? (Image: Reuters) 32/40 Answer: Ghantewala Halwai (Image: Pixabay) 33/40 Q17. This product was launched by a company in 1980s. It was a brand failure. Identify the company. 34/40 Answer: Colgate 35/40 Q18. The Znap line was a reaction to K'Nex, an American construction toy company that was founded in 1993. Like those of K'Nex, Znap pieces were more elaborate than traditional products from this company, and could allow for more architectural creations, like bridges. Ultimately, Znap proved to be an inferior competitor and failed to catch on. Which company came out with this? 36/40 Answer: Lego (Image: Reuters) 37/40 Q19. Who is he and Identify the company he which jeanswear brand he founded? 38/40 Answer: Claudio Grotto and GAS (Representative Image) 39/40 Q20. This was a picture posted by Sourav Ganguly on Twitter. Which brand was he endorsing? 40/40 Answer: Cycle Agarbatti First Published on May 11, 2018 01:59 pm