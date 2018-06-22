App
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 09:39 AM IST

Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #25: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right.

Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom
Anubhav Chatterjee
Q1 The organisation has organised approximately 40,000 waste pickers from the city of Ahmedabad, under the Gitanjali Co-Operative to produce notebooks from recycled paper. It is an initiative of this organisation through which these poor, vulnerable, downtrodden and invisible workers can get visibility and enter the mainstream. Who is behind it? (Image: Reuters)
1/40

Q1 The organisation has organised approximately 40,000 waste pickers from the city of Ahmedabad, under the Gitanjali Co-Operative to produce notebooks from recycled paper. It is an initiative of this organisation through which these poor, vulnerable, downtrodden and invisible workers can get visibility and enter the mainstream. Who is behind it? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Self Employed Women's Association – SEWA (Image: Reuters)
2/40

Answer: Self Employed Women's Association – SEWA (Image: Reuters)
Q2. In a rebranding exercise the club is dropping a visible design to make it more accessible to cricket fans from all areas of the world. The symbol has had a prominent association with the organisation since its inception almost a quarter of a century ago. Identify the club? (Image: Reuters)
3/40

Q2. In a rebranding exercise the club is dropping a visible design to make it more accessible to cricket fans from all areas of the world. The symbol has had a prominent association with the organisation since its inception almost a quarter of a century ago. Identify the club? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Barmy Army (Image: Reuters)
4/40

Answer: Barmy Army (Image: Reuters)
Q3. Founded by two media veterans David Weiner and Verena von Pfetten - both formerly of the Huffington Post, the magazine is based on a product which most consumers enjoy. Identify on what the magazine is based?
5/40

Q3. Founded by two media veterans David Weiner and Verena von Pfetten - both formerly of the Huffington Post, the magazine is based on a product which most consumers enjoy. Identify on what the magazine is based?
Answer: Weed (Image: Reuters)
6/40

Answer: Weed (Image: Reuters)
Q4. It was created by Andy Pitlik of McCann Erickson for his client Western Airlines in 1980. A similar thing called AAdvantage was created within less than a year. AAdvantage is known to be the first computerized version of this. Western purchased this software and re-launched its program in 1983. What are we talking about? (Image: Reuters)
7/40

Q4. It was created by Andy Pitlik of McCann Erickson for his client Western Airlines in 1980. A similar thing called AAdvantage was created within less than a year. AAdvantage is known to be the first computerized version of this. Western purchased this software and re-launched its program in 1983. What are we talking about? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Frequent flyer programmes
8/40

Answer: Frequent flyer programmes
Q5. It was started by Mahashay Chuni Lal in Sialkot in 1919. In a few years, the products he made became very famous and he came to be known as "Deggi Mirch Wala" (the Pot Chilli Man). After the partition his son, Mahashay Dharam Pal, shifted to Delhi and opened up his shop at Ajmal Khan Road, Karol Bagh under the banner 'mahashian di hatti' of Sialkot. Which company are we talking about? (Image: www.mdhspices.com)
9/40

Q5. It was started by Mahashay Chuni Lal in Sialkot in 1919. In a few years, the products he made became very famous and he came to be known as "Deggi Mirch Wala" (the Pot Chilli Man). After the partition his son, Mahashay Dharam Pal, shifted to Delhi and opened up his shop at Ajmal Khan Road, Karol Bagh under the banner 'mahashian di hatti' of Sialkot. Which company are we talking about? (Image: www.mdhspices.com)
Answer: MDH Masala (Image: www.mdhspices.com)
10/40

Answer: MDH Masala (Image: www.mdhspices.com)
Q6. Kiran Seth, while studying at the Columbia University attended a Dhrupad concert by Ustad Nasir Aminuddin Dagar and Ustad Zia Fariddudin Dagar at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, New York. On his return to India in 1976, he started teaching and doing research work at IIT Delhi, where he got together with students and started something aimed at preventing deculturisation. What was started? (Image: WikiMedia)
11/40

Q6. Kiran Seth, while studying at the Columbia University attended a Dhrupad concert by Ustad Nasir Aminuddin Dagar and Ustad Zia Fariddudin Dagar at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, New York. On his return to India in 1976, he started teaching and doing research work at IIT Delhi, where he got together with students and started something aimed at preventing deculturisation. What was started? (Image: WikiMedia)
Answer: SPIC MACAY (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst You (Image: www.spicmacay.com)
12/40

Answer: SPIC MACAY (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst You (Image: www.spicmacay.com)
Q7. This term comes from Latin for "to owe". Another term often used in business comes from Latin for "to entrust". What are the two terms?
13/40

Q7. This term comes from Latin for "to owe". Another term often used in business comes from Latin for "to entrust". What are the two terms?
Answer: Debit and Credit
14/40

Answer: Debit and Credit
Q8. The tradition is 400 years old, and it is believed that the bawl will bring good health and fortune to the child. The custom takes place in weird Naki Zumo Japanese festival where all the parents gather and pay up to 70 pounds for such an act. What is the festival all about? (Image: Reuters)
15/40

