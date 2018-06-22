Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #25: Test your knowledge

Q5. It was started by Mahashay Chuni Lal in Sialkot in 1919. In a few years, the products he made became very famous and he came to be known as "Deggi Mirch Wala" (the Pot Chilli Man). After the partition his son, Mahashay Dharam Pal, shifted to Delhi and opened up his shop at Ajmal Khan Road, Karol Bagh under the banner 'mahashian di hatti' of Sialkot. Which company are we talking about? (Image: www.mdhspices.com)