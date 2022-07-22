Representative image) Source: Shutterstock

Here are the top stories this evening:

Reliance Jio Q1 Results | Net profit rises 24%, topline 21.6% on higher per-user revenue

Reliance Jio Infocomm reported a YoY growth of 23.8 percent in its standalone net profit of Rs 4,335 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 (Q1FY23) compared to Rs 3,501 crore achieved a year ago. The company recorded revenues of Rs 21,873 crore for the reported quarter, which is a growth of 21.6 percent from Rs 17,994 crore a year back. Sequentially, the revenues increased 4.7 percent on Rs 20,901 crore reported during the previous quarter. The growth in revenues during the quarter was driven by an increase in average revenue per user (ARPU) as well as a modest addition to its subscriber base.

Taking Stock | Market ends the week on a high; bank, FMCG, auto stocks gain

The Indian market continued its winning streak for the sixth day in a row on July 22, helped by financials, FMCG and auto stocks. At close, the Sensex was up 390.28 points, or 0.70 percent, at 56,072.23, and the Nifty was up 114.20 points, or 0.69 percent, at 16,719.50. For the week, Sensex and Nifty gained 4 percent each.

'Investment discipline over returns chase', Prashant Jain's peers weigh in on his legacy

The HDFC AMC chief investment officer (CIO), Prashant Jain resigned today after spending 19 years at the fund house. Moneycontrol broke the news of Jain's exit. Jain was managing assets worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore in total and the largest scheme in his portfolio – HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - managed assets worth Rs 43,079 crore. Mutual fund industry looks back at how Prashant Jain has left a lasting impact and contributed to the growth of Rs 37 lakh crore MF industry.

HDFC AMC Q1 profit falls 9% to Rs 314.2 crore on lower other income

HDFC AMC on July 22 reported a 9% YoY decline in its profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 314.19 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, impacted by lower other income. Other income came in at Rs 11.32 crore for the June 2022 quarter, a drop of 89 percent from the year-ago period, the company said on the day it also announced the resignation of CIO Prashant Jain.

Akasa reveals routes, fares, inflight offerings—are they enough to take on IndiGo?

As Akasa Air opened up flight bookings, a lot of the new airline’s other features were suddenly uncovered, including the seats on offer, inflight amenities, and the food. When the airline takes to the skies for the first time on August 7, its main rival will be IndiGo – the country’s largest airline – and it’s not surprising that it will be benchmarked against IndiGo.

JSW Steel Q1 Result | Consolidated profit slumps 86% YoY

JSW Steel Limited on July 22 reported an 85.8 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 838 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The company had reported a in consolidated net profit of Rs 5,904 crore the year-ago period. Sequentially, the profit declined 74 percent as against Rs 3,234 crore earned during Q4FY22. The company said the domestic steel industry was impacted by falling global prices.

Exclusive | India gets ready for next set of FTAs after PMO push

After signing two major trade deals in record time earlier this year with Australia and the United Arab Emirates, the central government is now eyeing Israel and Canada. Officials told Moneycontrol that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has pushed for more Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) in the next one year to be completed, and work has begun to identify the key areas of convergence.

