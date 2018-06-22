Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #24: Test your knowledge

Q19. He received a request from an agency in 1994 saying, "We want a piece of music that is inspiring, universal, optimistic, futuristic, sentimental, emotional etc." and then at the bottom it said "and it must be 3¼ seconds long." He says, “I thought this was so funny and an amazing thought to actually try to make a little piece of music. It's like making a tiny little jewel. In fact, I made 84 pieces. I got completely into this world of tiny, tiny little pieces of music. I was so sensitive to microseconds at the end of this that it really broke a logjam in my own work. Then when I'd finished that and I went back to working with pieces that were like three minutes long, it seemed like oceans of time.” What creation of his is he talking about?