Here are the most interesting articles this evening (Representative image)

Here are the top stories this evening:

DRI detects customs duty evasion of Rs 2,217 crore by Vivo India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has detected evasion of customs duty of Rs 2,217 crore by the Indian arm of Chinese smartphone giant Vivo, the Ministry of Finance said on August 3. The alleged duty evasion was unearthed during a recent investigation conducted against Vivo India by the intelligence agency.

US FTA pending because of Washington; 2023 targeted for talks now: Officials

Washington’s inability to prioritise the matter is responsible for the slow pace of talks and frequent breakdowns in negotiating positions in the India-US trade deal talks, officials said. Talks on a free trade agreement (FTA) are now expected to progress rapidly in early 2023, the officials said, pointing out that the US was the only partner in the QUAD grouping which does not have FTAs with each of the other partners.

Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill 2022 introduced in Lok Sabha

The government introduced The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, bill which aimed to act as a facilitator to achieve India’s climate change targets, in Lok Sabha on August 3.

Indian markets outpace most global counterparts in July, aided by multiple factors

Indian equity markets outpaced most global markets other than the Nasdaq in July, buoyed by declining commodity prices, expectations of a normal monsoon and the return of foreign investors. Expectations that central banks globally would adopt a softer policy stance after raising interest rates to cool inflation also helped.

IndiGo Q1 result | Consolidated net loss narrows on year to Rs 1,064 crore

InterGlobe Aviation, which operates India's biggest airline IndiGo, narrowed its consolidated net loss to Rs 1,064 crore for the quarter ended June from Rs 3,174.2 crore in the year-ago period. The company August 3 reported a 327 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated revenue at Rs 12,855.3 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23. IndiGo has now reported losses for nine out of the previous 10 quarters.

Freshworks Q2 revenue jumps 37% YoY, will prioritise go-to-market investments in the short term

Business software maker Freshworks' revenue grew by 37 percent year-on-year to $121.4 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. CEO Girish Mathrubootham said the company is prioritising go-to-market investments for the short-term amid a recessionary environment.

Godrej Properties falls as stock gets thumbs down from global brokerages after earnings

Godrej Properties share was trading lower by over three percent intraday on August 3, a day after the company declared its earnings. The Mumbai-based real estate developer on August 2 reported a 154 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 43.3 crore for the quarter ended June largely on a low base as the second Covid wave had hit the year-ago period. Global research and broking firm CLSA has maintained an underperforming call on the stock and has cut the target to Rs 1,523. Morgan Stanley has an underweight rating on the stock with a target of Rs 1,487.

Adani Enterprises becomes the fourth Adani Group firm to cross Rs 3-trillion MCap

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) crossed Rs 3 trillion market capitalisation, becoming the fourth group firm to achieve this milestone after the stock surged over 57 percent so far this year.