Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #23: Test your knowledge

Q11. The game was known as “Memory Builder”. It was designed to help players retain important dates and facts from throughout history. Points are awarded by what type of fact is given: 10 for an Accession of kings, presidents, and other rulers; 5 for Battles; and 1 for minor events such as births, deaths, and inventions. Additionally, one point is awarded for facts not related to dates, such as the number of bones in a human foot. The board consists of a table with areas marked 1-100 representing the years of any century with 3 rows of dots for the three kinds of facts previously mentioned and a separate section for un-dateable facts. As a player names a fact he places a pin in the related pinhole. Anything worth remembering is admissible. Play continues in turns for a previously agreed upon amount of time. Who invented this game?