Here are the top stories this evening:

Core sector growth slows to 12.7% in June

India's eight core sectors grew 12.7 percent in June, slowing from an upwardly revised 19.3 percent in May. Output in sectors like coal, natural gas, refinery products, electricity, fertilisers, cement and steel grew.

Fiscal deficit at Rs 3.52 lakh crore for April-June

The central government's fiscal deficit stood at Rs 3.52 lakh crore in April-June, accounting for 21.2 percent of the full-year target. The fiscal deficit in the first three months of FY22 was Rs 2.74 lakh crore. As such, the fiscal deficit in the first quarter of the current financial year is 28.3 percent higher on a year-on-year basis.

India's FDI inflow hits all-time high of over Rs 6 lakh crore in FY22

India's inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) struck an all-time high of over Rs 6 lakh crore in fiscal year 2021-22, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on July 29. Further, FDI equity inflow in manufacturing sectors has increased to Rs 1,58,332 crore in FY22 from Rs 89,766 crore in FY21, marking an increase of 76 percent.

I see clearest bull market in small-cap stocks: Shankar Sharma

Veteran investor Shankar Sharma believes the worst is over for stock markets in India and said the real money-making opportunity is in the smallcap segment. Stocks from this space will soon make new highs, the market stalwart added.

HDFC Q1 Result | Net profit rises 22% to Rs 3,668.82 crore

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd missed street estimates by a whisker, reporting a net profit of Rs 3,668.82 crore for the June quarter, an increase of 22 percent from the year-ago period, on July 29. The average of the estimates of seven brokerages polled by Moneycontrol had expected the net profit to be at Rs 3,902 crore.

Indian Oil Q1 Result | Net profit tanks 86% as input costs zoom

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on July 29 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 882.96 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 (Q1FY23). The numbers were 85.62 percent lower than Rs 6,140.63 crore profit reported in the same quarter last year. The company said its expenses were much higher than the base quarter largely on the account of the cost of materials consumed, which refers to the relatively higher international crude oil prices.

