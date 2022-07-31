Here are the most interesting articles this evening (Representative image)

Here are the top stories this evening:

ITR Filing AY 2022-23 due date today | 5 types of incomes you must not forget

Barely a day-and-a-half remains for the deadline to file your income tax returns (ITR). The last date — July 31— is round the corner. Stick to this deadline if you do not want to pay a late fee, penal interest on due tax and let-go other benefits of filing the ITR before the due date.

At the same time, it is crucial that you do not forget to report off-beat or unusual incomes that you might have earned during the last financial year, irrespective of the amount.

Read here to know more

CWG 2022 | India's Jeremy Lalrinnunga wins gold in men's 67kg weightlifting

In another proud moment for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga won the gold in Men's 67kg weightlifting on July 31. This is India's second gold medal at the event, after weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won gold in the 46kg Women's weightlifting final on July 30. Jeremy Lalrinnunga won the finals with a total lift of 300 kg.

Read here to know more

ITR Filing | Mistakes to be avoided while filing income-tax returns

Blind belief in pre-filled details, hiding Form 16 from previous employers, and failure to declare details of property transactions, even though there is nil tax, are some of the pitfalls to avoid while filing I-T returns.

Read here to know more

Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 key factors that will keep traders busy

The market not only recovered initial losses but also added hefty gains to end the week up 2.6 percent on July 29, extending northward journey for the second week. The US Federal Reserve's in-line rate hike of 75 basis points and its hint at slowing the pace of further hikes following declining economic growth lifted sentiment. Reduced intensity of FII (foreign institutional investor) selling, rupee appreciation, and strong quarterly earnings of select companies also supported the rally.

Read here to know more

Happy Birthday, Harry Potter - and J.K. Rowling

On July 31, Harry Potter turns 42 and his creator J.K. Rowling will celebrate her 57th birthday.

Read here to know more

Ek Villain Returns is a breath of fresh air for Bollywood

It was dark clouds all around last week when Shamshera released and emerged as an undisputed disaster. Just when it seemed that it would remain the same for the next couple of weeks till Rakshabandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha arrive, the response to this Friday's release Ek Villain Returns has come as a whiff of fresh air.

Read here to know more

Nikhat Zareen has her sights set on Paris 2024

Earlier this year, Nikhat Zareen announced herself as a major contender when she became only the fifth Indian woman to win the world title, ending a 16-year wait for an Indian. “I thought fine, I won’t go to Tokyo, but no one can stop me from training for Paris 2024,” Zareen said. “I got excited just thinking about it and I told myself that I’ll have to work very hard and keep improving, till I become one of the best boxers in the world.”