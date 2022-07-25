Here are the top stories this evening:

Tata Steel Q1 Result | Consolidated profit falls 13% YoY to Rs 7,765 crore

Tata Steel Ltd on July 25 declared a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 7,765 crore for the quarter ended June 2022. The PAT was lower by 12.8 percent compared to a profit of Rs 8,907 crore recorded during the same quarter last year.

Axis Bank-Citi deal likely to be completed by Q4FY23, says MD Amitabh Chaudhry

Axis Bank’s deal to acquire the consumer business of Citibank India will be completed by the fourth quarter of this financial year, managing director and chief executive officer Amitabh Chaudhry said on July 25.

Exclusive: HDFC MF finalises money managers to handle Prashant Jain's funds

Highly placed sources are telling Moneycontrol, that the process to find suitable money managers to take over marquee funds handled by Prashant Jain is underway. Moneycontrol learns that HDFC MF has identified fund managers to oversee Prashant Jain's three top schemes - namely HDFC Flexicap Fund, HDFC Top 100 Fund, and HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund.

Tech Mahindra Q1 profit falls 25% sequentially to Rs 1,132 crore, revenue grows 5%

IT services company Tech Mahindra on July 25 reported a 24.8 percent sequential decline in profit at 1,132 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 due to pressure in margin performance amid wage hikes and increase in travel and visa costs.

Maruti Suzuki looking to re-energise the hatchback market with all-new Alto

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), which has been on a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) rollout spree over the last three months, is now looking to revitalize the segment it has always been known for—the entry level hatchbacks.

TCS vs Infosys vs HCL Tech: Who wins the top prize in Q1 earnings?

Indian technology giants are always in a fray, but the recent trends indicate that Infosys has outplayed its immediate rivals TCS and HCL Tech, for yet another quarter.

The curious relationship between Prashant Jain and HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund

Prashant Jain, one of the best-known fund managers in the Indian mutual fund industry, stepped down as chief investment officer of HDFC AMC on July 22. This was just a few days after his managed assets crossed the Rs 1 -trillion mark. HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund (HDFC BAF), one of the marquee schemes that Jain managed, has a rich history of rewarding its long-term investors.