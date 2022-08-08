English
    August 08, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST

    Here are the top stories this evening:

    Taking Stock: Market closes near four-month high; Sensex up 465 points, Nifty above 17,500

    The Indian equity benchmarks closed near a four-month high on August 8, on buying by foreign investors, falling crude oil prices and gains in auto as well as metal stocks. At close, the Sensex was up 465.14 points, or 0.80 percent, at 58,853.07, and the Nifty was up 127.60 points, or 0.73 percent, at 17,525.10. Amid mixed global cues, the Indian market started slow but extended gains as the day progressed and ended the session near the day's high.

    Bharti Airtel Q1 Result | Profit surges 5.5 times YoY to Rs 1,607 crore, revenue up 22%

    Close

    Related stories

    Bharti Airtel Ltd on August 8 reported a 467 percent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,607 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, aided by subscriber additions and a higher revenue per user. On a sequential basis, profit, however, was down 20 percent.

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says Akasa Air is a frugal airline

    Akasa Air is a frugal airline and will be very competitive in the aviation space, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the co-founder of India's newest low-budget carrier, said on August 8, a day after the Mumbai-based company launched commercial operations.

    Telecom not a good sector to invest; remain bullish on PSU banks: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

    India's telecom sector is not a good sector to invest in as it constantly requires investment, said ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on August 8, while adding that he remains 'very bullish' on PSU banks.

    Power Grid Q1 net profit tanks 37% to Rs 3,801 crore

    Power Grid Corporation of India on August 8 reported its consolidated profit after tax for the quarter ended June 2022 at Rs 3,801.19 crore, down 36.62 percent from Rs 5,998.28 crore in the same quarter last year.

    SpiceJet loans marked 'high-risk' by IDFC, Yes Bank and Indian Bank: Report

    At least three lenders have bracketed the loans issued to private carrier SpiceJet under the "high-risk category", a report said on August 8, citing sources who are privy to the development. The red-flags have been raised by two private lenders - IDFC First Bank and Yes Bank - and the state-owned Indian Bank, the Reuters report claimed.

    Reliance adds 2.32 lakh jobs in FY22, Jio readies 5G coverage blueprint

    Reliance Industries added 2.32 lakh jobs in FY 2021-22 which took its total workforce strength to 3.43 lakh at the end of FY22, according to the company's integrated annual report. Reliance's telecom arm Jio, which is India's largest digital services platform, has completed 5G coverage strategy for top 1,000 cities, with 100 percent indigenous technology.

    Tags: #Akasa Air #MC Selects #Moneycontrol #Q1 earnings #Rakesh Jhunjhunwala #Reliance #stock markets #Top Stories
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:17 pm
