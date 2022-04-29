Here are the top stories this evening:
Eight core sectors' growth slows down to 4.3% in March from 6% in February
India's eight core sectors grew by 4.3 percent in March, down from 6 percent in February, the commerce ministry said on April 29. For FY22 as a whole, the eight core sectors grew 10.4 percent. In FY21, their output had shrunk by 6.4 percent.
COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions
COVID-19 update | NTAGI recommends Covovax for use in 12-17-year-olds in India
The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) on April 29 recommended Covovax for use in 12-17-year-olds in India. This is the Indian version of the COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured by the the US based Novavax.
Maruti Suzuki Q4 Result | Consolidated profit rises 51% YoY to Rs 1,876 crore, revenue up 11%
Maruti Suzuki India Limited (Maruti), the largest passenger vehicle manufacturer in India, on April 29 reported a growth of 51 percent year-on-year in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 1,876 crore as compared to Rs 1,241 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. On a sequential basis, the profit inched up 80 percent from Rs 1,042 crore logged during the October-December quarter.
Wipro Q4 consolidated PAT rises 4% QoQ, attrition hits margins
Information technology major Wipro on April 29 reported a 4 percent sequential rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,087.3 crore for the quarter ended March, which was in line with analysts' expectations. The Bengaluru-based company's consolidated revenue from operations rose merely 0.3 percent on-quarter to Rs 20,860.7 crore for the reported quarter.
Coal Crisis | Indian Railways cancels 657 mail, passenger trains to prioritise movement of coal rakes
Amid the ongoing coal shortage and the power crisis, the Indian Railways said on April 29 it will cancel 657 mail and passenger trains in order to prioritise the movement of coal rakes across the country. The 657 mail and passenger trains will be cancelled till May 24 to deal with an unprecedented shortage of the vital input at thermal power plants, the Railways said. This includes 296 passenger trains cancelled by the South East Central Railway.
Shell agrees to buy India’s Sprng Energy for $1.55 billion
Shell Plc agreed to buy Indian renewable power supplier Sprng Energy Pvt for $1.55 billion, accelerating the oil giant’s transition to low-carbon energy. The deal will triple Shell’s operational renewables capacity and help it achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, the company said in a statement on Friday.
IndusInd Bank Q4 Result | Consolidated profit rises 51.2% YoY to Rs 1,400.5 crore, NII grows 12.7%
IndusInd Bank on April 29 reported a growth of 51.2 percent year-on-year in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,400.5 crore as compared to Rs 926.07 crore profit registered during the same period last year. On a sequential basis, the profit has inched up 12.8 percent from Rs 1,241.39 crore logged during the October-December period.
Taking Stock | Last hour selling drags indices; Sensex, Nifty lost 2% in April
Indian benchmark indices ended lower on April 29, with the Nifty closing near 17,100 mark amid selling across sectors. On the back of positive global cues, the Nifty started the May F&O series on higher note and remain in the positive territory, before witnessing profit booking in the final hour of trade.
