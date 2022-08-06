Here are the top stories this evening:

HPCL reports record loss of Rs 10,196 crore on petrol, diesel price freeze

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on August 6 reported its highest ever quarterly net loss of Rs 10,196.94 crore in the June quarter as a freeze on petrol and diesel price revision wiped away record refining margins.

SBI releases Q1FY23 results, here are top five takeaways

State Bank of India (SBI) on August 6 reported its June quarter net profit at Rs 6,068.1 crore, down 7 percent lower year-on-year (YoY) and 33 percent sequentially on account of loss in the treasury book and higher operating expenses. Here are the top five takeaways

PSU general insurers report Rs 26,364 crore loss between FY17 and FY21

All four public sector general insurers - New India Assurance, United India Insurance, Oriental Insurance and National Insurance - reported an aggregate loss of Rs 26,364 crore between 2016-17 and 2020-21, according to an audit report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

Bangladesh hikes fuel prices by over 50%, stokes inflation fears

Bangladesh raised fuel prices by up to 51.7 percent with effect from Saturday, a move that will trim the country’s subsidy burden but put more pressure on already high inflation.

Syrma SGS Technology to launch IPO on August 12, fresh issue size at Rs 766 crore

Engineering and design company Syrma SGS Technology is slated to launch its maiden public issue on August 12. It will be the first IPO in the last two-and-half-month, especially after the stability in the secondary market. The price band for the offer will be announced on August 8.

Rs 1 lakh crore worth of free-float to loom over markets in coming months

There is a massive free float that can hit the market in the coming months, according to data presented at a CNBC-TV18’ Editors’ Roundtable on August 6. Stocks worth Rs 1 lakh crore or Rs 1 trillion will be freed from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) mandated lock-in period. Even if a portion of this is sold by the investors, the risk to the market isn’t negligible, said Prashant Nair, National News Editor.

CWG 2022: Steeplechaser Avinash Sable, race walker Priyanka Goswami clinch silver medals

Avinash Sable broke his own national record to win a silver in the men’s 3000m steeplechase while Priyanka Goswami also clinched a medal of the same hue in the women’s 10,000m race walk on a productive day for India in the Commonwealth Games athletics competition on Saturday.