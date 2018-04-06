Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #21: Test your knowledge

If you would like to experiment with making the X Party Punch at home then follow the recipe below. Ingredients (serves 4) • 800ml of cold The Y Company X Party Tea • 800ml of dark rum • 320ml of passion fruit puree • 240ml of fresh lime juice • 800ml of fresh orange juice • 12 tsp of The Y Company Vanilla Island Cane Sugar • 1 sprig of fresh thyme • 1 passionfruit, 1 lime & 1 orange Method: • Pour the X Party Tea, the rum, passion fruit puree, lime juice, orange juice, and sugar into a punch bowl. • Slice the passion fruit, lime and orange and add to the bowl along with the thyme. • Gently stir the ingredients together • Serve in individual tea cups The recipe mentioned is for an historical event which happened 200 years ago to be replicated at home. What historical event is talked about?