Q8. The tradition is 400 years old, and it is believed that the bawl will bring good health and fortune to the child. The custom takes place in weird Naki Zumo Japanese festival where all the parents gather and pay up to 70 pounds for such an act. What is the festival all about? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Sumo Wrestlers holding babies in their hand and making them cry. (Image: Reuters)
16/40

Answer: Sumo Wrestlers holding babies in their hand and making them cry. (Image: Reuters)
Q9. Identify the organization, which was founded by George Williams in 1821, from the logo?
17/40

Q9. Identify the organization, which was founded by George Williams in 1821, from the logo?
Answer: YMCA
18/40

Answer: YMCA

Q10. The product is sourced from ilmenite, rutile and anatase. It has a wide range of applications, from paint to sunscreen to food coloring. When used as a food coloring, it has E number E171. How is the ingredient known to us? (Image: Reuters)
19/40

Q10. The product is sourced from ilmenite, rutile and anatase. It has a wide range of applications, from paint to sunscreen to food coloring. When used as a food coloring, it has E number E171. How is the ingredient known to us? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Titanium Dioxide (Image: Reuters)
20/40

Answer: Titanium Dioxide (Image: Reuters)

Q11. Madras Motors first imported the Royal Enfields to India in 1953 when it received a big order. Who placed the order? (Image: Reuters)
21/40

Q11. Madras Motors first imported the Royal Enfields to India in 1953 when it received a big order. Who placed the order? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Indian Army (Image: WikiMedia)
22/40

Answer: Indian Army (Image: WikiMedia)
Q12. In the 1660s, mirrors had become very popular among the upper classes of society. At the time, however, the French were not known for mirror technology; instead Venice was known as the world leader in glass manufacturing. To compete with the Italian mirror industry, French minister of finance Jean-Baptiste Colbert started which famous company? (Image: Reuters)
23/40

Q12. In the 1660s, mirrors had become very popular among the upper classes of society. At the time, however, the French were not known for mirror technology; instead Venice was known as the world leader in glass manufacturing. To compete with the Italian mirror industry, French minister of finance Jean-Baptiste Colbert started which famous company? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Saint – Gobain (Image: Reuters)
24/40

Answer: Saint – Gobain (Image: Reuters)
Q13. Which Virgin brand was created as a venture to market and operate commercial space flights, using spacecraft designed by Scaled Composites? (Image: Reuters)
25/40

Q13. Which Virgin brand was created as a venture to market and operate commercial space flights, using spacecraft designed by Scaled Composites? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Virgin Galactic (Image: Reuters)
26/40

Answer: Virgin Galactic (Image: Reuters)
Q14. 'First impressions director' is another fancy name for which common occupation?
27/40

Q14. ‘First impressions director’ is another fancy name for which common occupation?
Answer: Receptionist (Image: Flikr)
28/40

Answer: Receptionist (Image: Flikr)
Q15. Whistling Woods International is a modern film school located on a large campus in Film City, Mumbai, India. It offers 2 year diploma courses in varied aspects of film making. The aim of the institute is to provide a world class centre where students thrive in an artistic environment that provides both the creative and business skills to become future leaders in film and television. The school is the brainchild of which renowned Indian director and producer, who also serves as the Chairman? (Image: Reuters)
29/40

Q15. Whistling Woods International is a modern film school located on a large campus in Film City, Mumbai, India. It offers 2 year diploma courses in varied aspects of film making. The aim of the institute is to provide a world class centre where students thrive in an artistic environment that provides both the creative and business skills to become future leaders in film and television. The school is the brainchild of which renowned Indian director and producer, who also serves as the Chairman? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: (R) Subhash Ghai (Image: Reuters)
30/40

Answer: (R) Subhash Ghai (Image: Reuters)
Q16. Who is he and which company has he founded?
31/40

Q16. Who is he and which company has he founded?

Answer: Jan Koum and company he founded was Whatsapp
32/40

Answer: Jan Koum and company he founded was Whatsapp
Q17. Blue Origin, a space company, which is developing technologies to enable human access to space at dramatically lower cost and increased reliability. Who owns this company?
33/40

Q17. Blue Origin, a space company, which is developing technologies to enable human access to space at dramatically lower cost and increased reliability. Who owns this company?

Answer: Jeff Bezos (Image: Reuters)
34/40

Answer: Jeff Bezos (Image: Reuters)
Q18. Identify the advertiser?
35/40

Q18. Identify the advertiser?

Answer: Zomato Gold
36/40

Answer: Zomato Gold

Q19. Identify the fitness programme from the logo?
37/40

Q19. Identify the fitness programme from the logo?

Answer: Zumba
38/40

Answer: Zumba

Q20. Identify the person who founded a wildly imaginative art festival was the Chief Philosophic Officer & spoke publicly about it since its origins, both under his own name and in the guise of his anagrammatic alter ego Darryl Van Rhey?
39/40

Q20. Identify the person who founded a wildly imaginative art festival was the Chief Philosophic Officer & spoke publicly about it since its origins, both under his own name and in the guise of his anagrammatic alter ego Darryl Van Rhey?

Answer: Larry Harvey
40/40

Answer: Larry Harvey

First Published on May 4, 2018 03:10 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #moneycontrol ultimate business quiz #Slideshow #world

