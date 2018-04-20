Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #23: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/40 Q1. It is the Japanese concept that means "a reason for being". Which word fits in the middle? 2/40 Answer: Ikigai 3/40 Q2. Which institution's name is blanked out. Who runs it now? 4/40 Answer: The Great Eastern Hotel 5/40 Q3. It can be connected to a work where an individual introduces us to the city’s icons, like X after whom the city has named a hospital and an art school, but reminds us that he made his fortune by selling Y. Bombay was, and remains, a capitalist city, but the commodity it traded freely in its early days was the one that made X name. The city’s merchants were eager to erect textile mills for a burgeoning international demand, and to produce the cloth they needed cheap labour. The workers arrived from the hinterland; they lived cheek-by-jowl in hovels. Diseases spread, sparing the colonial masters, but the city found ingenious ways to survive amidst Dickensian filth. Identify X and Y. (Image: Reuters) 6/40 Answer: X – Sir Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy; Y is Opium (Image: Reuters) 7/40 Q4. A-One Parts is promoted by Anirudh Bhuwalka. The transaction had taken place even as two of Bhuwalka’s other companies, AMW Motors and AMW Auto Component, were struggling to repay debts taken from a consortium of banks. What did they buy for Rs 116 crore in 2016? (Image: Reuters) 8/40 Answer: NuPower Technologies, a 100 per cent subsidiary of NuPower Renewables, was bought out by little-known A-One Parts and Services for Rs 116 crore in 2016. (Image: Reuters) 9/40 Q5. Introduced before Coca Cola, identify the name of this tipple, probably Australia’s oldest in the category? 10/40 Answer: Beenleigh is Australia’s original rum. Created before any other rum in the country. Created before even Coca Cola was invented. Built in 1884, it is the oldest registered distillery in Australia and is still pot stilling using original copper equipment. This is a 1921 advertisement. (Image: Reuters) 11/40 Q6. An economy in which temporary, flexible jobs are commonplace and companies tend toward hiring independent contractors and freelancers instead of full-time employees. How do we know this economy? (Image: Reuters) 12/40 Answer: Gig Economy (Image: Reuters) 13/40 Q7. This is an environmentally friendly campaign designed by DB Exports of New Zealand to encourage the recycling of bottles. The recycled product is sand which are then sold to construction companies. This is done to save the beaches of New Zealand. What are the bottles used for? 14/40 Answer: Beer (Image: Reuters) 15/40 Q8. Identify the company which manufactures SASA brand of detergent? 16/40 Answer: Shri Mahila Griha Udyog Lijjat Papad 17/40 Q9. The official birthplace of the bag as we know it today was during the 1940’s in the United States. Iconic Maine-based outdoor brand L.L. Bean debuted their “ice bag” in 1944. Still recognisable today, the large, boxy bag was cut from heavy canvas. It was created, as the name suggests, to transport ice from the car to the freezer. The bag was a hit, and people realised how useful such a sturdy, versatile bag could be. How do we know the bag? (Image: Reuters) 18/40 Answer: Tote Bag (Image: Reuters) 19/40 Q10. Identify the brand from its logo? 20/40 Answer: Fendi (Image: Reuters) 21/40 Q11. The game was known as “Memory Builder”. It was designed to help players retain important dates and facts from throughout history. Points are awarded by what type of fact is given: 10 for an Accession of kings, presidents, and other rulers; 5 for Battles; and 1 for minor events such as births, deaths, and inventions. Additionally, one point is awarded for facts not related to dates, such as the number of bones in a human foot. The board consists of a table with areas marked 1-100 representing the years of any century with 3 rows of dots for the three kinds of facts previously mentioned and a separate section for un-dateable facts. As a player names a fact he places a pin in the related pinhole. Anything worth remembering is admissible. Play continues in turns for a previously agreed upon amount of time. Who invented this game? 22/40 Answer: Mark Twain (Image: Reuters) 23/40 Q12. Identify the global consulting firm from its logo? 24/40 Answer: Bain & Company 25/40 Q13. A couple of years ago The Economist called it `the first fad of the 21st century’ though these days it can hardly be called just a fad. . A group at LOGICA chaired by Finn Trosby created the 1st specifications. Kevin Holbey took over as the chairman of the group which then completed the specifications ready for the market. Other key contributors were Ian Harris, Arthur Gidlow and Eija Thiager. What? (Image: Reuters) 26/40 Answer: SMS (Image: Reuters) 27/40 Q14. Started in Mumbai in 1996, the menu for this included Prawn Indianet Dosas and Internet Chicken. Incidentally, the co-founder Pritish Nandy holds exclusive rights to this word in India. What are we talking about? 28/40 Answer: Cyber Café (Image: Reuters) 29/40 Q15. A method assigns importance ___ to nodes in a linked database, such as any database of documents containing citations, the World Wide Web or any other hypermedia database. The __ assigned to a document is calculated from the__ of documents citing it. In addition, the __ of a document is calculated from a constant representing the probability that a browser through the database will randomly jump to the document. What are we talking about? 30/40 Answer: Patent for Google Page Rank (US Patent 6,285,999 describing Google's ranking mechanism (PageRank) was granted on September 4, 2001. The patent was officially assigned to Stanford University and lists Lawrence Page as the inventor. (Image: Reuters) 31/40 Q16. What is Latin for "course of life"? 32/40 Answer: Curriculum Vitae (Image: Reuters) 33/40 Q17. In his words, "I just had to take the hypertext idea and connect it to the TCP and DNS ideas and — ta-da! — the _______" Who about what?’ (Image: Reuters) 34/40 Answer: Sir Timothy "Tim" John Berners-Lee, World Wide Web (Image: Reuters) 35/40 Q18. Who wrote an article on the Wright brothers, and their contribution to the world of flying, in Time magazine's special issue on the 100 greatest minds of the millennium? (Image: Reuters) 36/40 Answer: Bill Gates (Image: Reuters) 37/40 Q19. here would you find a character inspired from a partially eaten pizza with Blinky, Pinky, Inky, and Clyde all thanks to the efforts of a Namco employee Toru Iwatani? 38/40 Answer: Pac-Man (Image: Reuters) 39/40 Q20. In the year 1975, Ed Roberts coined a term as a part of an ad-campaign for Altair. What is the widely popular term? (Image: Reuters) 40/40 Answer: Personal Computer (Image: Reuters)