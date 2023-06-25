Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this morning

MC Selects

Here is a collection of the most important stories this morning:

Big boost for Go First as lenders approve around Rs 400 crore interim funding; all eyes now on DGCA

In a big relief for embattled Go First, the beleaguered airline's lenders have approved an interim funding of around Rs 400 crore, marking a key step in the ongoing efforts to keep the struggling airline afloat, at least three persons familiar with the development told Moneycontrol. Read More

Eros Intl allegedly used non-existent films to siphon funds

The producer of hits such as Bajirao Mastani and Tanu Weds Manu, Eros International Media has allegedly concocted a fiction of immense proportions. According to investigators with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the market regulator, the company has created an illusory world of non-existent movies and distributors, which has led to the disappearance of more than Rs 1,500 crore. Read More

Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week

We have first weekly loss in last five consecutive weeks, largely due to profit taking after the BSE Sensex hit a new life high and Nifty was just one point short of establishing a new record high. The cautious mood in global counterparts post rate hikes by the central banks, and hawkish commentary by Fed Chair also dented sentiment. Read More

MC Selects

Seven IPOs totalling over Rs 1,600 crore to hit Dalal Street next week

The primary market seems to be gathering steam, with three main board initial public offerings (IPOs) and four from the small and medium enterprises (SME) segment set to hit Dalal Street in the coming week, starting on July 26. Read More

Russia says Wagner Group's leader will move to Belarus after his rebellious march challenged Putin

The rebellious Russian mercenary commander who ordered his troops to march on Moscow before abruptly reversing course will move to neighboring Belarus and not face prosecution, the Kremlin said Saturday, as part of a deal to defuse a crisis that represented the most significant challenge to President Vladimir Putin in his more than two decades in power. Read More

After the Wagner uprising, worry about the nuclear plant in Ukraine

To grasp the danger of this moment, wrap your mind around the following split-screen: In Russia proper, Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Russian mercenary force Wagner, is attempting a putsch against the Kremlin. He says it’s not aimed directly at his former protector, President Vladimir Putin, but the latter has declared him to be a traitor and promised severe punishment. What happens next is anybody’s guess. Read More