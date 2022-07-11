Here are the top stories this evening:

RBI sets up mechanism to settle trade transactions in rupees

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on July 11 said that it was putting in place a mechanism to settle international trade in rupees. The central bank’s move, which it said was to promote growth of global trade and to support increasing global interest in the rupee, comes amid increasing pressure on the Indian currency in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Razorpay gets payment aggregator licence from RBI

Payments gateways and B2B neobanking platform Razorpay confirmed in a statement on July 11 that the company has been granted an in-principle approval by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a payment aggregator (PA) licence.

Govt aims to move bank privatisation bill in Monsoon session, awaits law ministry's view: Sources

The legislation for privatisation of select-public sector banks, which is considered to be in the offing for past few months, could be introduced in the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Parliament, sources told CNBC TV18 on July 11. Persons privy to the development told CNBC TV18 that the government is awaiting the views on the proposed PSB privatisation bill from the union law ministry, before tabling it in the Parliament.

Coal India raises Q1 capex by 65% to as power demand spikes

State-run miner Coal India Ltd scaled up its capex to Rs 3,034 crore for the first quarter of 2022-23, higher by 65 percent over a year back, driven by the government's push to expand capacity as the country faced yet another power crisis around the same time, the company said in a statement.

Byju’s struggling to close a funding round of $800 mln

Indian online education provider Byju’s is struggling to close a funding round of $800 million as a global technology rout weighs on valuations.

Unacademy's path to profitability

In a bid to prioritise profitability over growth ahead of a potential initial public offering (IPO) in two years, edtech unicorn Unacademy has taken steps such as paycuts for founders and management, put travel restrictions on employees and stopped complimentary meals and snacks at their offices.

Jubilant Foodworks' former CEO Pratik Pota to lead Advent-backed Eureka Forbes

Private equity firm Advent International announced on July 11 that it will be partnering with Pratik Pota to lead its portfolio company, Eureka Forbes, to transform the company and take it to the next level of growth. Until recently, Pota was the CEO at Jubilant Foodworks Ltd where he led the business to a comprehensive turnaround and transformation.

