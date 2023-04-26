 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this morning

Moneycontrol News
Apr 26, 2023 / 11:09 AM IST

Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game.

A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of our most important stories this morning:

TCS plans to double salary, reduce disparity: HR head reveals the blueprint

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which employs over 600,000 people globally, is up-skilling in-house talent and evaluating them at a high bar to double their salaries. The company finds this a better strategy than shelling out very high increments to new hires as the industry has started to come out of a pandemic-induced rally of high employee attrition and massive hikes of over 80-120 percent. Read more

Nestle India stuns the Street but valuations may keep investors at bay