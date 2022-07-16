Here are the top stories this evening:

HDFC Bank net profit up almost a fifth

HDFC Bank on July 16 reported Rs 9,195.99 crore standalone net profit for the quarter ended June 30, up 18.79 percent from the year ago period. The lender's net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 19,481.40 crore, up 14.5 percent year-on-year (YoY).

The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

In the inaugural episode of The Week on Dalal Street, catch about market trends, stock moves, policy actions and what to keep an eye on for the coming week.

Monitoring merger closely; working with neotechs to create new age experiences: HDFC Bank Chairman in AGM

The Board of HDFC Bank is closely monitoring the updates in the merger process with its parent Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC), Chairman Atanu Chakraborty said in the bank’s annual general meeting on July 16. Further, HDFC Bank is harnessing the strength of various digital platforms developed by fintech companies and other start-ups to service a larger customer base, improve bank reach and create new products, the chairman said.

Sula Vineyards files IPO papers with Sebi

India’s largest wine maker Sula Vineyards has filed papers with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise capital through an initial public offering ( IPO), multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

India counting down to achieve 200 crore vaccination mark: Health Minister

India is all set to achieve the two hundred crore COVID-19 vaccination mark, Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said on July 16. So far, over 199 crore 71 lakh vaccine doses have been administered in the country, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.

Developed for Swiggy deliveries, Garuda Aerospace drones being used in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh floods

Drones developed by Chennai-based drone startup Garuda Aerospace for food delivery platform Swiggy's delivery trials were recently deployed in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, to drop food and necessary medicines amid the flood situation in the states.

Virat Kohli rested: A brief history of dropping versus 'resting' star cricketers

Indian selectors recalled K.L. Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, and R. Ashwin for the three T20 Internationals in the West Indies, between July 29 and August 2. The selectors also rested Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal – certainties for the T20 World Cup. None of that, however, made headlines, for they also rested Virat Kohli. Why, then, has Kohli been rested?

Ranbir Kapoor breaking out of the typecasting

Ranbir Kapoor speaks on the most challenging aspect of starring in period action drama 'Shamshera', how 'Shamshera' is different from 'Wake Up Sid, on working with actors like Sanjay Dutt and Amitabh Bachchan, and making movies for the big screen.

