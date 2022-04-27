English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0 25-Days Live Virtual Conference on Stock Trading. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles of the day will help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 27, 2022 / 07:46 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Here are the top stories this evening:

    LIC IPO | Fair and attractive valuation to draw retail investors significantly: DIPAM secretary

    Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary of the department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM), on April 27 said the government expects significant retail participation for the public issue of country's largest insurer, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

    Read full story here

     

    Close

    Related stories

    HUL Q4 results | Profit rises 8.6% YoY to Rs 2,327 cr, revenue grows to Rs 13,462 cr

    FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on April 27 declared an 8.6 percent rise in standalone post-tax profit at Rs 2,327 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 2,143 crore recorded a year ago. The company also achieved a Rs 50,000 crore turnover in the last fiscal, which makes it the first pure FMCG entity to hit the milestone.

    Read full story here

    Bajaj Auto Q4 results | Profit rises 10.3% to Rs 1,469 crore YoY 

    Two and three-wheeler maker, Bajaj Auto Limited (Bajaj), on April 27 declared a 10.3 percent increase in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 1,469 crore as compared to a profit of Rs 1,332 crore reported in the same quarter a year ago. On a sequential basis, the growth in PAT is 21 percent from Rs 1,214 crore reported in the previous quarter.

    Read full story here

     

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar: 'PM Modi and I want the next wave of startup founders to come from towns and villages of India'

    India is gunning for a lead seat at the global semiconductor table and is leaving no stone unturned to achieve that dream. The Minister of State for Electronics, IT, Skilling and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, in an interview with Moneycontrol said that the addressable opportunity is for a minimum of $110 billion of semiconductors that will be required in India by year 2030.

    Read full story here

    It’s not a power crisis or a coal crisis. It’s a payment crisis!

    By definition, selling is giving something in exchange for money. This transaction must also take place within a reasonable timeframe for a business to survive. However, India’s power sector has a different story to tell. Across the chain, entities are selling without getting the money on time. And that shows in the level of outstanding dues.

    Read full story here

    ONGC inks MoU with Norway's Equinor for E&P, clean energy

    State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Wednesday said it has signed a pact with Norwegian energy giant Equinor ASA for collaboration in oil and gas exploration and production as well as clean energy projects.

    Read full story here

    Taking Stock | Bears back in action; Nifty ends below 17,100; Sensex dives 537 points

    After seeing a recovery in the previous session, the bears again took charge of the Dalal Street with benchmark indices falling nearly one percent in the volatile session on April 27, amid selling across the sectors.

    Read full story here



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bajaj Auto #coal crisis #LIC IPO #Moneycontrol Selects #ONGC #power crisis #Top Stories #top stories of the day
    first published: Apr 27, 2022 07:46 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.