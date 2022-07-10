English
    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 10, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST
    The most interesting articles of the day (Representative image) Source: Shutterstock

    Here are the top stories this evening:

    Mahindra open to investing in EV battery cell maker to secure supplies - CEO Anish Shah

    India’s Mahindra & Mahindra could consider investing in a battery-cell company to meet future electrification needs, its CEO said, after the company raised funds for its new electric vehicle (EV) unit at a $9.1 billion valuation.

    Macro data, Q1 earnings, global cues to dictate market trend this week: Analysts

    Close

    Trading activity in the domestic equity market this week will be influenced by a host of macroeconomic data announcements, including inflation number for June, first quarter earnings from companies, global trends and foreign funds movement, analysts said. Besides, other key factors like rupee-dollar trend and Brent crude oil price will also guide market sentiments, they added.

    Aurobindo Pharma revamps its China business strategy

    More than a decade after deciding to divest its Chinese manufacturing subsidiary to Sinopharm group, India’s second-largest pharmaceutical firm Aurobindo Pharma (APL) is revamping its strategy around the China business.

    Stock market minnows lag behind; take bigger hit than blue-chips

    Falling up to 13 percent this year so far, BSE smallcap and midcap stocks have lagged behind the benchmark Sensex as experts said these indices had climbed more than the frontline index during the ”good times” and a deeper correction is natural in the current turbulent times.

    Startup funding declines 40% in April-June: PwC report

    Geo-political instability appears to be taking a toll on the Indian startups with the total funding declining by 40 per cent to $6.8 billion in the April-June quarter, reveals a PwC India report.

    Top-10 selling cars of June 2022: Maruti Suzuki takes the top-3

    Competition to other automotive manufacturers will always be there from India’s biggest four-wheeler manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki. Find out the best selling cars in India and which one takes the top spot.

    Honeytraps: Lonely, junior personnel are a clearer mark for spy agencies

    Experts say the advent of social media - led mainly by Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram - has facilitated contact with individuals on a scale not evidenced before; counterintelligence needs to focus more on reorienting training courses; lonely men posted at remote locations are principal targets.

    first published: Jul 10, 2022 07:17 pm
