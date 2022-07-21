English
    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 21, 2022 / 07:50 PM IST

    Here are the top stories this evening:

    Presidential Elections 2022 Results Live: Droupadi Murmu inches closer to victory

    NDA's Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu inched closer to victory and was leading after the second round of counting. After the second round, where ballot paper of first 10 states alphabetically were counted, Murmu got 809 votes valued at 1,05,299 & Yashwant Sinha got 329 votes valued at 44,276, said PC Mody, Secretary Gen, Rajya Sabha. In the first round of counting, Murmu was leading with 540 of the 748 votes of the MPs, while Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha had received 208 votes.

    ECB raises rates by 50 basis points, first rate hike since 2011

    The European Central Bank (ECB) raised its benchmark deposit rate by 50 basis points to zero percent, breaking its own guidance for a 25 basis point move as it joined global peers in jacking up borrowing costs. It was the euro zone central bank's first rate hike for 11 years.

    Taking Stock | Bulls tighten grip as indices extend gains to 5th day, Nifty tops 16,600

    The Indian benchmark indices ended higher for the fifth straight session on July 21, with buying across the sectors, barring pharma. At close, the Sensex was up 284.42 points or 0.51% at 55,681.95, and the Nifty was up 84.50 points or 0.51% at 16,605.30. Amid mixed global cues, the Indian market opened marginally lower but soon erased the losses and turned positive. The last hour buying helped the market to close the session near the day's high.

    RIL Q1 preview | Net profit to double YoY as refining business shines

    Reliance Industries Limited is expected to report strong earnings for the quarter ended June on July 22, aided by a sharp rise in gross refining margins and strength in its organised retail business.

    Hotel business de-merger ‘very much’ on table, says ITC chief Sanjiv Puri

    Cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate ITC is considering a de-merger of its hotel business, the company’s chairman and managing director Sanjiv Puri said at a press conference on July 21.

    EoI for IDBI Bank’s privatisation likely within a month, says MD Rakesh Sharma

    The government is likely to float an expression of interest (EoI) within a month for privatising IDBI Bank, the private lender’s managing director and the chief executive officer (CEO) said on July 21.

    JSW Steel Q1 preview | Low volumes, high input costs likely to result in a sluggish quarter

    JSW Steel Limited will likely see its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) decline by 70-80 percent year on year when it declares its results on July 22 for the quarter ended June 2022, according to a poll of brokerages conducted by Moneycontrol.

    first published: Jul 21, 2022 07:49 pm
