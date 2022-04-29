Here are the top stories this evening:

Eight core sectors' growth slows down to 4.3% in March from 6% in February

India's eight core sectors grew by 4.3 percent in March, down from 6 percent in February, the commerce ministry said on April 29. For FY22 as a whole, the eight core sectors grew 10.4 percent. In FY21, their output had shrunk by 6.4 percent.

Read full story here

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

COVID-19 update | NTAGI recommends Covovax for use in 12-17-year-olds in India

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) on April 29 recommended Covovax for use in 12-17-year-olds in India. This is the Indian version of the COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured by the the US based Novavax.

Read full story here

Maruti Suzuki Q4 Result | Consolidated profit rises 51% YoY to Rs 1,876 crore, revenue up 11%

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (Maruti), the largest passenger vehicle manufacturer in India, on April 29 reported a growth of 51 percent year-on-year in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 1,876 crore as compared to Rs 1,241 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. On a sequential basis, the profit inched up 80 percent from Rs 1,042 crore logged during the October-December quarter.

Read full story here

Wipro Q4 consolidated PAT rises 4% QoQ, attrition hits margins

Information technology major Wipro on April 29 reported a 4 percent sequential rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,087.3 crore for the quarter ended March, which was in line with analysts' expectations. The Bengaluru-based company's consolidated revenue from operations rose merely 0.3 percent on-quarter to Rs 20,860.7 crore for the reported quarter.

Read full story here

Coal Crisis | Indian Railways cancels 657 mail, passenger trains to prioritise movement of coal rakes

Amid the ongoing coal shortage and the power crisis, the Indian Railways said on April 29 it will cancel 657 mail and passenger trains in order to prioritise the movement of coal rakes across the country. The 657 mail and passenger trains will be cancelled till May 24 to deal with an unprecedented shortage of the vital input at thermal power plants, the Railways said. This includes 296 passenger trains cancelled by the South East Central Railway.

Read full story here

Shell agrees to buy India’s Sprng Energy for $1.55 billion

Shell Plc agreed to buy Indian renewable power supplier Sprng Energy Pvt for $1.55 billion, accelerating the oil giant’s transition to low-carbon energy. The deal will triple Shell’s operational renewables capacity and help it achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Read full story here

IndusInd Bank Q4 Result | Consolidated profit rises 51.2% YoY to Rs 1,400.5 crore, NII grows 12.7%

IndusInd Bank on April 29 reported a growth of 51.2 percent year-on-year in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,400.5 crore as compared to Rs 926.07 crore profit registered during the same period last year. On a sequential basis, the profit has inched up 12.8 percent from Rs 1,241.39 crore logged during the October-December period.

Read full story here

Taking Stock | Last hour selling drags indices; Sensex, Nifty lost 2% in April

Indian benchmark indices ended lower on April 29, with the Nifty closing near 17,100 mark amid selling across sectors. On the back of positive global cues, the Nifty started the May F&O series on higher note and remain in the positive territory, before witnessing profit booking in the final hour of trade.

Read full story here