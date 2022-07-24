Here are the top stories this evening:

Infosys Q1 Result | Profit rises 3.2% YoY to Rs 5,360 crore; revenue jumps 23.6% to Rs 34,470 crore

Infosys on July 24 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,360 crore for the first quarter ended June 2022, up 3.2 percent year-on-year from Rs 5,195 crore recorded in Q1FY22. The revenue growth was broad based across the business verticals, however, supply side challenges and higher travel costs dented the margins for the company.

Read here to know more

Fourth monkeypox case in India: Government calls for a high-level meeting

The director general of health services under the Union health ministry is set to take a high-level meeting on July 24 after fourth case of monkeypox was confirmed in India. A Delhi resident with no history of international travel tested positive for the virus on Sunday. This comes a day after the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global emergency with outbreak expanding to more than 70 countries.

Read here to know more

Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week

In the coming week, market participants will first react to earnings of index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Infosys, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. There could be caution and volatility next week especially ahead of US Fed meeting and monthly expiry of futures & options contracts, though overall bulls are expected to have an upper hand as we have seen 10 percent recovery in the last five weeks from 52 week lows, experts said.

Read here to know more

Spurt in snags: DGCA starts 2-month-long special audit of airlines

Aviation regulator DGCA has started a 2-month-long special audit of airlines after its spot checks earlier this month found that insufficient and unqualified engineering personnel are certifying carriers’ planes before their departure, officials said.

Read here to know more

IndiGo launches 7th Bengaluru-Kochi flight hours after new airline Akasa Air announces routes

InterGlobe Aviation-run IndiGo airlines on July 22 launched its seventh frequency flight on the Bengaluru - Kochi route, hours after Akasa Air announced that it plans to operate five flights between the two cities from August 13. IndiGo the largest airline in India in terms of market share has a history of chocking out the competition in the Indian aviation industry through its aggressive route offerings and frequencies on those routes.

Read here to know more

Indian coffee to shake off colonial hangover

The current session of Parliament will take up the repeal of the Coffee Act of 1942, which was enacted in the middle of World War II, ostensibly to safeguard the industry from its effects.

Read here to know more

Rishi Sunak plugs for 'common sense' refugee system as UK PM

Rishi Sunak focussed on the sensitive issue of immigration by promising a "healthy dose of common sense" approach as part of his bid to win over Conservative Party voters in the leadership race for a new party leader to succeed Boris Johnson as Prime Minister.

Read here to know more