Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #21: Test your knowledge

The twenty first in the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz series. Check how many you get right. Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom Anubhav Chatterjee 1/40 The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), under the administrative control of the Textiles Ministry, has been tasked to take up this project which will involve measuring 25000 people between the age group of 15-65 years from various parts of the country — Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Shillong — with high-tech full-body scanners. These 3D non-contact body scanners will basically take the measurements and the collated anthropometric data. What is the primary move of doing this? (Image: Reuters) 2/40 Answer: India will get its own size charts to cater to the 'unique body structure' of its people. (Image: Reuters) 3/40 Qatari architect Ibrahim M. Jaidah has designed the Al Thumama Stadium for 2022 FIFA World Cup.The stadium is a 40,000 seater design which unites Arabs & Muslims. What is it based on? (Image: Reuters) 4/40 Answer: Traditional Arab headdress, the ‘gahfiya’, worn across the region. (Image: Reuters) 5/40 Identify the company from its logo. 6/40 Answer: Didi Chuxing, formerly Didi Kuaidi 7/40 Identify the Google-Doodle? 8/40 Answer: Chipko Movement 9/40 Identify the company from its logo. 10/40 Identify the company from its logo? (Image: Reuters) 11/40 The HHMI belongs to an American non-profit medical research organization based in Chevy Chase, Maryland. It is one of the largest private funding organizations for biological and medical research in the United States. The institute was formed with the goal of basic research including trying to understand, in founder's words, "the genesis of life itself." Who founded HHMI? 12/40 Answer: Howard Hughes 13/40 Identify the app meant towards gay & bisexual men designed to help them meet other men in their area. 14/40 Answer: Grindr 15/40 Who owns this brand? 16/40 Answer: Victoria’s Secret (Image: Reuters) 17/40 The product was created by Nozomu Matsumoto using his ingenuity to design and develop the A-8. Who came out with this product? (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 18/40 Answer: Pioneer (Image: Reuters) 19/40 The person in the picture was a Scottish-born American Detroit-based inventor, best known for founding the X Company. He headed this company and its predecessor from 1899 until 1906, thereby helping to create one of the most successful nameplates in United States motor vehicle history. Known for his inventions like lawn sprinkler. Identify the person in the picture? 20/40 Answer: David Dunbar Buick (Image: Reuters) 21/40 Tucked in the heart of New York’s iconic Flatiron District, s23NYC is a dedicated team of marketers, designers, and engineers focused on reimagining how X’s most dedicated fans unlock, discover, and think about their kicks. 23NYC is X’s first digital experience studio and the driving force behind some of the brand’s most memorable moments. Who owns this studio? 22/40 Answer: Nike 23/40 If you would like to experiment with making the X Party Punch at home then follow the recipe below. Ingredients (serves 4) • 800ml of cold The Y Company X Party Tea • 800ml of dark rum • 320ml of passion fruit puree • 240ml of fresh lime juice • 800ml of fresh orange juice • 12 tsp of The Y Company Vanilla Island Cane Sugar • 1 sprig of fresh thyme • 1 passionfruit, 1 lime & 1 orange Method: • Pour the X Party Tea, the rum, passion fruit puree, lime juice, orange juice, and sugar into a punch bowl. • Slice the passion fruit, lime and orange and add to the bowl along with the thyme. • Gently stir the ingredients together • Serve in individual tea cups The recipe mentioned is for an historical event which happened 200 years ago to be replicated at home. What historical event is talked about? 24/40 Answer: X-Boston Tea Party; Y-East India Company (Image: Reuters) 25/40 Identify the person in the picture who left Austria in 1938 for New York City, where he made a name for himself designing shops and retail spaces. Known as “father of the modern shopping mall? 26/40 Answer: Victor Gruen (image: Reuters) 27/40 Identify the person in the picture who has lent his name to a global publishing house? 28/40 Answer: Louis Hachette (Image: Reuters) 29/40 Piggly Wiggly was founded in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1916 by Clarence Saunders. In grocery stores of that time, shoppers presented their orders to clerks who then gathered the goods from the store shelves. Saunders, a dynamic and innovative man, noticed that this method resulted in wasted time and expense, so he came up with an unheard-of solution that would revolutionize the entire grocery industry. What did he do? (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 30/40 Answer: He developed a way for shoppers to serve themselves. (Image: Reuters) 31/40 Identify the company which tied up Tmall to sell its cars? 32/40 Answer: Ford 33/40 Identify the book? 34/40 Answer: Santro 35/40 In 1883, X invested his life savings of $372 to open a grocery store at 66 Pearl Street in downtown Cincinnati. The son of a merchant, he ran his business with a simple motto: “Be particular. Never sell anything you would not want yourself.” He was the first grocer in the country to sell his own bread and meat under one roof. Identify the person? (Image: Reuters) 36/40 Answer: Bernie Kroger 37/40 The company gets its name after the two principle stockholders - Harry Kent & Edgar Worthington. They are the manufacturer of heavy duty trucks. Used in India by ONGC for their oil exploration, identify the company? 38/40 Answer: Kenworth (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 39/40 Who owns this charitable trust? 40/40 Answer: Gautam Gambhir Foundation (Image: Gautam Gambhir Twitter)