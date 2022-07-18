Here are the top stories this evening:

Indices rally to one-week high: Factors that drove the markets up

The stock market hit a one-week high on July 18 riding on the back of positive global cues. At close, the Sensex surged 760.37 points or 1.41 percent at 54,521.15, and the Nifty jumped 229.30 points or 1.43 percent at 16,278.50. About 2,296 shares have advanced, 1,077 shares declined, and 158 shares remain unchanged.

Rupee hits fresh record low, closes at 79.98 vs US dollar

The Indian rupee on July 18 hit a fresh record low as it ended closer to the psychological level of 80-mark amid crude oil rising back near $100 per barrel. This was the seventh consecutive session when the rupee weakened. The home currency stood at 79.98 against the US dollar, down 0.13 percent from the previous close. So far this year, the currency has weakened 7.05 percent.

5G spectrum auction: Reliance Jio submits highest EMD at Rs 14,000 crore

Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has submitted an earnest money deposit (EMD) of Rs 14,000 crore, the highest for any telecom company, for the upcoming 5G spectrum auction. Bharti Airtel, one of the prime competitors of Jio, has submitted an EMD of Rs 5,500 crore.

Aequs and Hindalco in strategic alliance for commercial aerospace sector

Aequs, a manufacturer of aircraft components, and Hindalco Industries, an integrated aluminium products company of the Aditya Birla Group, on July 18 inked a strategic alliance for joint business development in the commercial aerospace sector.

RBI seeks ban on cryptos but India needs global support to make that effective: FM

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recommended to the government that it should frame regulations for cryptocurrencies and prohibit them. The government, however, seems to be of the view that a "global collaboration" is needed for any effective regulation or ban, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Parliament on July 18.

Ola to invest $500 million to set up battery innovation centre in Bengaluru

Ola Electric on July 18 announced the investment of $500 million for setting up its state-of-the-art Battery Innovation Centre (BIC) in Bengaluru. BIC will be one of the world’s largest and most advanced cell R&D facilities with more than 165 "unique and cutting-edge" lab equipment to cover all aspects of cell-related research and development, the electric vehicles company said.

What explains this anomaly in the Nifty and USD/INR price movements

Observed behaviour has been that whenever markets go up, so does the rupee. Meaning when the Nifty goes up, the value of the rupee also goes up. This is what usually happens. But, charts are showing an odd behaviour now.

