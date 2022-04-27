Here are the top stories this evening:

LIC IPO | Fair and attractive valuation to draw retail investors significantly: DIPAM secretary

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary of the department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM), on April 27 said the government expects significant retail participation for the public issue of country's largest insurer, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

HUL Q4 results | Profit rises 8.6% YoY to Rs 2,327 cr, revenue grows to Rs 13,462 cr

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on April 27 declared an 8.6 percent rise in standalone post-tax profit at Rs 2,327 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 2,143 crore recorded a year ago. The company also achieved a Rs 50,000 crore turnover in the last fiscal, which makes it the first pure FMCG entity to hit the milestone.

Bajaj Auto Q4 results | Profit rises 10.3% to Rs 1,469 crore YoY

Two and three-wheeler maker, Bajaj Auto Limited (Bajaj), on April 27 declared a 10.3 percent increase in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 1,469 crore as compared to a profit of Rs 1,332 crore reported in the same quarter a year ago. On a sequential basis, the growth in PAT is 21 percent from Rs 1,214 crore reported in the previous quarter.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar: 'PM Modi and I want the next wave of startup founders to come from towns and villages of India'

India is gunning for a lead seat at the global semiconductor table and is leaving no stone unturned to achieve that dream. The Minister of State for Electronics, IT, Skilling and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, in an interview with Moneycontrol said that the addressable opportunity is for a minimum of $110 billion of semiconductors that will be required in India by year 2030.

It’s not a power crisis or a coal crisis. It’s a payment crisis!

By definition, selling is giving something in exchange for money. This transaction must also take place within a reasonable timeframe for a business to survive. However, India’s power sector has a different story to tell. Across the chain, entities are selling without getting the money on time. And that shows in the level of outstanding dues.

ONGC inks MoU with Norway's Equinor for E&P, clean energy

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Wednesday said it has signed a pact with Norwegian energy giant Equinor ASA for collaboration in oil and gas exploration and production as well as clean energy projects.

Taking Stock | Bears back in action; Nifty ends below 17,100; Sensex dives 537 points

After seeing a recovery in the previous session, the bears again took charge of the Dalal Street with benchmark indices falling nearly one percent in the volatile session on April 27, amid selling across the sectors.

