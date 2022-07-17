Here are the top stories this evening:

Margaret Alva is Opposition parties' choice for Vice President post

The Opposition parties have decided to field veteran Congress leader & ex-Union Minister Margaret Alva as a joint candidate for the Vice President’s post, NCP chief Sharad Pawar announced on July 17. Pawar announced the choice after an all-party Opposition meet and said all 17 opposition parties had agreed on Alva's name.

Read here to know more

Rupee fall fuels inflation but makes exports competitive: Experts

Rupee depreciation has impacted the current account deficit and fuelled inflationary pressures but at the same time, it has made Indian exports more competitive, according to experts.

Read here to know more

India’s Diesel, Gasoline sales taper off adding to oil’s gloom

India’s gasoline and diesel sales during the first half of July dropped from last month as seasonal rains curtailed demand in the world’s third-biggest energy consumer, which could help keep a lid on oil prices.

Read here to know more

Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 key factors that will keep traders busy

Watch out for earnings, meetings of central banks, and oil prices, among other things. During the week gone by, BSE Sensex lost 721.06 points (1.32 percent) to close at 53,760.78, while the Nifty50 declined 171.4 points (1.05 percent) to end at 16,049.2. Know about 10 key factors that will keep traders busy this week.

Read here to know more

Series of technical malfunctions in flights - diversions & emergency landings

Due to technical issues, various airlines' flights have been diverted in July 2022 in order to make for them a safe emergency landing at different airports as a precaution. While three international aircrafts' emergency landings have been reported in India over the past 48 hours, two of India's foreign-bound aircrafts have been diverted to Muscat and Karachi.

Read here to know more

Book review: Accenture’s top minds on humanizing AI

Radically Human: How New Technology is Transforming Business and Shaping Our Future may offer some clues; not in its content but in its construction. Written by two senior Accenture executives, Paul R. Daugherty, the consulting firm’s chief technology officer, and James Wilson, its global managing director, the book is a kind of guide to Radically Human How New Technology is Transforming Business and Shaping Our Futureemerging technologies like cloud and artificial intelligence with a clear message on the need to have a new human-centric mindset on innovation using these.

Read here to know more