Here are the top stories this evening:

ITR Filing AY 2022-23 due date tomorrow | 5 types of incomes you must not forget

Barely a day-and-a-half remains before the deadline to file your income tax returns (ITR). The last date — July 31— is round the corner. Stick to this deadline if you do not want to pay a late fee, penal interest on due tax, and let-go other benefits of filing the ITR before the due date.

At the same time, it is crucial that you do not forget to report off-beat or unusual incomes that you might have earned during the last financial year, irrespective of the amount.

Key highlights from Bank of Baroda Q1 earnings

State-run Bank of Baroda has reported a 79.3 percent rise in first-quarter net profit year-on-year, aided by a sharp drop in loan-loss provisions and a strong topline. Brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher had expected the bank to report a net profit of Rs 1,251.8 crore, up 3.6 percent year on year. Know the top five takeaway from the lender's Q1FY23 earnings.

PM Modi urges states to clear dues of power sector companies; launches 2 green hydrogen plants

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 30 asked the state governments to clear power sector companies’ dues which are estimated at around Rs 2.5 lakh crore. The PM also laid the foundation stone of the Green Hydrogen Mobility Project in Leh and the Kawas Green Hydrogen Blending with Natural Gas project in Gujarat.

Asia's richest woman lost half her wealth. Here's what happened

Asia’s wealthiest woman Yang Huiyan has seen her wealth fall to $11 billion from nearly $24 billion this year, owing to China’s escalating property crisis. She has been replaced by India's Savitri Jindal as the richest woman in the continent.

Back-to-back flops | Ranbir Kapoor’s 150 crore Shamshera tanks | Bollywood losing its charm?

Bollywood's weak performance at the box office has made theatre owners nervous. The Q2 collection is expected to fall further. Big budget Hindi films and big names in the industry have failed to attract audiences to the theaters ever since the Covid-19 lockdowns were lifted. What could be the reason for Bollywood’s abysmal run? Is it losing its charm?

Visa nightmare: Mounting delays, fewer appointment slots, and the rush of student visa applications

Indian travellers' worst visa nightmare is coming true. The number of US visa applicants waiting for an interview slot has crossed 4 lakh. Worldwide, the Canadian visa backlog is a whopping 2.4 million, with India being one of the most affected with approximately 700,000 pending applications. The visa-processing time is six weeks for the UK, and a few Schengen countries including France and Iceland have no appointment slots available.

Anand Mahindra admits to glitch as several customers fail to book Scorpio-N

Several customers were left fuming after they failed to book a Scorpio-N even within seconds of the bookings being declared open due to the glitch. This also made them miss the introductory offer which offered the model at a discounted price to the first 25,000 bookings. And, Anand Mahindra admitted to a brief glitch with the payment gateway provider on Saturday as Mahindra Auto opened its bookings for the new Scorpio-N.

South films versus Bollywood: Where are the big romance heroes of Hindi cinema?

The huge discussion everywhere today is how Bollywood has been taken over by the South. Let’s look at things in perspective; go back in time a few decades.

