    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

    July 09, 2022 / 06:36 PM IST

    Here are the top stories this evening:

    Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign

    Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on July 9 said that he is willing to resign and make way for an all-party government to take over in the country. The Prime Minister’s Media Division said that the Prime Minister will resign after an all-party government is established, and the majority is secured in Parliament.

    Inflation may ease gradually, precluding chances of hard landing, says RBI Guv

    Inflation is expected to ease gradually in the second half of fiscal year 2022-23, lowering the likelihood of a hard landing for the economy, the governor of the Reserve Bank of India said on July 9.

    Avenue Supermarts Q1 Result: Profit jumps 6-fold

    Hypermarkets chain D-Mart operator Avenue Supermarts on July 9 reported a massive 490 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit for the quarter ended June 2022, backed by healthy topline and operating performance.

    Tata Motors hikes prices of its passenger vehicles from today

    Auto major Tata Motors on July 9 announced a price hike for its passenger vehicles. A weighted average increase in the price of 0.55 percent will come into effect starting today, across the range, depending upon the variant and model.

    History might give Shinzo Abe an 'A' for political longevity but 'C' for almost everything else

    Shinzo Abe’s domestic legacy in power was a mixed one. He had steered the economy out of deflation and decline, if not into growth, then at least a less turbulent holding pattern. And he had presided over an increase in the country’s military capabilities. The former Japan prime minister's shooting in one of the safest countries in the world, has shocked even his most trenchant critics into an outpouring of sympathy. The former PM was not universally loved, but he was dominant, iconic almost, of the country he represented.

    Invest in domestic pharma, consumer staples to counter recession: Teji Mandi's Vaibhav Agrawal

    The recent market correction was driven more by macro narrative and volatility, and less by fundamental factors, Vaibhav Agrawal, Founder of Teji Mandi said in an interview to Moneycontrol. He also believes that “India is a secular economic upcycle. I also think that we are in the early phases of a capex cycle.”

    Book review | In 'The Living Mountain'

    Historian and writer Amitav Ghosh follows The Great Derangement and The Nutmeg’s Curse with The Living Mountain: A Fable of our Times, his shortest book yet. Written as a simple, searing tale, Ghosh shows how ideas of reverence, ownership and responsibility in the collective human conscience underlie our relationship with the natural world.

    Tags: #Avenue Supermarts #Gotabaya Rajapaksa #inflation #MC Selects #Moneycontrol #Moneycontrol Selects #Q1 result #Ranil Wickremesinghe #Shinzo Abe #Sri Lanka crisis #Top Stories
    first published: Jul 9, 2022 06:36 pm
