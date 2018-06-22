Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #24: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right. Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom Anubhav Chatterjee 1/40 Q1. Identify the brand which has come out with this campaign? 2/40 Answer: Raymond 3/40 Q2. He is a quirky, funny and persuasive salesman, who while selling sanitation products such as soap and handwash, busts popular myths on sanitation and encourages people not to practice open defecation. His audio clips have all been uploaded on Swachh Bharat Gramin’s official YouTube channel. What is his name? 4/40 Answer: Saucha Singh 5/40 Q3. The concept was started in 2015, are built in specifically selected open arenas and stadiums throughout the country to provide a stadium-like experience to the residents of the cities that do not host IPL matches. What are these called? 6/40 Answer: Fan Park 7/40 Q4. This is a military technology first used during World War II by English allies to foil German attempts at jamming transmissions. The allies decided to transmit over several frequencies, instead of one, making it difficult for the Germans to pick up the complete signal. What are we talking about? 8/40 Answer: CDMA 9/40 Q5. Which Indian soundtrack became the first to be launched on iTunes even before the CDs were launched? 10/40 Answer: Farhan Akhtar's Don 11/40 Q6. The world's first in this category of products from the world of technology was called a Dynatac. It was 30 ounces in weight, 10 inches high and featured a "Whip Antenna". What is being described? 12/40 Answer: Mobile Phone Dr. Martin Cooper of Motorola, with the DynaTAC 8000X, first unveiled in 1983. Dr. Cooper made the first analogue mobile phone call on a larger prototype model in 1973. 13/40 Q7. His utility saved quite a bit of time when sending compressed files over the line. An average data files became 50% and exe or com files became 25% smaller. In the days that computer users used 300 baud modems it meant a lower phone bill. Though seeing his invention as a run out of hand hobby he never got rich from his invention that, by the way, he put in the shareware domain. Shareware meant you could use the program for a while and after that you had to register for a nominal fee. Mainly others made money out of selling the program in some way. What did he come up with? 14/40 Answer: PK ZIP and WinZIP 15/40 Q8. It angered many people across the world when it established Portuguese as the first "alternate default language," prompting many to enforce an English-only policy. Which are we talking about and why did it establish Portuguese as the first "alternate default language"? Name the new avatar. 16/40 Answer: Orkut. Hello is the new avatar. The number of Brazilian Orkut users counts for 57.25% of the total users. 17/40 Q9. In 1836, a 'Coal Committee' was set up with John McClelland as the Secretary for advising the Government regarding the best means of procuring coal for extending steam navigation. Due to his persistent effort, the East India Company appointed a professional D.H. Williams in 1846, but he died shortly. Thomas Oldham joined on 5th March 1851; that date marked the beginning of which research organisation? 18/40 Answer: Geographical Survey of India (GSI) 19/40 Q10. It has been banned in countries such as Bangladesh, Taiwan and Zanzibar and is sometimes known as 'witches' and 'knickers'. What is it? 20/40 Answer: Plastic Bags 21/40 Q11. This security package is the brainchild of a man, an advocate by profession whose publicly declared motto is as follows: "If privacy is outlawed, only outlaws will have privacy" The man was subject to a three-year investigation by the federal government. U.S. export restrictions were violated when his package spread around the world as freeware following its 1991 release. However, no charges were ever brought against him. Who is the person, and which package am I talking about? 22/40 Answer: Package - PGP, Creator - Phill Zimmermann 23/40 Q12. This mark is a mandatory marking on certain products, which is required if they are placed on the market in the European Economic Area (EEA). By affixing this marking, the manufacturer, or its representative, or the importer assures that the item meets all the essential requirements of all applicable EU directives. Name it? 24/40 Answer: The CE mark (officially CE marking) seen on most electronic goods. 25/40 Q13. In marketing lingo, what does "Low Hanging fruits" mean? 26/40 Answer: People who are easy targets as they are already thinking of buying the product. 27/40 Q14. In 1984, they began to feature a hologram of a dove on its face and was implemented as a security feature. On the newer ones it is replaced by a small V. What are we talking about? 28/40 Answer: Visa Cards 29/40 Q15. In July 2007, the British Advertising Standards Authority rapped this company for a television advert on its "Telescopic" mascara product, featuring Penélope Cruz, stating it will make your eyelashes 60% longer. In fact, it only made the lashes look 60% bigger, by separating and thickening at the roots and by thickening the tips of the lashes. They also failed to state that the model was wearing false eyelashes. What is the name of the company? 30/40 Answer: L'Oréal 31/40 Q16. Which business term comes from Latin for 'a great man'? 32/40 Answer: Magnate 33/40 Q17. In 1959, an Italian company named Spica invented a process, whereby the inside of the waffle cone was insulated from the ice-cream by a layer of oil, sugar and chocolate. Spica registered a particular name for this product in 1960. Name it. 34/40 Answer: Cornetto. Initial sales were poor, but in 1976 Unilever bought out Spica and began a mass-marketing campaign throughout Europe. 35/40 Q18. Like most Indians, Gourmohan Dutta worshipped Lord Ganesha and keeping this in mind, he chose elephant as the logo for his cream. Which brand are we talking about? 36/40 Answer: Boroline. 37/40 Q19. He received a request from an agency in 1994 saying, "We want a piece of music that is inspiring, universal, optimistic, futuristic, sentimental, emotional etc." and then at the bottom it said "and it must be 3¼ seconds long." He says, "I thought this was so funny and an amazing thought to actually try to make a little piece of music. It's like making a tiny little jewel. In fact, I made 84 pieces. I got completely into this world of tiny, tiny little pieces of music. I was so sensitive to microseconds at the end of this that it really broke a logjam in my own work. Then when I'd finished that and I went back to working with pieces that were like three minutes long, it seemed like oceans of time." What creation of his is he talking about? 38/40 Answer: The Microsoft start up sound or The Microsoft Sound. 39/40 Q20. Also known as a "bootstrap" transaction, it occurs when a financial sponsor gains control of a majority of a target company's equity through the use of borrowed money or debt. What is it commonly known as? 40/40 Answer: Leveraged Buyout