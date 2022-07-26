English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now:OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 26, 2022 / 07:16 PM IST

    Here are the top stories this evening:

    IMF cuts India's FY23 growth forecast by 80 bps to 7.4%

    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for India for the current financial year by 80 basis points to 7.4 percent. A similar downgrade has been made to the growth forecast for FY24, which now stands at 6.1 percent as against 6.9 percent earlier.

    Read more

    L&T Results | Consolidated profit jumps 45% to Rs 1,702 crore as revenue grows 22%

    Close

    Related stories

    Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) on July 26 reported 45 percent year on year growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,702 crore for the first quarter of FY23. On a sequential basis, the profit declined 53 percent. Despite the strong YoY growth, the profit missed the estimates of a poll conducted by Moneycontrol.com which had forecasted a YoY growth of 55 percent in its consolidated profit.

    Read more

    World may soon be on edge of recession, says IMF's top economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas

    The risks to the global growth outlook are "overwhelmingly tilted to the downside" and the world could soon be on the brink of a recession, the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) top economist, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, has warned.

    Read more

    Aswath Damodaran, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala vindicated as Zomato tanks 12% more

    In a perfect I-told-you-so moment, shares of food delivery platform Zomato on July 26 slumped 12 percent to close to Rs 41 apiece, vindicating Aswath Damodaran, who said last year that the stock was not worth more than Rs 41. Ramdeo Agrawal and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, two of the most successful investors on Dalal Street, also publicly ridiculed the pricing of the company at the time of its IPO.

    Read more

    RBI allows Piramal Enterprises to start NBFC business

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed Piramal Enterprises to commence the business of a non-banking finance company (NBFC) without accepting public deposits, the company informed exchanges on July 26.

    Read more

    Fed meeting: 75 bps rate hike a certainty but 100 bps can't be ruled out

    The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting for the July leg of the rate hike cycle will get underway in a few hours with the agenda of freezing the quantum of the interest rate hike that will be announced on July 27.

    Read more

    Union Bank CEO says aiming for Rs 15,000 crore of recoveries in FY23

    Public sector lender Union Bank of India is aiming for recoveries to the tune of Rs 15,000 crore in the current financial year, the bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer A Manimekhalai told reporters at a post Q1FY23 earnings conference.

    Read more
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #business news #Economy #GDP growth forecast #IMF #Moneycontrol Selects #recession
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 07:16 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.