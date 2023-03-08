 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening — International Women's Day special edition

Moneycontrol News
Mar 08, 2023 / 06:35 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles on International Women's Day which will help you stay at the top of your game.

Here are the top picks from our International Women's Day stories this evening:

Women’s Day: Powering our lives the green way Globally, the energy sector has been dominated by men. Right from the lineman to the CEO of a power utility, it has mostly been a male world. But there is one segment in the energy sector in which the world, including India, is gradually welcoming more women. It is renewable energy. More here

International Women's Day 2023: Five 21st century athletes who have inspired the nation

From badminton to cricket, India's women athletes have shone brightly on the global stage and have been inspirational. On this International Women's Day, we honour five women athletes who have inspired the nation. More here

Women's Day: How an article pulled Kiran Telang into the financial advisory industry

Coming from a banking background, Kiran Telang gravitated towards financial planning after reading about CFP certification in a magazine in 2002. She hasn’t looked back since, and today, helps around 100 families achieve financial freedom. More here